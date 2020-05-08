Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City

The HCM City Department of Education and Training has directed all schools in the city to apply online enrollment for the next school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools must update admission forms on their website, and all procedures related to admission must be done online.

This is not the first time the city has applied online enrollment.

Tran Khac Huy, head of the Department of Education and Training of Tan Binh District, told Lao Động (Labour) newspaper that all schools in his district have used online enrollment since last year.

Last year, the district directed some schools to pilot online enrollment so that all schools in the district would be ready for this new kind of enrollment.

According to Huy, online enrollment for the next school year will be more favorable compared to previous years because all schools in the district now have their own websites.

This year, parent of students only need to download all register forms on the website, fill in forms, and send them to the website.

Tran Trong Khiem, deputy chief of the Department of Education and Training of Tan Phu District, said some agencies had offered advanced software to help schools implement online enrollment.

However, the price of the software is still high compared to the school’s budget. Therefore, schools in the district are still using their websites to publish admission forms. VNS

