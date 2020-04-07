Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Over 277,700 signatures collected in Hanoi supporting elimination of nuclear weapons

 
 
07/04/2020    01:32 GMT+7

Over 277,700 signatures have been collected in Hanoi in the first phase of a campaign called “Appeal of the Hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors)”, which calls for the elimination of nuclear weapons.

Collected by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), the signatures have been handed over to the Vietnam Peace Committee (VPC), HUFO said on April 6.

According to HUFO Vice President Tran Thi Phuong and Hanoi Peace Committee President Tran Thi Ngoc Thanh, the signatures were collected from people at government offices and residential zones as well as at bus stations and public spaces around Hanoi.

 

They expect to gain more signatures from students in the capital during subsequent phases, when local schools and universities re-open after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

VPC Secretary General Dong Huy Vuong spoke highly of HUFO and the Hanoi Peace Committee’s contributions to the campaign./.VNA

 
 

ASEAN strengthens measures to control COVID-19
ASEAN strengthens measures to control COVID-19
VIDEOicon  0 giờ trước 

Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 with the number of new cases and fatalities surging, ASEAN countries have been taking measures to mitigate the outbreak.

Hanoi earmarks US$28.2 mln for the poor amid COVID-19
Hanoi earmarks US$28.2 mln for the poor amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion ($28.2 million), the first stage, in support of the poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of workers laid off in HCM City
Thousands of workers laid off in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Nearly 7,000 workers at 33 companies in Tan Thuan Processing Zone have become unemployed due to Covid-19.

Vietnam Airlines limits number of passengers per flight to HCM City
Vietnam Airlines limits number of passengers per flight to HCM City
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will limit the number of passengers on flights to Ho Chi Minh City from April 6-15 following a request from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia
Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnamese stuck at Thai airport get help

Da Nang strengthens quarantine measures against COVID-19
Da Nang strengthens quarantine measures against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  14 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang quarantines all people coming from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City – two COVID-19 affected hubs – for 14 days at quarantine sites starting on April 5.

Vietnam: No new cases of COVID-19 reported for second successive morning
Vietnam: No new cases of COVID-19 reported for second successive morning
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

For the second morning in a row, no new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Vietnam.

Five places in Hanoi you can order cream cheese garlic bread while social distancing
Five places in Hanoi you can order cream cheese garlic bread while social distancing
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Is your favourite coffee shop closed? The restaurant you love to eat at shut right now? Don’t worry too much, we have option for you. 

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Vietnam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. 

COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos
COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 5 informed Vietnam citizens of new entry-exit regulations the Lao Government has issued as an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 to force millions of Southeast Asian labourers to lose jobs
COVID-19 to force millions of Southeast Asian labourers to lose jobs
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Millions of labourers in Southeast Asia could lose their jobs as economies grind to a halt due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universities
Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universities
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Many provincial universities and colleges are planning to merge with large universities to improve their enrolment rates and quality standards.

British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery
British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery
VIDEOicon  06/04/2020 

“Cảm ơn, cảm ơn, cảm ơn”. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” They were the words repeated over and over by a British man as he was discharged from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital on Sunday after making a full recovery from COVID-19.

Life goes on in isolated hospital
Life goes on in isolated hospital
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

Some 3,500 patients have been locked down in Bach Mai Hospital since March 28, including 800 in a serious condition, following an outbreak of COVID-19 with 25 cases confirmed so far.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam on April 5
Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam on April 5
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

The Ministry of Health at 6pm, April 5 announced one new case of Covid-19 infection in Vietnam, raising the total number to 241.

No one left behind: Hà Nội's dialysis patients get help amid COVID-19
No one left behind: Hà Nội's dialysis patients get help amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

Dialysis patients at Hà Nội-based Bạch Mai Hospital have seen their difficulties increase in recent days, because not only do they have to self-quarantine but also follow medical treatment and take measures to avoid the SARS-CoV2 virus.

Five shot dead in Russia for 'talking loudly'
Five shot dead in Russia for 'talking loudly'
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

Police say the shooter opened fire on a group of people gathered outside his house.

Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends
Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

As many as 120 foreigners have expressed their grateful thanks for Vietnamese assistance and support when they were allowed to leave for home from a concentrated quarantine camp in Ho Chi Minh City on April 4.

Hanoi moves to crack down on COVID-19 law-breakers
Hanoi moves to crack down on COVID-19 law-breakers
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

Large fines of up to VND20 million are set to be imposed on individuals and organisations that break regulations on social distancing in the capital city of Hanoi in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

