Vietnam confirms ninth COVID-19-related death

A 67-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 linked with the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang has been confirmed dead, marking the ninth COVID-19-related fatality in Vietnam so far.





A 67-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 linked with the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang has been confirmed dead, marking the ninth COVID-19-related fatality in Vietnam so far.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son on August 6 said the patient is a resident in Quang Nam province that borders Da Nang city.

The patient had been suffering from chronic kidney disease, lupus, diabetes and fungal blood infection. She was brought to the Da Nang Hospital for emergency aid on July 18, according to Son.

Later she was transferred to the Family Hospital in Da Nang and stayed there until July 31.

On August 2, she tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and was sent back to the Da Nang Hospital.

The next day, she lost consciousness, suffered ulceration at her arm and leg along with slight difficulty breathing.

On August 4, she was put on a ventilator.

On August 6, she fell into deep coma and gradually lost heartbeat. She eventually died at 1:30.

The woman was diagnosed to die of pneumonia, respiratory failure in patients with chronic adrenal insufficiency, Type 2 diabetes and COVID-19, according to the health official.

The previous eight fatalities are aged between 53 and 86. All of them are either residents in Quang Nam or Da Nang and had suffered chronic diseases such as cancer, chronic renal failure and diabetes before getting infected.

Over 200 hotels to provide paid quarantine services

As many as 207 hotels with nearly 23,250 beds in 25 cities and provinces across the country have registered to provide paid quarantine services by July 30, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Special quarantine area

This is part of the efforts to partly help the hospitality industry survive the impacts of the pandemic that has seen travel restrictions and border closures.

Of the accommodations, 41 in the central city of Da Nang where the COVID-19 pandemic has broke out, six in the capital city of Hanoi, nine in the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City and 15 hotels in southern Dong Nai.

Other localities where paid quarantine is available now include Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Hai Duong, Bac Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quảng Ngai, Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Phu Yen, Lam Dong, Binh Duong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Can Tho and Kien Giang.

Deputy Director of HCM City’s Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said the department worked with the city’s Centre for Diseases Control and other agencies to select qualified locations to provide paid quarantine.

By 6:00 pm on August 5, the country had reported 713 COVID-19 cases, including 309 imported ones that have been quarantined right after their arrival, and 264 new cases related to the central city of Da Nang since July 25.

Currently 1,565 people are being quarantined at hospitals, 20,645 at other concentrated facilities, and 97,831 others at home./.

Four more COVID-19 cases reported on August 6 morning

Vietnam on August 6 morning reported four people infected with the coronavirus, including one in Hanoi and three in the central province of Quang Nam, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The three from Quang Nam, aged 42 – 45, are all F1 cases who had close contact with other COVID-19 patients.

The Hanoi patient, a 42-year-old man and bus operator, lives in Phuc Dien, Bac Tu Liem district. He was on a vacation with his family in the central city of Da Nang from July 14 – 17.

He showed signs of fever and sore throat on July 19 and was admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No.2 on the outskirts of Hanoi on August 4.

With the latest update, Vietnam’s tally now stands at 717, including 309 imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival, and 268 connected to the Da Nang outbreak as from July 25.

As many as 381 patients have recovered so far and eight died.

Among the remaining active patients, 22 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and 11 others at least twice.

A total of 170,457 people who had close contact with those infected with the virus or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 6,717 at hospitals, 23,356 at State-designated quarantine facilities and 140,384 at home.

Earlier, Vietnam on August 5 afternoon recorded another 41 cases positive to the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Binh Dinh, Hai Phong send medical staff to help Da Nang fight COVID-19

Vice Chairman of the Binh Dinh Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh has said that a working delegation of medical staff will head to the central city of Da Nang on August 6 to help it fight COVID-19.

Thanh said on August 5 that Binh Dinh is focusing all its resources on preventing the coronavirus from entering the province, as neighbouring Quang Ngai has reported cases of infection.

In a spirit of “fighting the disease like fighting the enemy”, however, Binh Dinh will still send 25 physicians, doctors, and nurses to help Da Nang, which has recorded more than 140 cases in the last 10 days.

