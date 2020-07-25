Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Northern Vietnam to see rainy days

25/07/2020    12:55 GMT+7

The northern region of Vietnam has been forecasted to face rain until the end of this month following recent scorching hot spells.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the northern region would experience temperatures of 34-37 degrees centigrade. Rain in the region is expected with strong winds between July 26-31.

The Red, Thai Binh and Thao and other northern rivers could experience floods. Meanwhile, the northern mountainous provinces of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Lao Cao, Yen Bai and Cao Bang have been warned of landslides after the rain.

On July 25-27, the central region would see the highest temperature of 35-38 degrees centigrade along rain and hail.

 

At present, the central region is suffering severe drought, causing local rivers’ low water level.

Between July 26 and 31, the Central Highlands and southern regions would see rain with violent winds and hail in many areas.

Rivers in the Central Highlands region would witness floods. Dtinews

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A 57-year-old man in Da Nang has been confirmed as positive for coronavirus, marking the first case of community transmission of COVID-19 in Vietnam in 100 days.

SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

All international flights to the central city of Danang have been ceased after a local man has been tested positive for Covid-19 three times.

SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Quan talks about measures to keep workers employed amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Gia Dinh People’s Hospital in HCM City on Thursday began accepting electronic payment of hospital fees to reduce waiting time and increase patient satisfaction.

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on Thursday said crimes relating to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods were still a big problem due to irresponsibility, loose management and corrupted State employees.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Many households in Vietnam have experienced an income drop of up to 70% due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey carried out in 53 cities and provinces nationwide.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Over 30 universities from Vietnam and other countries will participate in an educational conference which will be held in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap on July 25.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Heavy rain in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat City on Thursday has resulted in serious landslides, threatening a local hotel which had to evacuate its tourists.

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Pacific Airlines which was earlier known as Jetstar Pacific have apologised to passengers who have been affected by the change in its ticketing system.

SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

A 57-year-old man in Lien Chieu District, Da Nang, tested positive for COVID-19 at a local hospital yesterday.

SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

A heatwave with temperatures up to 38oC that began on Wednesday is set to continue baking the northern and central regions until Monday.

SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Facebook in collaboration with some Vietnamese oganizations officially launched the We Think Digital programme in Vietnam on July 22.

SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Experts voiced concerns over the alarming prevalence of e-cigarette and heat cigarette smoking among young people in Vietnam during a conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communications in Ho Chi Minh City on July 23.

SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Her students may have been on their summer holidays for nearly two weeks, but Le Thi Anh Dao, an English teacher from Vinh Thuan Township Secondary School, Vinh Thuan District, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, is still busy.

SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, talks about plans to bring more Vietnamese abroad home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

More Vietnamese and foreign students want to transfer from schools overseas to schools in Vietnam.

SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

Those who have lived long enough in Hanoi are probably familiar with every corner of the capital city. However, there may exist a surprisingly different Hanoi when viewed from above.

SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

After moving there to escape poverty in their hometowns over the years, almost 200 people in Cư Bung Valley, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, still live without electricity, clean water, schools and medical care.

SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

In the first half of this year, inspectors in Vietnam found land violations valued at VND31.149 trillion (US$1.35 billion) and covering 3,432ha after conducting 77,000 inspections, the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam announced yesterday.

SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

Quang Ninh Province has reported record water shortages in major lakes and reservoirs in Co To Island and Yen Lap, the largest reservoir in Quang Ninh.

