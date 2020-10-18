Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norway

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Norway on a flight of Qatar Airways on October 16-17.

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities and the Embassy of Vietnam in Norway together with Qatar Airways and Norwegian relevant agencies.

Bringing Vietnamese citizens abroad home (Photo: VNA)

The passengers were workers with expired contracts and without accommodations.

The Vietnamese Embassy had closely worked with local relevant agencies to help the citizens travel to the airport and assist them with boarding procedures.

Strict security, safety and epidemiological measures were implemented during the flight to ensure passengers’ health and prevent the spread of diseases.

After landing in Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport, passengers and crew members had their health checked and sent to quarantine in line with regulations.

The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with citizens’ wishes, the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in the country.



VNA