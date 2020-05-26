One student killed, 12 injured as tree falls at school

A student has been killed and 12 others were injured after a large tree fell on them at a secondary school in HCM City’s District 3 on Tuesday morning.

The scene of the accident where a tree fellonstudents at a school in HCM City.

The accident happened at 6.15am when an old flamboyant tree measuring more than 10m in height suddenly fell on the students who were reportedly queuing in the schoolyard of Bạch Đằng Secondary School.

All students were in grade six and eight.

Three ambulances were immediatedly sent to the scene and took the injured students to the hospital.

Security guards block the scene for investigation.

Dr Nguyen Duy Long, director of the city’s Emergency Centre 115, confirmed the centre received a call from the school about the accident.

The centre, in co-operation with the District 3 Hospital, Sai Gon Hoan My Hospital and Saigon ITO Phu Nhuan Hospital, sent ambulances to the school to take the students.

“When we arrived at the school, 13 students were suffering from injuries such as broken arms or legs or spine injuries. One of them was the most seriously injured as the student had stopped breathing and did not have a heartbeat,” he said.

“The student was taken to An Sinh Hospital for treatment, but the doctors couldn’t save him,” he said.

Eight students suffered multiple injuries and three others had slight injuries. All have been treated at the hospitals. — VNS