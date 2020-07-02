Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/07/2020 18:35:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Over 70% of high school graduates apply for universities

03/07/2020    17:29 GMT+7

640,000 students who have just taken high school graduation exams have sent applications to universities nationwide this year according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Speaking with the Vietnamnet Newspaper, head of the ministry's Higher Education Department, Nguyen Thu Thuy said that there were over 895,000 students who participated in the national high school graduation exams this year.


 

Head of the Higher Education Department, Nguyen Thu Thuy

"We received over 640,000 applications for universities and colleges by the deadline of June 30," the official said. "So some 255,000 or 28.5 percent of high school graduates won't continue tertiary education this year."

In Ho Chi Minh City alone, the municipal Department of Education and Training said that 66,124 out of 74,086 students who took high school graduation exams have applied for universities this year.

This is the second consecutive year which saw the falling number of students applying for higher education after graduating from high school.

Last year, 27.8 per cent did not register to apply for any colleges according to statistics from the Ministry of Education and Training.

Nguyen Xuan Thanh, deputy director of the ministry's General Secondary Education Department said that the situation showed a positive change in the mindsets of students and parents over career choices.

"More students and their parents have realised the shortage of skilled workers while too many professional experts are unemployed in the local market," he said. Dtinews/VietNamNet

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 3
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam attends UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security

270 Korean experts enter Vietnam, work for LG Group
270 Korean experts enter Vietnam, work for LG Group
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines flight VN9417 carrying 270 experts from Incheon International Airport in the Republic of Korea landed at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong port city on July 2.

Government Decree on entry and exit of foreigners into Vietnam
Government Decree on entry and exit of foreigners into Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government has recently promulgated Decree No 75/2020 providing details for a number of articles belonging to the Law on amendments and supplements and a number of articles

Carlos Ghosn: Japan ask US to extradite ex-Green Beret and son over Japan escape
Carlos Ghosn: Japan ask US to extradite ex-Green Beret and son over Japan escape
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The ex-soldier and his son are held in the US for allegedly helping the ex-Nissan boss flee Japan.

Winners of New Zealand scholarships 2020 announced
Winners of New Zealand scholarships 2020 announced
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Education New Zealand (ENZ) has announced 22 Vietnamese winners of the New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS) 2020, with recipients offered 50 percent off tuition fees for their first year of study in New Zealand.  

Mekong Delta province to help farmers with $1.7 million for drought, saltwater
Mekong Delta province to help farmers with $1.7 million for drought, saltwater
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Tra Vinh has decided to provide relief worth over VND40 billion ($1.7 million) to more than 28,000 farming households to revive agriculture, which was severely affected by drought and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 - 20 dry season.

Da Nang to install smart cameras at high schools
Da Nang to install smart cameras at high schools
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang has approved a project installing smart cameras at local senior high schools, its Department of Education and Training said on July 2.

Outrage as Indian judge calls alleged rape victim 'unbecoming'
Outrage as Indian judge calls alleged rape victim 'unbecoming'
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

An Indian judge is under pressure to delete comments from a court order that questioned the behaviour of a woman who alleged she was raped.

Slow Zones, Safe Zones programme reduces road accident injuries
Slow Zones, Safe Zones programme reduces road accident injuries
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The second phase of the Slow Zones, Safe Zones speed reduction programme will be carried out in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai between July and March 2022, following the first phase that began in April 2018 and ended in June this year.

Coronavirus: Texas governor mandates wearing of face masks
Coronavirus: Texas governor mandates wearing of face masks
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Warning of some intensive care units nearly full, Greg Abbott says the outbreak is "getting worse".

Myanmar: Death toll in jade mine landslide climbs to 113
Myanmar: Death toll in jade mine landslide climbs to 113
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The death toll from a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant township, Myanmar’s Kachin state has climbed to 113 as more bodies were recovered on July 2, according to a statement by the country’s Information Ministry.

Cleaners' lives turned upside down by COVID-19
Cleaners' lives turned upside down by COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

When she logged into an internal management app on her smartphone to check out after a four-hour shift, Nguyen Thi Luan was shocked to find her schedule was blank. 

Pay rises hinging on recovery policy
Pay rises hinging on recovery policy
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

If adopted, an increase in the region-based minimum wage for non-state employees next year will further pressurise local businesses, almost all of which are making efforts to deal with the aftermath of the global health crisis.

Giant crocodile-shaped bread excites local diners
Giant crocodile-shaped bread excites local diners
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Batches of crocodile-shaped bread weighing a hefty 1.5kg with a length of 60cm are being sold at a store in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, provoking a buzz on social media in recent days.

Hanoi to inspect pavements’ stone paving
Hanoi to inspect pavements’ stone paving
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Stone paving for pavements along streets will be closing supervised following a request from the chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

Taiwanese drug trafficker sentenced to death in Vietnam
Taiwanese drug trafficker sentenced to death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court on July 2 handed down a death sentence on a Taiwanese citizen charged with trafficking an extremely large amount of heroin from Vietnam to Taiwan.

Hanoi to adjust 16 bus routes due to Thang Long Bridge repair
Hanoi to adjust 16 bus routes due to Thang Long Bridge repair
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Hanoi will adjust 16 bus routes due to repairs being conducted on Thang Long Bridge this month.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian July 2
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian July 2
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Four more COVID-19 patients recover, total hits 340

Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  02/07/2020 

A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri on July 1.

Traffic safety improves in first half of the year due to pandemic, laws
Traffic safety improves in first half of the year due to pandemic, laws
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Traffic safety situation in Vietnam had improved greatly in the first half of this year, largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and two new laws, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 