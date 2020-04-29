Online payments for traffic violations

People who violate traffic laws will be able to pay their fines online starting from June 30.

A traffic officer checks a driver's paperwork on National Highway 1A.

At present, the only localities that allow online fine payments are Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng and Bình Thuận.

Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday, head of the Department of Administrative Procedures Control under the Government Office Ngô Hải Phan said that the online payments for traffic fines had been trialled in the five localities since March 13.

So far this year, 6,100 people have visited the national public service portal dichvucong.gov.vn to pay their fines, but only 170 were able to access the system, and just five were able to complete payment.

Also since March 13, motorbike and automobile owners in HCM City and Hà Nội have been able to pay registration fees online.

Phan said owners who paid fees on the national public services portal received e-invoices from commercial banks, but some traffic police agencies did not accept them as proof of payment and wanted paper invoices.

Vietcombank was the first bank to trial online payments, followed by Vietinbank and Agribank.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyễn Ngọc Đông said people were opting for online services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the ministry would speed up communication so that both police and road users were aware of the online payment option.

The General Department of Taxation plans to provide computers and advice at tax offices for people to pay their taxes online.

Chairing the meeting, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tiến Dũng said COVID-19 offered both challenges and opportunities for Việt Nam to speed up digitalisation, trade and public administration online.

He also thanked the Ministry of Transport, Traffic Police Department, commercial banks and online payment brokers such as e-wallet MOMO and VNPay for promoting online payments. VNS