Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain

Torrential rain and heavy floods over the weekend have caused almost damage worth almost a half million USD to northern mountainous provinces.

Rising water of Hong (Red) River inundates gardens in Lao Cai City

Between 100 and 250mm rain fell in Lao Cai from July 2-4 damaging 16 houses and flooding 33.4ha of farm land in Bat Xat district, according to local authorities.

The heaviest downpour was recorded in Bat Xat district with a capacity of 243.2mm.

Key roads in Coc My and Trinh Tuong communes and provincial road 156B suffered from landslides, causing traffic congestion.

The losses the district suffered were estimated to reach more than 10 billion VND (435,000 USD).

Lao Cai city had 12 houses damaged and a concrete bridge in Cam Duong commune collapsed.

A dam in Bao Thang district with a capacity of 60,000cu.m was eroded. Local authorities mobilised forces to reinforce the dam to ensure its safety.

As of 4pm on July 4, water retrieved on provincial roads No 156 and 156B. Traffic has been back to normal.

A local man in Phong Tho district, Lai Chau province died after falling into the Nam Cum river. His body was found more than 20km away.

The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on July 5 sent a dispatch on responding to rain and flood consequences to northern mountainous provinces and relevant ministries.

According to the dispatch, since late June, northern mountainous provinces have suffered from heavy downpours, resulting in flash floods, landslides, human and property losses, especially in Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Lai Chau and Son La provinces.

The natural disasters caused damages to transport, irrigation works, affecting the production and livelihoods of local people.

Heavy rain, flash floods and landslides are forecast to continue in those areas.

The National Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control asked local committees to continue taking measures to prevent flash floods, landslides in order to minismise human and property losses.

Local committees have been urged to review areas prone to high risks of floods and landslides, especially locations near rivers, streams, downstream of reservoirs and lowland areas and relocate residents to safer zones.

They have also been asked to inspect the safety of dams, reservoirs under construction, ensure the safety of mining areas and crackdown on illegal mineral exploitation which might cause mine collapse and landslides./.VNA