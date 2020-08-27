Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/08/2020 13:34:35 (GMT +7)
One dies, one injured in Thai Nguyen shooting

27/08/2020    12:23 GMT+7

A person was shot dead in the head and another was injured while driving a motorbike on a road in Thai Nguyen province, northern Vietnam, according to local police.

one dies, one injured in thai nguyen shooting hinh 0

One was shot dead and another was injured in a shooting in Thai Nguyen province

The shooting occurred at 20.00hrs August 26 in Tuc Duyen ward, Thai Nguyen city when a man, born 1988, was driving a woman, born in 1987, travelling around the city.

A young man fired three or four shots at the couple when they were moving near Monaco hotel.

 

The woman sitting behind was short in the head and died in hospital, said the police. The man sitting in the front was injured.

The police arrested the suspect, a 32-year-old resident of Thai Nguyen.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation. VOV

 
 
