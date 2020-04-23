Over 6,300 people from abroad complete quarantine period

The remaining 171 people at COVID-19 quarantine sites in Thua Thien-Hue Province completed their 14-day quarantine on Thursday, bringing the province's total to 6,380 cases finishing compulsory isolation.

People receive quarantine completion certificates from Thua Thien-Hue Province'sMilitary Command on Thursday afternoon.

They all returned to Hue from abroad (mostly from Laos) are in good health and returned to their hometown after completing isolation at concentrated quarantine areas in Hue City, Huong Thuy Township and Phu Vang District.

There have been no new cases at quarantine sites from Thursday afternoon.

Colonel Ng Nam Cuong, commander of the Military Command of Thua Thien-Hue Province, said they were assigned to take care of isolated people and did well in epidemic prevention as well as safety for soldiers on duty.

The province has tested 9,000 people so far and found two positive cases with SARS-CoV-2.

For over a month, there have been no cases of COVID-19 recorded in the province. — VNS

Life at concentrated quarantine sites Vietnam has established concentrated quarantine sites across the country to receive Vietnamese citizens and foreigners coming from the pandemic zones worldwide in order to take care of them and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.