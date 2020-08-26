Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/08/2020 13:49:18 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Over 4,300 people killed in traffic accidents in eight months

27/08/2020    11:48 GMT+7

As many as 4,342 people were killed and 6,727 injured in 9,170 traffic accidentsin Vietnam in the past eight months according to statistics from the National Committee on Traffic Safety.

 Traffic policemen inspect a traffic accident.

These figures which were released on August 25, showed that the traffic situation has improved in all three criteria compared to that of 2019, the committee said.

 

The number of traffic accidents fell by 2,161 or 19%; the number of deaths and injuries also decreased by 754 and 1,860, respectively.

During the eight months, road traffic reported the highest number of accidents with 5,153 cases, killing 4,244 and injuring 2,730 others. 66 accidents occurred on the railway, killing 53 people and injuring 15 others. Dtinews/Laodong

Traffic accidents in Vietnam down 19 pct. y-o-y in first half

The National Committee on Traffic Safety has announced that Vietnam saw a 19 percent year-on-year decline in the number of traffic accidents in the first half of this year - the biggest fall in many years.

 
 

Other News

Hanoi schools to hold streamlined school-year opening ceremony
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has required local schools to hold short and solemn opening ceremonies for the new school year to both create a jubilant atmosphere for students and ensure observance of epidemic control measures.

Different types of coronavirus tests explained
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Many people are confused about the different types of COVID-19 tests available in Vietnam.

HCM City struggles with class shortage at public schools
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Thousands of students in HCM City are facing a shortage of classrooms at public schools for the new school year.

Facelift for Hoan Kiem Lake nears completion
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The paving of areas around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake with a high-quality natural stone has been almost completed.

Online teaching to continue post-COVID
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

General schools and universities have organized online teaching for the last six months because of Covid-19. However, even when the pandemic ends, online teaching will still continue.

HCM City's 58-member female police escort team launched
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

HCM City on August 25 morning debuted an all-women police escort unit to lead the motorcades to protect Vietnamese and foreign leaders travelling around the city.

Are Covid-19 relapse cases in Vietnam dangerous?
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnam has recorded a number of relapse cases a few days or even a month and a half after patients were discharged from the hospital. Are these cases infecting the community?

Is a legally independent university ranking system needed in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Thirty tertiary education establishments in Vietnam and ASEAN have been ranked and rated with stars in accordance with the UPM (University Performance Metrics) system by a research team from the Hanoi National University.

Hanoi: Relocation buildings' first floors misused
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Stores, restaurants and offices have been opened illegally on the first floors of relocation buildings in Hanoi, annoying residents.

28th patient died of Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

This morning Vietnam confirmed another Covid-19-related death, a 36-year-old man who suffered from chronic kidney failure.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 26
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases reported, 15 patients in serious conditions

Foreigners living illegally in HCM City to be expelled
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

HCM City will expel all foreigners who have been found to have illegally entered the country.

Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

The Ministry of Health kicked off a five-year project on developing district- and commune-level healthcare systems in 13 provinces nationwide at an online conference held on August 25.

Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

The Ministry of Health held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25 to present the “For people’s health” insignia to three foreign experts in recognition of their contributions to the Vietnamese health sector.

Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

You don’t have to take a challenging trip up high mountains to see the clouds from a close distance. 

Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

During the peak days fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Da Nang, besides ‘frontline soldiers’ like doctors, police and army forces, there are many outstanding examples of pandemic prevention and control bringing up the ‘rear’.

Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

Thousands of foreign workers and stranded tourists in the central city of Da Nang have been tested for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as part of the city's efforts to fight the pandemic.

National social security system needed
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

Nguyen Ngoc Toan, Deputy Director-General of the Social Security Department in the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, speaks on his ministry’s plan to develop a national social security system in all provinces and cities nationwide.

Mobile supermarket gives free food to poor people in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

Nguyen Thi Thom, 52, of Chinh Gian Ward, Da Nang City’s Thanh Khe District, got milk, vegetables, eggs, hand sanitiser and a mask for free at a mobile supermarket last weekend.

Food safety strictly monitored amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

Nguyen Duc Le, Deputy Director of the Market Surveillance, under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, talks about Vietnam's strict regulations on food safety in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

