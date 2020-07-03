Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/07/2020 14:50:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Outrage as Indian judge calls alleged rape victim 'unbecoming'

03/07/2020    14:46 GMT+7

An Indian judge is under pressure to delete comments from a court order that questioned the behaviour of a woman who alleged she was raped.

Granting bail to the rape accused last week, Justice Krishna S Dixit of the Karnataka High Court said he found the woman's statement "a bit difficult to believe".

Justice Dixit went on to ask why the woman had gone "to her office at night - at 11pm"; why had she "not objected to consuming drinks with him"; and why she had allowed him "to stay with her till morning".

"The explanation offered by her that after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep is unbecoming of an Indian woman," the judge said, adding that it was "not the way our women react when they are ravished".

His remarks set off a storm of protest. Outraged Indians asked if there was a "rulebook" or a "guide" to being a rape victim. An illustration was widely shared online which, drawing on several recent court rulings, mocked up "An Indian judge's guide to being the ideal rape survivor". 

Aparna Bhat, a senior Delhi-based lawyer, wrote an open letter to the chief justice of India and the three female judges of the Supreme Court in response to the ruling.

"Is there a protocol for rape victims to follow post the incident which is written in the law that I am not aware of?" she wrote. "Are 'Indian women' an exclusive class who have unmatched standards post being violated?"

Appealing to the Supreme Court judges to intervene, Ms Bhat said the judge's remarks showed "misogyny at its worst", adding that not condemning them would "amount to condoning".

Madhu Bhushan, a women's rights activist in Bangalore, where the Karnataka high court is located, described the language used by the judge as "shocking" and "absolutely uncalled for".

"His comments are objectionable at several levels," she told the BBC. "What does he mean by 'our women'? And 'ravished'? It's so Victorian, so outdated, it takes away from the seriousness of the issue, which is violence against women."

Ms Bhushan said she was not questioning the order itself, but asked "why did he have to pass these comments on her conduct?"

"It's preposterous to say women don't behave like this. It has nothing to do with law, it's judging her behaviour," she said.

Ms Bhushan is among dozens of civil liberties activists, writers, actors, singers and journalists who wrote an open letter to Justice Dixit saying his ruling had "deeply disturbed and disappointed" activists and demanding that he expunge the comments.

"Women who make decisions to live independently and make choices regarding their own lives, including their intimate/ sexual lives are still viewed as women with loose morals and character," the letter said.

Ms Bhushan said the language in the court order normalised sexual violence and enforced the idea that rape was a woman's fault.

"If it proves that the allegation of rape is false, so be it, but why pre-judge it? Why put the woman on trial? It is not expected of a high court judge," she said.

Rape and sexual crimes have been in the spotlight in India since December 2012, when the brutal gang rape - and the subsequent death - of a young woman on a bus in Delhi sparked days of protests and made global headlines.

According to government data, thousands of rapes take place every year in the country and the numbers have been rising over the years.

Latest figures from the National Crime Records Bureau show police registered 33,977 cases of rape in 2018 - an average of a rape every 15 minutes.

And campaigners say the actual number is much higher, because cases of sexual violence are grossly under reported.

 

Ms Bhat, who has worked on hundreds of cases of sexual assault over the years, said research showed that survivors of sexual assault generally do not seek justice, "primarily to avoid the secondary trauma" of a criminal trial.

"Sexual violence is associated with stigma, and when a woman goes to testify, there's the feeling that most people in the room will not believe her," she said.

And she said the remarks made by Justice Dixit could further deter women from coming forward.

This is not the first time the Indian judiciary has been criticised for court orders seen as patriarchal and misogynistic.

In a a 2017 ruling, judges castigated a gang-rape victim for drinking beer, smoking, taking drugs and keeping condoms in her room, and called her "promiscuous". Speaking to the BBC at the time, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy said the ruling implied the woman "had no right not to be raped".

And in a 2016 order, a woman who had alleged abduction and gang-rape was questioned about her "noticeably unusual conduct and movements post the assault".

"Instead of hurrying back home in a distressed, humiliated and a devastated state, she stayed back in and around the place of occurrence," the judge said, adding that the fact that "she was accustomed to sexual intercourse… before the incident also has its own implication".

They are just two examples from a long list of cases in which the judiciary has shamed the victims of rape and sexual assault.

"A judge is not supposed to make such remarks, no matter what the provocation," Professor Upendra Baxi, emeritus professor of law at University of Warwick and Delhi, told the BBC. "As a judge, you ought to think about it before you speak. You might hold those views but you should not articulate them."

The judge's remarks in the Karnataka high court reflected a bias against women and stereotyped them, Prof Baxi said.

"Women are equal citizens and you cannot do anything to undermine her dignity. Doing your job as a judge doesn't include passing remarks on a large group of people, stigmatising them," he said.

Decades ago, Prof Baxi and three of his lawyer colleagues fought a similar battle to ensure personal biases of judges did not find their way into court orders.

In 1979, they wrote an open letter to the then-chief justice of India, after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of two policemen who were found guilty of raping Mathura, a "14-16-year-old" tribal girl, in a police station.

In his ruling, the Surpreme Court judge said that Mathura was used to sex because she was in a relationship, and that her medical report showed she had no injuries and she had "invented" the story of rape.