Meanwhile, a team of medical workers from the northern city of Hai Phong are flying to the central city on August 5.

Hai Phong has also given Da Nang and Quang Nam province 5 billion VND (216,800 USD) and 200,000 medical face masks each.

Over 220 Vietnamese citizens brought home safely from Japan

More than 220 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Japan on a flight of budget carrier Vietjet Air on August 5.

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan and the carrier, together with Japanese relevant agencies.

The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, the ill, workers with expired labour contracts and students without accommodations and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.

The Vietnamese Embassy sent its staff members to help the citizens with boarding procedures at the airport.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. Upon landing at Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, the flight crew and all passengers were given heath examinations and quarantined in line with regulations.

Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more flights to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home.

Donors present 500 respirators to support fight against COVID-19

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) on August 5 received 500 made-in-Vietnam respirators worth 120 billion VND (5.21 million USD) from donors to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance was presented by Van Lang University, the Van Thinh Phat Group, and the Metran Company.

The VFF also received an additional 11.7 billion VND from Truong Quoc Chinh, owner of Hoa Lan Resort, together with the national association of orchid lovers.

At the handover ceremony, President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man spoke highly of the support provided in recent times, adding that it demonstrates the patriotism and social responsibility of organisations and individuals at home and abroad in the fight against the pandemic.

Donations in excess of 2.1 trillion VND in cash and kind have been offered to the VFF and its affiliates nationwide, Man noted.

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long underlined that the country’s health system has spared no efforts to help Da Nang and nearby Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces tackle COVID-19.

The provision of the 500 respirators also proves Vietnam’s potential in manufacturing high-tech medical equipment, he noted, vowing that the Ministry of Health will quickly send the machines to hospitals providing treatment to COVID-19 patients.

Da Nang quarantines Hai Chau district’s health clinic

Authorities of the central city of Da Nang applied a 14-day quarantine to all staff, patients and their caregivers at the Hai Chau district’s health clinic, starting at 12:00 of August 5.

The measure may be extended depending on the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, due to complexities brought about by COVID-19, lockdown measures were introduced at the Da Nang C Hospital, the Da Nang Hospital, the Da Nang Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation Hospital, and Cam Le district’s health clinic.

From August 5, those who are in quarantine in the city need to make health declarations and travel history as well as the people having close contact with them in the past two weeks.

As of 18:00 the same day, 193 COVID-19 infections had been confirmed in Da Nang.

According to the municipal Health Department, since July 25, the city has identified 8,656 people having close contact with COVID-19 patients. Of the figure, some 4,240 people are quarantined at health establishments and 4,315 at concentrated facilities.

HCM City fines people for not wearing face masks in public from Aug. 5

browser not support iframe.

All people in Ho Chi Minh City, who do not wear face masks at public places, will be fined 100,000-300,000 VND from August 4.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has recently made the request, given the fact that wearing face masks can avoid spreading the virus to others and protect users’ health.

In late March, HCM City and many localities nationwide punished people for not wearing face masks at public places, with a popular amount of 200,000 VND. In around one month, the city fined over 4,300 cases with nearly 870 million VND.

Units in the city have committed to ensuring enough face masks for locals

HCM City has so far recorded 70 COVID-19 infections, including 62 having fully recovered.

Vietnam receives medicine from Cuba to fight COVID-19

A ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 5 to receive a batch of medicine from Cuba to help Vietnam fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medicine, interferon Alfa 2B produced by Cuba, is of special importance in treating the COVID-19 heavy cases. The whole batch was immediately transferred to Da Nang and Quang Nam.

Besides, a group of Cuban health experts has been sent to Vietnam to support the fight.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Defence Minister, expressed gratitude to the Cuban people for their special sentiment to Vietnam, especially in this difficult time, and affirmed that this is a fine tradition in the bilateral solidarity and friendship.

The official also said he hopes for coordination from offices and units in implementing cooperation activities with Cuba in the time to come.

