Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/09/2020 04:21:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Over 26,000 students sit 2nd round of national high school exam

04/09/2020    03:12 GMT+7

A total 26,075 candidates, equivalent to 98.45 percent, have been taking the second round of the national high school graduation examination, which began on September 3.

Over 26,000 students sit 2nd round of national high school exam
Students take the English test at Long Xuyen High school, Mekong Delta province of An Giang. — VNA/VNS Photo

Preventive measures have been carried out in all exam venues. The test takers are asked to wear face masks, sanitise their hands and refrain from making crowds.

The MoET divided the national high school exam into two phases due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Figures from 20 localities showed that more than 26,160 students were expected to attend the second phase, accounting for 2.91 percent of the total number registered for the exam.

 

Of those, nearly 11,000 students are from the central city of Da Nang, the country’s largest outbreak, along with more than 9,000 from the neighbouring Quang Nam province, 5,400 from Dak Lak and 355 from Quang Ngai province.

The exam is considered the most important exam for a student after 12 years of study as it not only awards a high-school graduation certificate but also decides admission to universities and colleges./.VNA

Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September

Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September

More than 26,000 students, mostly in the coronavirus epicentre in central Vietnam, along with others quarantined for having come into close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, 

 
 

Other News

.
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

It’s every mother’s nightmare. Late at night, child with a high-temperature and no pharmacy open to buy any medication.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 3
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 cases announced on Sept 3 afternoon

Quarantine waived for foreigners entering on short-term diplomatic, business trips: Health ministry
Quarantine waived for foreigners entering on short-term diplomatic, business trips: Health ministry
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Foreigners entering Vietnam on a short-term working trip may not be subject to 14-day quarantine but there will be a number of conditions attached.

Vietnam - one of the most livable places for foreigners
Vietnam - one of the most livable places for foreigners
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

It has been 75 years since the words of President Ho Chi Minh echoed throughout Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi proclaiming the Declaration of Independence. 

Standing guard as independence proclaimed
Standing guard as independence proclaimed
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

September 2 is no ordinary day on the Vietnamese calendar, and this year especially so.

Man admits causing death of 39 Vietnamese citizens
Man admits causing death of 39 Vietnamese citizens
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

A man told a court in the United Kingdom he was responsible for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens who perished in the back of a lorry last year after they were smuggled into England.

First Hanoi metro project train to arrive late next month for display
First Hanoi metro project train to arrive late next month for display
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A train designed for the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro route was sent from Dunkirk Port in France on September 2.

Ministry orders investigation of severe food poisoning caused by vegan pate
Ministry orders investigation of severe food poisoning caused by vegan pate
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has instructed departments of agriculture and rural development in provinces and cities

Students in Hanoi head back to school
Students in Hanoi head back to school
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Students across Hanoi went back to school on September 1 following the conclusion of the summer break, almost one month later than originally scheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic across the country.

9+ model changes society’s view of vocational training
9+ model changes society’s view of vocational training
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Formal training carried out hand in hand with vocational training for students graduating from secondary high school, known as the 9+ model, has gradually changed society’s perspective on vocational education.

Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

All streets in Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020).

Two new COVID-19 cases reported on Sept. 2 afternoon
Two new COVID-19 cases reported on Sept. 2 afternoon
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Vietnam recorded two more COVID-19 cases on September 2 afternoon, including one community infection in northern Hai Duong province and one imported case in south central Khanh Hoa province.

Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on September 2 morning, marking the fourth consecutive day without infections in the community.

Hanoi struggles to speed up public investment disbursement
Hanoi struggles to speed up public investment disbursement
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Problems remain in the implementation of Hanoi’s middle-term public investment plan for the 2016 to 2020 period, vice chairwoman of the city’s People’s Council Phung Thi Hong Ha said on Tuesday.

Strict COVID-19 preventive measures needed at markets
Strict COVID-19 preventive measures needed at markets
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Many traditional markets in HCM City are paying more attention to COVID-19 prevention, but some small traders and local residents are not taking necessary precautions.

Ha Tinh farmer turns wasteland into farm
Ha Tinh farmer turns wasteland into farm
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Six years ago, Doan Van Ha, 53, residing in Luu Vinh Son Commune, Thach Ha District took a risk and borrowed VND1 billion (US$42,860) from his friends and a local bank to turn a wasteland filled with rocks into a livestock and fruit tree farm.

Hanoi targets to fulfill education plan while preventing COVID-19
Hanoi targets to fulfill education plan while preventing COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Director of Hanoi Department of Education and Training Chu Xuan Dung talks about the city’s preparations for the new academic year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents plant moss rose along rural roads to tackle littering
Residents plant moss rose along rural roads to tackle littering
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Huynh Thi Thu Huong, 46, waters moss roses she grows along a 100-metre section of a rural road linking to her house in Village 2, Quy Duc Commune, HCM City’s Binh Chanh District.

Border soldiers foster disadvantaged children
Border soldiers foster disadvantaged children
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Thirteen-year-old Po Loong Chuyen used to get up at 5am every Monday to walk to a boarding school 10 kilometres from his house. He only went home at the weekend and helped his grandfather on the farm.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 1
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

No new COVID-cases recorded on September 1 morning

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 