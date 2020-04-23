One more COVID-19 patient recovers in HCM City, total at 224

A 48-year-old man with COVID-19 has recovered and was discharged from the Cu Chi Field Hospital on Thursday morning.

A 48-year-old man, Patient 206, has recovered from COVID-19 and is the last patient discharged from the Cu Chi Field Hospital on Thursday morning. — Photo yeah1

The patient, Patient 206, is the last among 33 COVID-19 cases treated at the Củ Chi Field Hospital. He has lifted the total patients being given the all-clear to 224, making up 84 per cent of the total 268 COVID-19 patients in Việt Nam.

The patient, Vietnamese nationality, living in An Phú Ward, District 2, HCM City, was the private driver for patient number 124 and patient number 151, two Brazilian expats who were connected to the city’s Buddha Bar outbreak.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on March 27. After nearly four weeks' of treatment, all of his latest test results were negative for SARS-CoV-2 on April 20 and 22. He will continue to be monitored and isolated for another 14 days under the supervision of local health authorities.

As of April 23, 53 out of 54 patients with COVID-19 in HCM City had recovered and there are no patients at the Củ Chi Field Hospital or the Cần Giờ COVID-19 Treatment Hospital.

The city’s last COVID-19 case is a male patient, Patient 91, who has been treated at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases. As of Thursday morning, the patient still needed mechanical ventilation and ECMO intervention support. He currently has no fever, normal blood pressure and is in a stable condition.

There are currently 44 COVID-19 patients being treated at eight medical facilities across the country, of which 39 patients at central hospitals; four at a provincial hospital; and two at the district hospital.

As of this morning, Việt Nam has reported no new COVID-19 cases and no deaths over the past week. — VNS

