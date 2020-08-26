Over 4,300 people killed in traffic accidents in eight months

As many as 4,342 people were killed and 6,727 injured in 9,170 traffic accidentsin Vietnam in the past eight months according to statistics from the National Committee on Traffic Safety.

Traffic policemen inspect a traffic accident.

These figures which were released on August 25, showed that the traffic situation has improved in all three criteria compared to that of 2019, the committee said.

The number of traffic accidents fell by 2,161 or 19%; the number of deaths and injuries also decreased by 754 and 1,860, respectively.

During the eight months, road traffic reported the highest number of accidents with 5,153 cases, killing 4,244 and injuring 2,730 others. 66 accidents occurred on the railway, killing 53 people and injuring 15 others. Dtinews/Laodong