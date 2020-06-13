Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
14/06/2020 00:58:01 (GMT +7)
One new imported COVID-19 case recorded on June 13

 
 
14/06/2020    00:56 GMT+7

Vietnam reported one new imported COVID-19 case on June 13 evening, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 334, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

One new imported COVID-19 case recorded on June 13 hinh anh 1

The 29-year-old man, residing in Binh Tan district, Ho Chi Minh City, returned to Vietnam from China on May 31 via Mong Cai international border gate in Quang Ninh province. He was immediately quarantined.

His first test on May 31 was negative for SARS-CoV-2 but he then tested positive June 11.

He is being treated at National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district.

Of the 334 cases confirmed so far in the country, 194 were imported and quarantined upon arrival, posing no risks to the community.

 

A total of 323 patients or 96.7 percent of all cases have recovered and there have been zero fatalities.

Of the 11 active patients, one has tested negative for the coronavirus once and three others at least twice.

Some 6,475 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are currently under quarantine across the country./.

 
 

