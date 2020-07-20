Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
20/07/2020 20:11:41 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Over 50 more flights to be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home

20/07/2020    17:59 GMT+7

From now to the end of August 2020, the aviation sector will continue working with diplomatic and military agencies to conduct 50 more flights to bring over 13,000 Vietnamese citizens home, 

according to head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.

So far, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has coordinated with airlines to conduct over 60 flights repatriating nearly 16,000 Vietnamese citizens from about 50 countries and territories. 

So far, the CAAV has coordinated with airlines to conduct over 60 flights repatriating nearly 16,000 Vietnamese citizens from about 50 countries and territories, Thang told Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper.

He added that the CAAV also collaborated with diplomatic missions to give permission to domestic and foreign airlines to use cargo flights to bring back 1,255 Vietnamese citizens stranded at international airports and transit points due to travel restrictions.

Thang said with the domestic flight operations having returned to normal like in the period before the pandemic, the aviation sector has built plans on gradually resuming international commercial flights based on the COVID-19 situation in foreign markets.

 

According to Thang, the plans were based on the principles of selecting destinations which have effectively controlled the pandemic’s spread in the community; keeping flight frequency at the minimum level to meet domestic quarantine capacity; and strictly adhering to epidemic control requirements of health authorities.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport had proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc allow the resumption of commercial flights between Vietnam and certain other countries in August.

It suggested flights to priority areas, including Guangzhou (China), Seoul (Republic of Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Taiwan (China), Vientiane (Laos), and Phnom Penh (Cambodia) be reopened, with one flight per week for each.

In line with these plans, each week will see between 2,500 and 3,000 passengers enter the country./. VNA

 
 

.
New Zealand helps to improve Vietnam’s vocational training
New Zealand helps to improve Vietnam’s vocational training
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

An agreement on enhancing cooperation in the field of vocational education and training and skills development was signed on Monday in Hanoi.

Over 1,700 foreign experts okayed to work in industrial zones
Over 1,700 foreign experts okayed to work in industrial zones
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the central province of Quang Ngai has received more than 1,700 foreign experts who will continue their work in local industrial zones and clusters.

Transport infrastructure works progress slowly, official admits
Transport infrastructure works progress slowly, official admits
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Lack of funds is the main reason for the slow progress of several major transportation works in HCM City, the city People’s Council heard at a session last week.

Vietnam's northern region to expect rains in the coming days
Vietnam's northern region to expect rains in the coming days
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The long heat wave in the northern region will end on July 20 as rains and rainstorms spread until July 22. 

21 Chinese people illegally entering Vietnam quarantined for Covid-19 prevention
21 Chinese people illegally entering Vietnam quarantined for Covid-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam have found 21 Chinese people who entered the country illegally and quarantined them for Covid-19 prevention.

No local infections of coronavirus in Vietnam for 95 straight days
No local infections of coronavirus in Vietnam for 95 straight days
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam marked the 95th straight day without community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on July 20 morning, 

Transport ministry to inspect driving training, vehicle registration
Transport ministry to inspect driving training, vehicle registration
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked relevant agencies to strengthen inspection of driving training centres and vehicle registration nationwide to improve traffic safety.

Man jailed for 12 years in legal first
Man jailed for 12 years in legal first
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

In a legal first, a man has been jailed in Vietnam for killing another man 14 years ago in the United Kingdom.

Panama: Seven young people found dead after trip to Gatun Lake
Panama: Seven young people found dead after trip to Gatun Lake
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

One person is arrested after bodies of four women and three men, 17 to 22, are found near Gatun Lake.

Minimalism taking hold in Vietnam
Minimalism taking hold in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Minimalism is a way of living originating in Japan and beginning to gain popularity in Vietnam. People are starting to opt for a more simplified lifestyle and mindset to find peace within themselves.

HCM City seeks to sort out mess over apartment maintenance funds
HCM City seeks to sort out mess over apartment maintenance funds
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Construction wants the People’s Committee and Ministry of Construction to enact coercive regulations to ensure apartment developers promptly hand over maintenance funds paid by buyers to apartment managements.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 19
SOCIETYicon  19/07/2020 

Vietnam records another imported COVID-19 case

Super-tiny houses remain a problem in Hanoi
Super-tiny houses remain a problem in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  19/07/2020 

Hanoi is experiencing rapid urbanisation with many roads being extended and new roads built. As a result, tiny and strangely-shaped houses have sprouted up on the leftover lands.

Military doctor makes history in transplanting limb from living donor
Military doctor makes history in transplanting limb from living donor
SOCIETYicon  19/07/2020 

The world’s first limb transplant from a living donor was successfully conducted in April by surgeon Nguyen The Hoang and his colleagues at the Upper Limb Surgery and Microsurgery Department of Hanoi’s Central Military Hospital 108.

China floods: Huai river alert level raised amid heavy rains
China floods: Huai river alert level raised amid heavy rains
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Heavy rains have swept across China for weeks, from the southwest to the east coast.

Coronavirus: WHO reports record single-day global increase in cases
Coronavirus: WHO reports record single-day global increase in cases
SOCIETYicon  19/07/2020 

The number of new cases has surpassed 250,000 in a day, the World Health Organization says.

Conjoined twins successfully separated in Ho Chi Minh City
Conjoined twins successfully separated in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  19/07/2020 

The 12-hour operation to separate conjoined twins in Vietnam, with the participation of nearly 100 medics, has made headlines in foreign newspapers.

Young man drives blood donation movement in Central Highlands
Young man drives blood donation movement in Central Highlands
SOCIETYicon  19/07/2020 

The noble act of blood donation goes a long way to saving lives and one young man in the Central Highlands has played a significant role in delivering safe blood to the needy in hospitals.

CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses
CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses
SOCIETYicon  18/07/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on July 17 that all Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines have valid licenses.

First Vietnamese girl diagnosed with excessive hair syndrome
First Vietnamese girl diagnosed with excessive hair syndrome
SOCIETYicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam’s first case of Cantú syndrome was discovered by doctors of the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermato Venereology, health official said on July 16.

