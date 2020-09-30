One new imported case of COVID-19 announced

One new imported COVID-19 case was confirmed in Vietnam on Thursday morning, bringing the total to 1,095, said the Ministry of Health.

The latest patient is a 49-year-old Russian man who arrived on Saturday. He was entering the country as a specialist worker.

He was travelling onboard flight QH9495 to Cần Thơ Airport in the Mekong Delta and was immediately quarantined upon arrival.

A further 17 positive cases were earlier detected onboard the same flight.

He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday and is currently being treated at Cần Thơ Lung Hospital.

Nearly 15,500 people are under quarantine at hospitals, medical facilities and at homes.

More than 250 Vietnamese citizens brought home from RoK

Over 250 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from the Republic of Korea on a flight of Vietjet Air on September 30 as a joint effort of competent authorities of both nations.

The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, people with illnesses, pregnant women, workers whose contracts have expired, and students without accommodation due to dormitory closure.

The Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK sent staff to help the citizens with pre-departure procedures at the airport.

Security, safety and epidemiological hygiene measures were rigorously taken during the flight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon their arrival at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, all the crew members and passengers were given medical checkups and put under quarantine in line with regulations.

In the time to come, more repatriation flights will be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their demand and domestic quarantine capacity.

US donates 100 brand-new ventilators to aid Vietnam’s COVID-19 response

The United States (US) government through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) donated 100 brand-new ventilators to Vietnam during a hand-over ceremony in Hanoi on September 30 to support its ongoing response to COVID-19.

The donation marks an important milestone in the Vietnam – US cooperation in healthcare as well as COVID-19 response, Vietnamese Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said in his remarks at the event. The additional ventilators will help strengthen Vietnam’s treatment capacity, particularly for COVID-19 patients who need respiratory support, he said.

“The world is impressed by Vietnam’s strategy and proactive measures in tackling COVID-19,” US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink said, adding that this serious disease remains a threat in Vietnam and the world.

“Building on the strong relationship between our countries over the last 25 years, the US government is pleased to support our friends in Vietnam with this donation of ventilators to fight the coronavirus,” he said.

The ambassador further noted that the donation delivers on US President Donald Trump’s offer of these critical-needed supplies to reinforce Vietnam’s resilience against the virus.

In addition to the ventilators, the US Government, through USAID, has committed 9.5 million USD to Vietnam in response to the pandemic, which is helping to strengthen clinical care, disseminate health messages, build laboratory capacity, improve disease surveillance, as well as support private sector recovery by mitigating the impact of the pandemic on the Vietnamese economy.

Laos calls on people to continue COVID-19 prevention measures

The Lao Ministry of Health has urged authorities and people in this country to maintain vigilance, and continue implementing measures to prevent the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The ministry's September 30 statement said that authorities and people across the country need to remain vigilant and continue to comply with measures launched by the national steering committee for COVID- 19.

The ministry also advised people to adapt to a new normal state in order to prevent the spread of the disease. Residents should avoid leaving their homes for unnecessary reasons, wear masks when going out or going to public places, avoid using public transport, and regularly wash hands with soap.

The Lao Ministry of Health also required people to practice social distancing and keep a distance of 1-2 meters.

On the same day, Malaysia's Ministry of Health recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases, of which 86 were infected in the community, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 11,224. With two new deaths, the total number of fatalities by COVID-19 in the country increased to 136.

The ministry also announced that there were 28 more patients recovering from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,967.

Thailand to allow more foreign entries from October

Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has said it will allow more categories of foreigners to enter the country from October.

According to a statement of the CCSA, the agency has agreed to allow foreign athletes to enter Thailand for tournaments in a supervised area.

The first group will be international cyclists participating in the royal marathon cycling event, the centre said.

Non-immigrant visa holders, such as businesspeople who do not have any type of work permit, are now also allowed, but they must show that they have savings of at least 500,000 THB (15,782 USD) in the past six months, it stated.

The CCSA said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had also given the green light to the Special Tourist VISA (STV) scheme, which primarily targets foreign visitors with the intention to stay in Thailand on a long-term basis for nine months, to go ahead.

According to the centre, from October 8 onwards, around 150 verified foreigners would start arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport or Phuket Airport.

Separately, a group of 150 tourists from the Chinese city of Guangzhou will land in Phuket on October 8, before another group of 126 fly to Bangkok on October 25.

Also, 120 tourists from Scandinavia and other European countries on November 1 will arrive in Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight.

The CCSA said that these tourists will spend their first 14 days in Thailand at alternative state quarantine sites before they are allowed to travel on their own.

The Thai government previously decided to extend a grace period for visa renewals for foreigners stranded in Thailand until October 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.