Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 10:15:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984

20/08/2020    09:12 GMT+7

The Ministry of Health this morning reported one more fresh case of COVID-19, taking the national infection tally to 984.

One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984

The Emergency Department of the E Hospital in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

The patient, 87, lives in Thanh Ba district, Phu Tho province, and went to E Hospital in Hanoi for a health check-up on August 12.

He stayed at a relative’s house in Co Nhue, Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi, after that and was admitted to the Hepatobiliary Department of the E Hospital on August 13.

The patient was diagnosed with pneumonia after a CT scan and transferred to the Department for Tropical Diseases of the E Hospital.

He had his blood sample taken on August 18 and the result was positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The man is being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district.

The E Hospital stopped receiving new patients from 8pm on August 19 and traced all staff who came into close contact with the man.

It was initially estimated that nearly 100 medical workers had close contact with the new patient.

All employees at the hospital will be tested for COVID-19 and each department sprayed with disinfectant.

The new patient lives with his son, daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and one great grandchild in Phu Tho province.

He had not left his house in Pho Tho for a month prior to travelling to Hanoi.

 

His family’s relatives did not visit any COVID-19 hotspots and he has no underlying medical conditions.

There have been 654 community transmission cases, including 514 confirmed since July 25 which are linked to Da Nang, the country’s major COVID-19 outbreak spot.

One day earlier, a total of 15 COVID-19 patients were declared fully recovered from the disease, taking the overall number of recoveries to 535.

Among 459 cases in treatment, 98 have had negative test results for the first time or several times.

As of 18 hours of the day, Vietnam’s infection count stands at 994, of which 25 have died of various pre-existing comorbidities and COVID-19 complications.

Over 83,640 people are being put in quarantine, including more than 20,290 at quarantine facilities, 1,887 at hospitals and the rest at home.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has also ordered localities across the nation to improve their testing capacity, and be fully prepared for epidemic prevention work.

According to Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long, outbreaks in Da Nang, Quang Nam and some other localities are being brought under stricter control, however, the epidemic is anticipated to drag out in the time ahead.

There are likely to be clusters of community infections in the coming time, Long warned, and demanded that all localities remain on high alert to detect new cases, and zone off in a timely manner. The sooner fresh infections are detected the more effective measures to contain the pandemic will be, he added.

Elsewhere, on the afternoon of August 19, Da Nang removed the lockdown on Hai Chau General Hospital after 14 days of isolation, making it possible for more than 300 people to return home after the quarantine period.

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears

State-owned Hospital E in Hanoi has decided to suspend receiving patients and visitors from 8pm August 19 after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected.

 
 

Other News

.
Additional day off for National Day from 2021
Additional day off for National Day from 2021
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

On the occasion of the National Day 2021 (September 2), employees will have one extra day off , raising the total number of paid days off in the country to 11.

Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Military Hospital 175 is the first responder to emergency evacuation requests from the Spratly Islands' medical detachments.

Foreigners offered free COVID-19 testing upon leaving Hoi An
Foreigners offered free COVID-19 testing upon leaving Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site in central Vietnam, said on August 19 that it is to offer free COVID-19 testing for foreign visitors looking to depart the locality.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 19
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang, Quang Nam to be under control by late August: Official

Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Torrential rain over the past few days has triggered flash floods and landslides across northern mountainous provinces, killing six local people, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

State-owned Hospital E in Hanoi has decided to suspend receiving patients and visitors from 8pm August 19 after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected.

Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed four more locally transmitted coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 993, the Ministry of Health announced at 6pm, August 19.

Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Until last night many roads in HCM City's eastern part were flooded deeply, causing traffic paralysis. For year, flooding has been remained a big problem for the city.

Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, HCM City Police should work with the People's Court to sue individuals who illegally enter the city, Chairm Nguyen Thanh Phong, said at a meeting with district authorities yesterday.

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said vice-chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The North-South Expressway will be equipped with a smart traffic system when put into operation to ensure efficient management and operation of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam recorded 989 cases of Covid-19, of which 520 cases were cured and 25 died. 

Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Duong Bao Tien, a 12th grader majoring in English at Luong Van Chanh High School for the Gifted in Phu Yen province, has been offered scholarships from 15 schools in the US.

Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

All relevant localities were told to carefully prepare for typhoon Higos, which is forecast to bring torrential rains, flash floods and landslides to northern mountainous provinces until Sunday.

Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes in Hanoi must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Local experts said the Ministry of Public Security should consider the necessity and the cost of the new ID card issuance.

Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

As thousands of tourists fled Da Nang after the COVID-19 outbreak in the central city, dozens of leading doctors headed in the opposite direction, towards the danger.

Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

By the end of 2020, 70% of enterprises and 3.5-5 million workers are forecast to be negatively affected.

Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 