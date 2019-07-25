Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Over 400 South Korean firm staff to be quarantined in Vietnam

 
 
16/04/2020    16:57 GMT+7

More than 400 key staff members of South Korean firms in Vietnam who are expected to enter the country by late this month will be quarantined in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Authorities of Quang Ninh Province have worked with the South Korean Embassy in Vietnam on receiving the staff that will fly to Van Don International Airport.

The South Koreans will then be sent to the five-star FLC Grand Ha Long Hotel for being quarantined for 14 days for Covid-19 prevention.

Agencies in Quang Ninh Province have been instructed to prepare for the quarantine.

Before being approved for the entry to Vietnam, the South Korean staff have to submit a health certificate granted by their country’s authorities.

Any the quarantine-related fees will be paid by the South Korean side. Dtinews

 
100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined

100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined

More than 100 foreign experts who are coming to work at Nghi Son Oil Refinery in Thanh Hoa Province will be quarantined.

Colombian man caught after fleeing quarantine facility in Hoi An

Colombian man caught after fleeing quarantine facility in Hoi An

A Colombian man who fled from a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Hoi An city, central Quang Nam province, on April 11, was found and returned to the facility on April 13.

 
 

Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong honoured by Forbes in COVID-19 fight
Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong honoured by Forbes in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Forbes Asia has recognised Vietnamese billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong as an influential figure who has notably contributed to joint efforts to halt the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Lang Son police arrest environment department’s deputy director
Lang Son police arrest environment department’s deputy director
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Police from Lang Son province have arrested Nguyen Dinh Duyet, deputy director of the provincial Natural Resources and Environment Department, for allegedly “abusing position and power while performing duties

HCM City continues to halt passenger transport until April 22
HCM City continues to halt passenger transport until April 22
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City will extend its suspension of road passenger transport until April 22, announced the municipal Department of Transport on April 15.

Coronavirus: Why is NYC reporting surge in virus deaths?
Coronavirus: Why is NYC reporting surge in virus deaths?
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

New York is now reporting an additional 3,778 deaths presumed to be coronavirus-linked.

More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

Local authorities in Hanoi have continued to offer daily necessities to people most affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while also carrying out a range of preventive measures against the disease.

Vietnamese labourers with expired contracts in RoK entitled for 50-day extension
Vietnamese labourers with expired contracts in RoK entitled for 50-day extension
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Centre of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has announced that the Republic of Korea will automatically offer a 50-day extension for Vietnamese labourers whose contracts have expired.

Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

As social distancing continues to take its toll on residents obliging by the rules, one expat English teacher has decided to use the time to good effect.

Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

After 45 years of national reunification and three decades of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, under the leadership of the Party, southern provinces and cities’ economy have thrived dramatically.

Informal labourers struggle to make ends meet in the time of coronavirus
Informal labourers struggle to make ends meet in the time of coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Four people in Dinh Anh Hoa’s family have been jammed in a 16sq.m-bedsit for two weeks.

Proper medical waste control helps reduce spread of disease in Vietnam
Proper medical waste control helps reduce spread of disease in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Vice head of Vietnam Environment Administration Nguyen Thuong Hien spoke about medical waste treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The ‘online lecture halls’ during the COVID-19 pandemic
The ‘online lecture halls’ during the COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Prof Dr Ngo Thi Phuong never thought that she would become a teacher for online courses.

Millions of meals to be donated to people in need amid pandemic
Millions of meals to be donated to people in need amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Millions of meals will be donated to poor people in big cities as part of a programme launched by the Central Committee of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) and PepsiCo Vietnam.

VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students
VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Many universities in HCM City plan to provide scholarships to students whose families’ livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or who live in the Mekong Delta and are affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.

Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
PHOTOSicon  14 giờ trước 

An array of rice ATM machines have been put into operation in Hanoi, HCM City, and Hue as a means of helping underprivileged individuals and their families overcome the negative economic impact caused by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi &amp; HCM City
Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi & HCM City
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Twelve localities deemed to have high risk of COVID-19 spread will continue to implement social distancing measures under Directive 16 of the Prime Minister to April 22 or 30, or even longer, if infections continue to be detected.

HCM City police bust gang trafficking drugs from Cambodia
HCM City police bust gang trafficking drugs from Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A large-scale drugs trafficking ring which transported narcotics from Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City has been smashed by the city’s police following a three-month investigation.

Hanoi facebook user fined for posting fake news about social distancing
Hanoi facebook user fined for posting fake news about social distancing
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Hanoi Information and Communications Department has fined a Facebook user for posting fake news about social distancing measures.

Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway
Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Police in southern Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City have detained and started legal proceedings against a mechanic for deliberately damaging other people's property.

