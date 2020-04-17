Over 300 Samsung experts quarantined after landing in Vietnam

Asiana Airlines flight OZ7737 landed at Vietnam’s Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province on April 17, bringing 308 experts from the Republic of Korea to Vietnam.

This was a special flight under an agreement between the governments of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) to transport RoK engineers for Samsung Vietnam – an electronics product manufacturer in the country.

Upon their arrival, the RoK experts experience medical examinations and were placed in quarantine according to Vietnam’s existing regulations.

They had been all granted COVID-19 free certificates by the RoK authorities and the papers were accepted by the Vietnamese authorities.

The same say, the Asiana Airlines aircraft transported Vietnamese guestworkers and experts to the Republic of Korea on its return flight.

Earlier this week, a Samsung Vietnam worker tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Samsung Vietnam had cordoned off the production unit where the patient worked and quarantined about 40 other workers who travelled with the patient on the bus to work every day.

Those who had come into contact with the patients were also identified for isolation and observation. First tests showed that they had not contracted the deadly virus.

