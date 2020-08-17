Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
One more coronavirus case reported in Hanoi

17/08/2020    23:33 GMT+7

Hanoi has recorded one more positive case for SARS-CoV-2, a woman from Phu Thuong, Tay Ho district, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases in the capital city to 11.

Mr. Hoang Duc Hanh, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Health, told VietNamNet that the patient was defined to positive to SARS-CoV-2 this evening.

The Hanoi Center for Disease Control has reported the case to the Ministry of Health for making official announcement.

The 33-year-old patient is an accountant at a company based in My Dinh 2, Nam Tu Liem, Hanoi.

She traveled Da Nang from July 19-14. She had stayed home for self-quarantine since July 25.
On July 31, she had a rapid test, and the result was negative. The next day, the patient returned to work.

 

On August 17 evening, she was confirmed positive for coronavirus after a Realtime RT-PCR test taking by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Previously, Hanoi had recorded 10 cases of Covid-19 since July 25 to present, of which 9 cases were related to Da Nang.

Thuy Hanh

Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?

“The death penalty could be considered for such act in accordance with the Penal Code. In this very urgent situation, when the whole country is trying hard to fight Covid-19, it is necessary to strictly punish such acts for deterrence."

Origin of the virus causing Covid-19 outbreak in Hai Duong defined

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has completed genetic analyst of the SARS-CoV-2 virus of Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong, where at least five infection cases have been reported.

 
 

Other News

.
Flash flood sweeps away many houses in Dien Bien
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A flash flood occurred in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, isolating three local communes and causing big losses for local residents.

Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

“The death penalty could be considered for such act in accordance with the Penal Code. In this very urgent situation, when the whole country is trying hard to fight Covid-19, it is necessary to strictly punish such acts for deterrence."

HCM City’s District 2 to become financial centre
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

HCM City's District 2 will become a financial centre and an important part of a planned "innovative urban area" in the eastern part of the city, Nguyen Thien Nhan, general secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, has said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 17
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Detailed history of Hanoi patient released by authorities

Another earthquake happens in Son La’s Moc Chau district
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La at 8:13am on August 17, according to the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

HCM City’s power lines go underground
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The HCM City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) said that it has placed 675km of medium-voltage grids, 1,160km of low-voltage grids and 34.5km of power grids underground over the past five years.

Another storm likely to form in East Sea, heavy rain expected
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A tropical low depression has formed in the East Sea and is likely to strengthen into a storm, the National Centre of Hydrometeorology and Forecasting said on August 17.

More opportunities for Vietnamese to work seasonally in South Korea
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs has sent letters to city and provincial People’s Committees to guide signing and implementing agreements with South Korean localities on sending Vietnamese workers there for seasonal work.

Family reunites with three members from Equatorial Guinea
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

“I shed tears every time I think about the motherland’s sentiment for us. I’m very happy. I just want to say I am very grateful,” said Nguyen Quang Trieu, a worker who recently returned from Equatorial Guinea.

Two foreigners sentenced for illegally sending people abroad
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on August 14 sentenced two foreigners to 15 months imprisonment for illegally taking people abroad.

Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Border guards in the northern border province of Son La said that they had arrested six members of a family for illegally entering Vietnam from Laos.

Two more Covid-19 cases reported in Vietnam, totalling 964
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Two more locally-transmitted coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hai Duong and Quang Nam during the past 12 hours, bringing Vietnam’s tally of COVID-19 infections to 964.

Origin of the virus causing Covid-19 outbreak in Hai Duong defined
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has completed genetic analyst of the SARS-CoV-2 virus of Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong, where at least five infection cases have been reported.

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Mr. Nguyen Hong Truong was arrested in connection with the case of fraudulence, appropriation of assets in the bidding and toll collection of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway.

COVID-19: 11 new cases bring national tally to 962
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Vietnam has registered 11 more new cases of COVID-19, including 11 detected in Da Nang outbreak, one in Hanoi capital and two of entry, lifting the national tally to 962, the Ministry of Health reported on August 16 afternoon.

COVID-19 mother gives birth in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

A woman being treated for COVID-19 in Da Nang has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

Ministry invests in repair of highways in Mekong Delta
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

The Ministry of Transport said it has invested 800 billion VND (34.5 million USD) for repairs and upgrades to national highways in the Mekong Delta this year to ensure traffic safety.

Vietnam Buddhist Sangha suggests virtual Vu Lan gatherings
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Vu Lan Festival 2020 is an occasion for children to express their gratitude towards their parents (especially mothers) and help ancestors’ souls find their way back to the earth.

Hanoi Medical University Hospital experts help treat COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

A 13-strong working delegation from the Hanoi Medical University Hospital has been working hard at the COVID-19 epicentre to treat patients with serious underlying diseases in recent days.

COVID-19 travel ban means bitter separation for sweethearts
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have separated couples around the world, many of whom are unsure when they will meet again.

