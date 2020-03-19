One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116

The Ministry of Health on Monday morning confirmed three more COVID-19 infection cases, including one doctor, bringing the total to 116.

The 114th patient is a 19-year old male student from Ha Noi’s Hoang Mai District.



He returned to Viet Nam from the Netherlands on March 15 on flight SQ176 after transiting in Singapore.



Upon his arrival, he was taken to a centralized quarantine facility in Son Tay town and developed symptoms of fever and sore throat on March 19.



He is being treated at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ha Noi’s Dong Anh District.



The 115th patient is a 44-year old woman who lives in the Czech Republic and is daughter of a previously announced patient (94).



She landed in Noi Bai International Airport on March 18 on same flight SU 290 with her mother and they were taken to a centralized quarantine facility in the northern province of Bac Giang.



She was confirmed having the virus on March 20 and is being treated at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ha Noi’s Dong Anh District.



The 116th patient is a 29-year old doctor working at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ha Noi’s Dong Anh District.



He has joined COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment for a number of serious patients since January 31.



He got itchy throat on March 19 and cough and fever on the following day.



On March 21, he isolated himself at the buffer zone of the hospital and tested positive for the virus. VGP