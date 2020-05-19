Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho

 
 
19/05/2020    14:09 GMT+7

The happiness to meet Uncle Ho in a short period of time is always unforgettable memories for the revolutionary elderly couple Nguyen Van Luyen and Tran Thi Man.

Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho

President Ho Chi Minh and the President of the Socialist Republic of Czechoslovakia visit Hai Phong Viet Tiep Friendship Hospital, 1963 (Photo: Archive)

Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho


President Ho Chi Minh and Party and State leaders of the Socialist Republic of Czechoslovakia visit Viet Tiep Friendship Hospital Hai Phong, 1963 (Photo: Archive)

Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho



Secretary of the Viet-Tiep Friendship Hospital’s Party Committee Nguyen Van Luyen (in glasses) welcomes the delegation of the Party and State leaders of Socialist Republic of Czechoslovakia visiting the hospital, 1973 (Photo: Archive)

Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho



Nguyen Van Luyen (in glasses) and Tran Thi Man (first row, second right) have the honour to pose for a photo with late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong (Photo: Archive)

Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho


Tran Thi Man is honoured to sit next to and pose for a photo with President Ho Chi Minh and international delegates (Photo: Archive)

 
Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho



Nguyen Van Luyen and his wife Tran Thi Man have the honour to meet Uncle Ho (Photo:VNA)

Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho



Nguyen Van Luyen and Tran Thi Man review emotional memories during the 65th anniversary of Hai Phong's liberation (May 13, 1955-13, May 5, 2020) (Photo:VNA)



 
 

Other News

Repatriation continues to ensure no one is left behind

SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Government is making good on its pledge that “no one will be left behind” as it repatriates hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from all over the world.

Trial opens over land management violations at navy service

SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

The Military Court of the Vietnam People’s Navy opened a trial on May 18 for a case involving Dinh Ngoc He, alias “Ut troc”, and other defendants on charges of “fraud, appropriation of assets,” 

Hanoi needs vision on development path

SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Dao Ngoc Nghiem, vice president of the Vietnam Urban Development and Planning Association, talks to about what Hanoi should do to develop a master plan for the city  for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045.

Forcing people to forego COVID-19 aid will be punished: PM

SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Local authorities must not force citizens to sign refusals to receive State aid, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed at Friday’s Government meeting on COVID-19. 

Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos

VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19/05/2020 

Despite being born in foreign countries and having never met Ho Chi Minh, overseas Vietnamese in Laos and Thailand always pay special respect to Uncle Ho. 

Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins

SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

An appeal trial for the trade of counterfeit cancer drugs at Vietnam Pharma (VN Pharma) JSC commenced on May 18 in HCM City.

British pilot shows signs of improvement

SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

A British pilot critically ill with coronavirus is showing signs of improvement, according to the COVID-19 treatment sub-committee.

VN Education Ministry issues regulations for online teaching fees

SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong has issued instructions regarding tuition fees for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

Where should Hanoi locate zero milestone?

SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

The city’s authorities will consult the public before making the final decision about the location of the zero milestone.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 18

SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Three more COVID-19 patients given all-clear on May 18

Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle

SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Two men in Hanoi have been arrested after reportedly shooting and injuring pedestrians with an air rifle on Nguyen Thi Dinh Street in Cau Giay District earlier this month.

Forest manager involved in Quang Nam severe forest fire

SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Quang Nam Province People’s Committee has launched an investigation into a severe forest fire in Dong Giang District’s Ma Cooih Commune involving a forest management board director. 

HCM City launches motorbike emission testing programme

SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

A pilot programme to monitor emissions from motorbikes has been launched by the HCM City Department of Transport.

Ca Mau faces severe shortage of irrigation water

SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Many crop growing areas in Ca Mau Province’s freshwater zones are facing a severe shortage of water because of a prolonged dry spell.

Dual degree programmes start this academic year

SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Several universities in Ho Chi Minh City will launch dual-degree training programmes in the 2020-2021 academic year in an aim to offer more diverse choices for students.

Fishermen defend national seas

VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

Favourable weather, low oil prices and bumper catch on the horizon have fishermen eager to sail out to their traditional fishing grounds off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.

HCM City requires owners to renovate 151 old villas

SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has asked the owners of 151 villas built before 1975 to repair or renovate the buildings, most of which are located in districts 1 and 3.

Thu Thiem residents to receive compensation this month

SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

More than 300 households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in HCM City’s District 2 will receive compensation this month in exchange for their land, a top city official has said.

Vietnam continues repatriating citizens from EU, US

SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnam brought citizens home from Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the US - the world's hotspots of coronavirus outbreaks.

Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication

VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/05/2020 

Artistic Director and founder of Bangladesh’s Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre Pooja Sengupta shared the Bangladeshi people’s sentiment for President Ho Chi Minh

. Latest news