"In our letter, we said we saw patriarchal tendencies in the Supreme Court and we pushed for it to change," Prof Baxi said.

In the wake of the Mathura case, violence against women became a matter of national debate and new rape laws were passed in India.

In 1983, the parliament amended the rape law - shifting the burden of proof from the victim to the accused and stating that the past sexual history of the victim should not be a factor.

But 40 years later, the comments of Justice Dixit and other judges finding fault with the behaviour of victims show that the past sexual history of a woman is still a factor in many courts adjudicating rape cases.

"The judicial process needs to exorcise itself of these beliefs. These prejudices have to be dismantled from the outside or cleaned out from within," said Ms Bhushan.

"We have asked Justice Dixit to expunge his remarks. If he does that, it will be a great service to egalitarian gender-just jurisprudence," she said. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Slow Zones, Safe Zones programme reduces road accident injuries
Slow Zones, Safe Zones programme reduces road accident injuries
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The second phase of the Slow Zones, Safe Zones speed reduction programme will be carried out in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai between July and March 2022, following the first phase that began in April 2018 and ended in June this year.

Coronavirus: Texas governor mandates wearing of face masks
Coronavirus: Texas governor mandates wearing of face masks
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Warning of some intensive care units nearly full, Greg Abbott says the outbreak is "getting worse".

Myanmar: Death toll in jade mine landslide climbs to 113
Myanmar: Death toll in jade mine landslide climbs to 113
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The death toll from a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant township, Myanmar’s Kachin state has climbed to 113 as more bodies were recovered on July 2, according to a statement by the country’s Information Ministry.

Cleaners' lives turned upside down by COVID-19
Cleaners' lives turned upside down by COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

When she logged into an internal management app on her smartphone to check out after a four-hour shift, Nguyen Thi Luan was shocked to find her schedule was blank. 

Pay rises hinging on recovery policy
Pay rises hinging on recovery policy
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

If adopted, an increase in the region-based minimum wage for non-state employees next year will further pressurise local businesses, almost all of which are making efforts to deal with the aftermath of the global health crisis.

Giant crocodile-shaped bread excites local diners
Giant crocodile-shaped bread excites local diners
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Batches of crocodile-shaped bread weighing a hefty 1.5kg with a length of 60cm are being sold at a store in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, provoking a buzz on social media in recent days.

Hanoi to inspect pavements’ stone paving
Hanoi to inspect pavements’ stone paving
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Stone paving for pavements along streets will be closing supervised following a request from the chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

Taiwanese drug trafficker sentenced to death in Vietnam
Taiwanese drug trafficker sentenced to death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court on July 2 handed down a death sentence on a Taiwanese citizen charged with trafficking an extremely large amount of heroin from Vietnam to Taiwan.

Hanoi to adjust 16 bus routes due to Thang Long Bridge repair
Hanoi to adjust 16 bus routes due to Thang Long Bridge repair
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi will adjust 16 bus routes due to repairs being conducted on Thang Long Bridge this month.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian July 2
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian July 2
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Four more COVID-19 patients recover, total hits 340

Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  02/07/2020 

A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri on July 1.

Traffic safety improves in first half of the year due to pandemic, laws
Traffic safety improves in first half of the year due to pandemic, laws
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Traffic safety situation in Vietnam had improved greatly in the first half of this year, largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and two new laws, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said.

Peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s Hanoi
Peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  02/07/2020 

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some photos taken by German photographer Hans-Peter Grumpe between 1991 and 1992 depicting local residents spending their time around Ho Guom, also known as Sword Lake, in the heart of Hanoi.

HCM City hospital performs liver transplant without foreign doctors’ assistance
HCM City hospital performs liver transplant without foreign doctors’ assistance
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Doctors at the University Medical Centre in HCM City have performed liver transplants for 11 patients two years after being trained in the procedure by doctors from South Korean’s ASAN Medical Centre.

Two suffocate in Cao Bang cave
Two suffocate in Cao Bang cave
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Two people in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang have been found dead in a local cave.

International University students win prizes at University Physics Competition
International University students win prizes at University Physics Competition
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Three student teams at International University from the space engineering programme under the Vietnam National University-HCM City won prizes at the 10th University Physics Competition.

Suspected case in HCM City negative for SARS-CoV-2
Suspected case in HCM City negative for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

A 31-year-old man from Indonesia suspected of having COVID-19 has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Traffic accidents in Vietnam down 19 pct. y-o-y in first half
Traffic accidents in Vietnam down 19 pct. y-o-y in first half
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

The National Committee on Traffic Safety has announced that Vietnam saw a 19 percent year-on-year decline in the number of traffic accidents in the first half of this year - the biggest fall in many years.

Careful planning needed for rice crop: expert
Careful planning needed for rice crop: expert
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Le Thanh Tung, deputy head of the Department of Plant Cultivation, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, speaks on the need to develop a long-term plan to cope with drought in the south-central region.

HCM City's last bookbinder keeps craft alive
HCM City's last bookbinder keeps craft alive
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Twenty to 25 years ago, when the Internet was not as well developed as it is now in Vietnam, a bookbinder was still a famous high-paying job.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 