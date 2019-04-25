Over 1,700 Vietnamese workers illegally remain in South Korea

As many as 1,750 Vietnamese workers are illegally staying in South Korea after the expiry of their labour contracts, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

As many as 1,750 Vietnamese workers are illegally staying in South Korea after the expiry of their labour contracts, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.The Centre of Overseas Labour under the ministry recently announced on their official website that the workers would not get their deposit of VND100 million (USD4,347) back after failing to obey the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme signed with the South Korean government.According to the centre, they had sent an announcement on June 24 and gave the workers a 40-day period to contact the centre.Now the deadline is over and the centre has posted a list of the workers who will not receive the VND100 million (USD4,347) deposit.Vietnamese guest workers working in South Korea under the EPS programme have been required to make a pre-departure deposit worth VND100 million to guarantee their return to Vietnam after their contracts expire.South Korea has banned workers from several localities in Vietnam, given the high number of people illegally staying there. Dtinews