One new COVID-19 case reported early August 3

Vietnam on August 3 morning confirmed one new locally transmitted case of COVID-19, a 60-year-old woman from the central province of Quang Ngai with link to the Da Nang hospital hot spot.

A man takes a quick test for SARS-CoV-2

According to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, she visited and took care of a sick relative at Da Nang Hospital in the central city between July 18-22.

This case brought the number of cases connected to the outbreak in Da Nang to 174. The outbreak began with the detection of a 57-year-old male patient on July 25 and ended the streak of 99 days of no community infections in Vietnam. It has also resulted in six deaths, all of them with serious underlying health conditions.

The national tally has so far amounted to 621, of which 307 were imported cases and were quarantined right upon entry.

The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 373 cases have recovered so far. Among the remaining active patients, ten have tested negative for the coronavirus once and six at least twice. There have been sixth deaths.

Stranded tourists in Da Nang given support

Over 300 tourists stranded in the central city of Da Nang due to the new COVID-19 outbreak have received support from the local tourism department and hotels to ensure their safety during the social distancing period.



Some 314 tourists are now stranded in Da Nang. The local tourism department has arranged for six hotels to accommodate them during the social distancing period. When not free, room rates range from 8.6 to 12.9 USD per night.

The list of supporting hotels is available on the city’s information portal and Facebook fanpage Danang Fantiscity. The support of hotels and the local tourism department have left a good impression on the tourists./.