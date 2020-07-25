Northern Vietnam to see rainy days

The northern region of Vietnam has been forecasted to face rain until the end of this month following recent scorching hot spells.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the northern region would experience temperatures of 34-37 degrees centigrade. Rain in the region is expected with strong winds between July 26-31.

The Red, Thai Binh and Thao and other northern rivers could experience floods. Meanwhile, the northern mountainous provinces of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Lao Cao, Yen Bai and Cao Bang have been warned of landslides after the rain.

On July 25-27, the central region would see the highest temperature of 35-38 degrees centigrade along rain and hail.

At present, the central region is suffering severe drought, causing local rivers’ low water level.

Between July 26 and 31, the Central Highlands and southern regions would see rain with violent winds and hail in many areas.

Rivers in the Central Highlands region would witness floods. Dtinews