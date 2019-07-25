Over 400 South Korean firm staff to be quarantined in Vietnam

More than 400 key staff members of South Korean firms in Vietnam who are expected to enter the country by late this month will be quarantined in the northern province of Quang Ninh.
Authorities of Quang Ninh Province have worked with the South Korean Embassy in Vietnam on receiving the staff that will fly to Van Don International Airport.
The South Koreans will then be sent to the five-star FLC Grand Ha Long Hotel for being quarantined for 14 days for Covid-19 prevention.
Agencies in Quang Ninh Province have been instructed to prepare for the quarantine.
Before being approved for the entry to Vietnam, the South Korean staff have to submit a health certificate granted by their country’s authorities.
Any the quarantine-related fees will be paid by the South Korean side. Dtinews
