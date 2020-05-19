Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho

The happiness to meet Uncle Ho in a short period of time is always unforgettable memories for the revolutionary elderly couple Nguyen Van Luyen and Tran Thi Man.
President Ho Chi Minh and the President of the Socialist Republic of Czechoslovakia visit Hai Phong Viet Tiep Friendship Hospital, 1963 (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh and Party and State leaders of the Socialist Republic of Czechoslovakia visit Viet Tiep Friendship Hospital Hai Phong, 1963 (Photo: Archive)
Secretary of the Viet-Tiep Friendship Hospital’s Party Committee Nguyen Van Luyen (in glasses) welcomes the delegation of the Party and State leaders of Socialist Republic of Czechoslovakia visiting the hospital, 1973 (Photo: Archive)
Nguyen Van Luyen (in glasses) and Tran Thi Man (first row, second right) have the honour to pose for a photo with late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong (Photo: Archive)
Tran Thi Man is honoured to sit next to and pose for a photo with President Ho Chi Minh and international delegates (Photo: Archive)
Nguyen Van Luyen and his wife Tran Thi Man have the honour to meet Uncle Ho (Photo:VNA)
Nguyen Van Luyen and Tran Thi Man review emotional memories during the 65th anniversary of Hai Phong's liberation (May 13, 1955-13, May 5, 2020) (Photo:VNA)
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code