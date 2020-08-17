One more coronavirus case reported in Hanoi

Hanoi has recorded one more positive case for SARS-CoV-2, a woman from Phu Thuong, Tay Ho district, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases in the capital city to 11.

Mr. Hoang Duc Hanh, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Health, told VietNamNet that the patient was defined to positive to SARS-CoV-2 this evening.

The Hanoi Center for Disease Control has reported the case to the Ministry of Health for making official announcement.

The 33-year-old patient is an accountant at a company based in My Dinh 2, Nam Tu Liem, Hanoi.

She traveled Da Nang from July 19-14. She had stayed home for self-quarantine since July 25.

On July 31, she had a rapid test, and the result was negative. The next day, the patient returned to work.

On August 17 evening, she was confirmed positive for coronavirus after a Realtime RT-PCR test taking by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Previously, Hanoi had recorded 10 cases of Covid-19 since July 25 to present, of which 9 cases were related to Da Nang.

Thuy Hanh

