Outstanding and potential young faces in 2019 honoured

A ceremony was held in Hanoi on March 25 to honour 10 Outstanding Young Faces and 10 Potential Young Faces in 2019.

Outstanding Young Faces and Potential Young Faces at the awarding ceremony

The ten winners of the Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award 2019 include Dr Dinh Ngoc Thanh in the scientific research and innovation category, Nguyen Khanh Linh in the academic learning category, Truong The Dieu in the labour and production category, and “cai luong” (reformed opera) artist Vo Minh Lam in the culture-arts category.

Other winners of the title are Nguyen Thi Oanh in the sports and physical training category, Major Tran Van Phuong in the defence category, Captain Ngo Anh Tuan in the security and order category, Le Anh Tien in the business-startup category, and Le Anh Tuan and Hoang Hoa Trung in the social activities category.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Potential Young Face Award 2019 was granted to Dr. Tran Phuong Thao, a lecturer in Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the Hanoi University of Pharmacy; Bui Hong Duc from the High School for Gifted under the University of Natural Sciences of the Vietnam National University - Hanoi; Le Quang Hieu, Deputy Director of Global Operation Centre of Viettel Networks Corporation; Vo Van Dong from the Cao Bang Iron and Steel Joint Stock Company; and Vo Minh Quang from Giang Vo Secondary School in Hanoi.

Nguyen Huy Hoang from the National Sports Training Centre; Huynh Nhu, Team Captain of the National Women's Football Team; Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Sy Dung, head of Company 2, Battalion 1, Regiment 1, Division 324, Military Zone 4; Captain Duong Danh Dat, Deputy Chief of Police in Ly Thai To ward, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi; and Pham Khanh Linh, founder of Logivan, are also included in the list.

The annual Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award is presented to 10 youngsters under 35 with excellent performances in their specialised areas over the years, and especially in the year when they are nominated.

After the award ceremony, the winners donated a total of 100 million VND in support of the fight against COVID-19 and 100 million VND to help farmers affected by drought and saline intrusion./.