For her part, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera said the handover of the medicine to assist Vietnam in the fight against the pandemic helps affirm the desire to boost bilateral cooperation in the medical and pharmaceutical fields with Vietnam, contributing to the bilateral relations of comprehensive cooperation.

The diplomat expressed her hope that the two sides will continue their efforts to maintain and intensify the fine traditional relations, showing to the world the strength of solidarity and cooperation in effectively fighting the common challenges of the mankind.

Drastic measures needed to prevent spread of COVID-19: Health official

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has urged health departments in all 63 cities and provinces of the country to take all measures possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has become more complex with a higher speed of transmission in the community.

At a virtual meeting with directors of the health departments on August 5, Long said the ministry has for the first time sent officials, professors, and experts to the central region, in particular Da Nang and Quang Nam - the two hotspots at present - to stamp out the disease as soon as possible.

The containment of the pandemic is not only required in Da Nang and Quang Nam but in all cities and provinces throughout the country, he said, adding that more efforts are needed to win the fight.

He cited Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as saying that “Each citizen is a soldier, and each house, hamlet, residential area is a fortress in the fight against the pandemic”.

For the health sector, Long said, each health facility is a fortress and each health worker is a soldier in the frontlines against the pandemic.

The official urged localities where there are no infections to prepare human resources and facilities in case the disease spreads widely.

The health departments in all 63 cities and provinces have been ordered to check testing facilities and encourage people to download the Bluezone contract tracing app.

Myanmar provides aid for street children during COVID-19 pandemic

Myanmar's Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement has provided aid for street children from Mandalay and Yangon region during COVID-19 pandemic under a project plan regarding preventive measures and response to COVID-19, according to a ministry's official.

U Swan Yi Ya, director of the vulnerable group section under the Rehabilitation Department, said the ministry initiated this project in 12 townships of Yangon region and six townships of Mandalay region to protect street children from the COVID-19 by cooperating with development partners.

A total of 265 street children including their families from Yangon region and 200 households which have street children from Mandalay region were provided with 14 types of basic food items, he said.

By providing basic food items to the street children and their families, it will solve the problem of living somehow, he added.

Myanmar had reported 355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths as of August 5 morning, according to figures released by the country’s Health and Sports Ministry.

Philippines re-imposes partial lockdown on Luzon amid surge in COVID-19 cases

More than 27 million people in the Philippines' main island of Luzon, including the capital Manila, went back to a partial lockdown for weeks from August 4.

People have been told to stay home unless they need to go out for essential goods, exercise or work since the Philippines has emerged as a new coronavirus hotspot in Asia with the number of recorded infections surging past 100,000.

With only 24 hours' notice of the shutdown, many found themselves stranded in Manila and unable to get back to their hometowns after public transport and domestic flights were halted.

Commuter trains, buses and other public vehicles stayed off the main roads in the Philippine and police were again staffing checkpoints to restrict public travel.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that goverments and citizens should focus on what are known to work – testing, contact tracing, maintaining physical distance and wearing a mask.

Cambodia removes COVID-19 testing requirement for some schools

The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) has confirmed that several schools will no longer require their staff and students to conduct COVID-19 tests when they are allowed to reopen this month.

The Khmer Times quoted the MoEYS spokesman Ros Soveachea said the ministry and the Ministry of Health agreed that if students, their parents, or staff members of 20 education institutions in the first phase of school re-opening returned from an oversea trip before early June, or have not travelled outside of Cambodia, they do not need to undergo COVID-19 tests.

This proposal was approved by Prime Minister Hun Sen.

However, the MoEYS has yet to confirm which 20 schools will be opened in the coming days, despite many staff already returning to campuses and the schools’ names widely circulated online.

The official noted the ministry is continuing to discuss technical details of “Schools Re-opening Phase One” with the approved 20 schools, which also have to discuss further details with students’ parents for mutual agreement.

The ministry previously said that the approved 20 schools would need to follow the health measures set by the Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation.

The schools must keep their environment clean. Each class must not have more than 15 students while social distancing must be strictly enforced.

As of August 4 morning, Cambodia recorded 241 COVID-19 cases, including 200 recoveries.