Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/07/2020 11:39:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain

06/07/2020    11:37 GMT+7

Torrential rain and heavy floods over the weekend have caused almost damage worth almost a half million USD to northern mountainous provinces.

Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain hinh anh 1

Rising water of Hong (Red) River inundates gardens in Lao Cai City 

Between 100 and 250mm rain fell in Lao Cai from July 2-4 damaging 16 houses and flooding 33.4ha of farm land in Bat Xat district, according to local authorities.

The heaviest downpour was recorded in Bat Xat district with a capacity of 243.2mm.

Key roads in Coc My and Trinh Tuong communes and provincial road 156B suffered from landslides, causing traffic congestion.

The losses the district suffered were estimated to reach more than 10 billion VND (435,000 USD).

Lao Cai city had 12 houses damaged and a concrete bridge in Cam Duong commune collapsed.

A dam in Bao Thang district with a capacity of 60,000cu.m was eroded. Local authorities mobilised forces to reinforce the dam to ensure its safety.

As of 4pm on July 4, water retrieved on provincial roads No 156 and 156B. Traffic has been back to normal.

 

A local man in Phong Tho district, Lai Chau province died after falling into the Nam Cum river. His body was found more than 20km away.

The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on July 5 sent a dispatch on responding to rain and flood consequences to northern mountainous provinces and relevant ministries.

According to the dispatch, since late June, northern mountainous provinces have suffered from heavy downpours, resulting in flash floods, landslides, human and property losses, especially in Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Lai Chau and Son La provinces.

The natural disasters caused damages to transport, irrigation works, affecting the production and livelihoods of local people.

Heavy rain, flash floods and landslides are forecast to continue in those areas.

The National Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control asked local committees to continue taking measures to prevent flash floods, landslides in order to minismise human and property losses.

Local committees have been urged to review areas prone to high risks of floods and landslides, especially locations near rivers, streams, downstream of reservoirs and lowland areas and relocate residents to safer zones.

They have also been asked to inspect the safety of dams, reservoirs under construction, ensure the safety of mining areas and crackdown on illegal mineral exploitation which might cause mine collapse and landslides./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam
Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has asked Central Highlands provinces to take urgent preventive measures against diphtheria after 34 people have tested positive and three have died of the disease there.

Italy migrant crisis: 180 migrants allowed off rescue ship
Italy migrant crisis: 180 migrants allowed off rescue ship
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

After days of stand-off the passengers, who include children, will be taken into quarantine in Sicily.

Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage
Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Iranian officials say cyber sabotage may be behind the blaze, which damaged a key nuclear facility.

Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border
Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The border between Australia's two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), is to close after a spike in Covid-19 cases in Melbourne.

Vietnam safe from COVID-19 over 81 straight days
Vietnam safe from COVID-19 over 81 straight days
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded no new coronavirus infections during the past 24 hours, staying clear of the novel coronavirus epidemic in the community for 81 days in a row, according to the Ministry of Health.

COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  3 giờ trước 

I owe a debt to Vietnam. Maybe I can give something back. Maybe I can just be better.

UK offers isolation exemption for 59 countries, including Vietnam
UK offers isolation exemption for 59 countries, including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The UK government has moved to exempt arriving passengers from undergoing a 14-day period of self-isolation from 59 countries and territories, including Vietnam, when entering Britain as of July 10.

Fishermen in Binh Dinh fined for illegal fishing
Fishermen in Binh Dinh fined for illegal fishing
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Two fishermen in the southern central province of Binh Dinh have been fined a total VND1.8 billion (USD78,260) for illegal fishing in foreign waters.

Vietnamese students win Google’s technology challenge
Vietnamese students win Google’s technology challenge
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A group of students from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) have become one of 10 winning teams at Google’s Developer Student Clubs Solution Challenge 2020.

Geographical indication given to Ly Son garlic
Geographical indication given to Ly Son garlic
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The National Intellectual Property Office handed over a certificate to the People’s Committee of Ly Son island district recognising its specialty garlic with a geographical indication (GI) during a ceremony on July 5.

Dao Do women gaining equality at work and at home
Dao Do women gaining equality at work and at home
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

In a typical Dao Do (Red Dao) family, daughters are named May. 

Covid-19 affects 30.8 million employees in Vietnam
Covid-19 affects 30.8 million employees in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Some 30.8 million employees aged over 15 in Vietnam had been left reeling from the coronavirus pandemic by June, with roughly eight million being laid off or having their working hours reduced and 17.6 million given salary cuts.

British pilot healthy enough to fly home on July 12
British pilot healthy enough to fly home on July 12
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

Vietnam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient has recovered well and is now in good enough health to be flown back home to the UK on July 12 as per the request of the UK Embassy in Vietnam.

Hanoi stops renovation and repair of old villas
Hanoi stops renovation and repair of old villas
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

Villas and architectural works built before 1954 in Hanoi will not be licensed for renovation and repair in the near future.

Is it time to remove schools for the gifted in Vietnam?
Is it time to remove schools for the gifted in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Dr Nguyen Duc Thanh believes that the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted should be closed down or sold to private investors.

District and commune-level administrative units to be streamlined
District and commune-level administrative units to be streamlined
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

Six administrative units at district-level and 546 units at communal level have been streamlined under a plan of rearrangement of administrative units for the 2019-2021 period, said the chief of Office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged at 355
Total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged at 355
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on July 4, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 355, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Thu Thiem project: HCMC seeks to penalize violators
Thu Thiem project: HCMC seeks to penalize violators
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

HCMC is set to report a plan to penalize 66 officials who committed violations related to the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in the city’s District 2 to the Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee this month.

Hundreds of foreigners likely to enter HCMC for work
Hundreds of foreigners likely to enter HCMC for work
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

The HCMC government has written to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to allow 437 foreign experts, managers, skilled workers and investors to enter Vietnam for work.

Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children
Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

All children under seven years old in Việt Nam will be given free vaccination against diphtheria.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 