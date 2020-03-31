Numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Asia-Pacific keep rising

Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region continued to report new COVID-19 cases and deaths on March 31.

A woman wearing a face mask in Yangon city, Myanmar, on March 13

Myanmar confirmed the first death from the disease while infection cases in this country have totalled 14 as of March 31.

Two new infections were also recorded in Cambodia on the day, raising the number of COVID-19 cases there to 109.

With 48 new cases confirmed on March 31, infection and probable cases in New Zealand have amounted to 647.

Meanwhile, India has seen 1,251 infection cases and 32 deaths from COVID-19 so far.

As of March 30, Indonesia reported 1,414 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, including 122 deaths./.VNA