Outstanding and potential young faces in 2019 honoured

 
 
26/03/2020    11:04 GMT+7

A ceremony was held in Hanoi on March 25 to honour 10 Outstanding Young Faces and 10 Potential Young Faces in 2019.

Outstanding and potential young faces in 2019 honoured hinh anh 1

Outstanding Young Faces and Potential Young Faces at the awarding ceremony

The ten winners of the Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award 2019 include Dr Dinh Ngoc Thanh in the scientific research and innovation category, Nguyen Khanh Linh in the academic learning category, Truong The Dieu in the labour and production category, and “cai luong” (reformed opera) artist Vo Minh Lam in the culture-arts category.

Other winners of the title are Nguyen Thi Oanh in the sports and physical training category, Major Tran Van Phuong in the defence category, Captain Ngo Anh Tuan in the security and order category, Le Anh Tien in the business-startup category, and Le Anh Tuan and Hoang Hoa Trung in the social activities category.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Potential Young Face Award 2019 was granted to Dr. Tran Phuong Thao, a lecturer in Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the Hanoi University of Pharmacy; Bui Hong Duc from the High School for Gifted under the University of Natural Sciences of the Vietnam National University - Hanoi; Le Quang Hieu, Deputy Director of Global Operation Centre of Viettel Networks Corporation; Vo Van Dong from the Cao Bang Iron and Steel Joint Stock Company; and Vo Minh Quang from Giang Vo Secondary School in Hanoi.

 

Nguyen Huy Hoang from the National Sports Training Centre; Huynh Nhu, Team Captain of the National Women's Football Team; Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Sy Dung, head of Company 2, Battalion 1, Regiment 1, Division 324, Military Zone 4; Captain Duong Danh Dat, Deputy Chief of Police in Ly Thai To ward, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi; and Pham Khanh Linh, founder of Logivan, are also included in the list.

The annual Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award is presented to 10 youngsters under 35 with excellent performances in their specialised areas over the years, and especially in the year when they are nominated.

After the award ceremony, the winners donated a total of 100 million VND in support of the fight against COVID-19 and 100 million VND to help farmers affected by drought and saline intrusion./.

 
 

Other News

.
Noi Bai airport suspends receiving flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from abroad
Noi Bai airport suspends receiving flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from abroad
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport sent an urgent dispatch to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on the suspension of international flights carrying Vietnamese citizens to the Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport starting from 0:00am on March 26.

Hanoi orders closure of bars to stop COVID-19
Hanoi orders closure of bars to stop COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Authorities in Hanoi have ordered the temporary closure of bars, massage parlours, karaoke clubs and cinemas to avoid large crowds.

IT proves effective in handling transport violations
IT proves effective in handling transport violations
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Deputy chief inspector of Hanoi's Department of Transport Le Xuan Tien talks about the efficiency of applying information technology in handling transport violations.

Vietnamese children in the fight against Covid-19
Vietnamese children in the fight against Covid-19
VIDEOicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnamese children convey a message ‘No matter who you are, regardless of age, everyone could be a fighter in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign teachers at language schools lose jobs amid COVID-19 crisis
Foreign teachers at language schools lose jobs amid COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Because of the epidemic, many international examinations have been postponed, and all foreign language centers have closed.

Unemployment benefit recipients up 9.11 percent in Q1
Unemployment benefit recipients up 9.11 percent in Q1
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The number of recipients of unemployment benefits nationwide rose by 9.11 percent to 378,000 people during the first quarter of 2020 as a large amount of businesses have been forced to suspend operation or go bankrupt by COVID-19.

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi
Food delivery by drones in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people
FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

Dormitories of FPT High school and FPT University in Hoa Lac, Hanoi are ready to house 2,000 quarantined people

Cho Ju-bin: South Korea chatroom sex abuse suspect named after outcry
Cho Ju-bin: South Korea chatroom sex abuse suspect named after outcry
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

At least 10,000 people used the chatrooms, with some paying up to $1,200 (£1,000) for access.

Entertainment areas, restaurants in HCM City close in wake of COVID-19
Entertainment areas, restaurants in HCM City close in wake of COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have ordered the closure of all entertainment areas and restaurants with more than 30 seats from 6pm on March 24 to the end of March 31. ​

COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 134
COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 134
SOCIETYicon  25/03/2020 

The total COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has now amounted to 134 as the country reported two more cases on March 24 evening.

Coronavirus: What could the West learn from Asia?
Coronavirus: What could the West learn from Asia?
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Experts say the UK and US lost an opportunity to prepare for the outbreak - but that it's not too late.

Coronavirus: Giuseppe Berardelli among 50 priests killed
Coronavirus: Giuseppe Berardelli among 50 priests killed
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Giuseppe Berardelli who gave his respirator to a patient is among 50 priests killed in Italy so far.

Coronavirus: US man dies after taking drug he thought stopped virus
Coronavirus: US man dies after taking drug he thought stopped virus
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Health officials are warning people not to self-medicate with the common malaria drug.

Coronavirus: Wuhan to ease lockdown as world battles pandemic
Coronavirus: Wuhan to ease lockdown as world battles pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The lockdown in the Chinese city where the outbreak began will be partially lifted next month.

Coronavirus spreading in New York like 'a bullet train'
Coronavirus spreading in New York like 'a bullet train'
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

As New York's governor predicts thousands of deaths, President Trump hopes to reopen the US by Easter.

WHO stands ready to support Vietnam in the COVID-19 fight
WHO stands ready to support Vietnam in the COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  25/03/2020 

Dr Kidong Park, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Vietnam speaks about the efforts made by Vietnamese Government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations for the country in the future.

India's poorest 'fear hunger may kill us before coronavirus'
India's poorest 'fear hunger may kill us before coronavirus'
SOCIETYicon  25/03/2020 

Millions of Indians who rely on daily wages from jobs like cleaning risk running out of money.

Coronavirus: India enters 'total lockdown' after spike in cases
Coronavirus: India enters 'total lockdown' after spike in cases
SOCIETYicon  25/03/2020 

Panic-buying grips major cities as the country brings in restrictions amid the coronavirus crisis.

Weigh stations abandoned as overloaded trucks passs by
Weigh stations abandoned as overloaded trucks passs by
SOCIETYicon  25/03/2020 

At least four weigh stations that are designed to catch overloaded trucks in HCM City have closed, but local authorities may be unaware of the decision causing public concern about road safety.

More News
. Latest news

