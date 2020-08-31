Over 26,000 students sit 2nd round of national high school exam

A total 26,075 candidates, equivalent to 98.45 percent, have been taking the second round of the national high school graduation examination, which began on September 3.

Students take the English test at Long Xuyen High school, Mekong Delta province of An Giang. — VNA/VNS Photo

Preventive measures have been carried out in all exam venues. The test takers are asked to wear face masks, sanitise their hands and refrain from making crowds.

The MoET divided the national high school exam into two phases due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Figures from 20 localities showed that more than 26,160 students were expected to attend the second phase, accounting for 2.91 percent of the total number registered for the exam.

Of those, nearly 11,000 students are from the central city of Da Nang, the country’s largest outbreak, along with more than 9,000 from the neighbouring Quang Nam province, 5,400 from Dak Lak and 355 from Quang Ngai province.

The exam is considered the most important exam for a student after 12 years of study as it not only awards a high-school graduation certificate but also decides admission to universities and colleges./.VNA