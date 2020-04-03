Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/04/2020 11:49:11 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Over 80 percent of Thais expected to engage in social distancing

 
 
03/04/2020    11:46 GMT+7

About 70 percent of Thais understand and are engaging in the "social distancing" campaign, which is a major strategy to curb the transmission of COVID-19, the latest survey conducted by Thailand’s Department of Mental Health showed.

Over 80 percent of Thais expected to engage in social distancing hinh anh 1

Security forces in Thailand stay at a checkpoint (Photo:  Pattaya Mail)

The department conducted the survey last week among 26,000 respondents. The study's goal was to find out the appropriate measures needed to push the campaign to exceed the 80 percent milestone.

Local media quoted Kiattiphoom Vongrachit, Director-General of the department, as saying that the 80 percent benchmark is based on a research in Australia, which found that is the threshold when COVID-19 transmission potentially stops.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health estimated that if social distancing compliance exceeds 80 percent, the number of COVID-19 cases will reach 7,745 by April 15.

The cases will however climb to 17,635 by that date if social distancing compliance is only 50 percent. With no social distancing, the number of cases will skyrocket to 150,000 in two weeks, he said.

 

Kiattiphoom highlighted that social distancing is a very powerful tool to fight against COVID-19 and this weapon needs the engagement of all Thais.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will chair a special cabinet meeting on April 3 to discuss additional stimulus measures to ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. The new packages will be implemented from May to July.

On April 2, Thailand recorded 104 new cases and three deaths, bringing the total to 1,875 and 15 casualties./.VNA

 
 

.
Delivery drivers take their chances outdoors to cash in
Delivery drivers take their chances outdoors to cash in
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Most of the streets he passes are empty as citizens practise social distancing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but for a delivery driver like Nguyen Van Thang, being outside is a must.

Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

K’Liêm couldn’t sleep when he heard his poor family would be getting a new house.

Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand
Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Hanoi intends to expand existing quick COVID-19 testing sites and set up new mobile testing stations to meet high demand of people suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus: US jobless claims hit 6.6 million as virus spreads
Coronavirus: US jobless claims hit 6.6 million as virus spreads
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

More than 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week as the coronavirus spreads.

Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposit in order to work in RoK
Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposit in order to work in RoK
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on a piloting scheme which requires domestic workers to make deposits before departing to work in the Republic of Korea.

Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19
Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam has decided to extend temporary residence permit for foreigners who are currently in the country and unable to leave because of travel restrictions or quarantine order related to COVID-19, according to the Immigration Department.

10 percent cut in electricity prices proposed to help ease COVID-19 impact
10 percent cut in electricity prices proposed to help ease COVID-19 impact
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent a report to the Prime Minister, proposing a reduction in the prices of electricity for three months to help ease difficulties facing production and business in the context of the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

Ceremonies held in localities to commemorate Hung Kings
Ceremonies held in localities to commemorate Hung Kings
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho held an incense offering ceremony on April 2 to commemorate the country’s legendary founders at the Hung Kings relic site in the province.

Coronavirus: More than 10,000 lives lost in Spain
Coronavirus: More than 10,000 lives lost in Spain
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Both Spain and the US also announced huge spikes in the number of jobless on Thursday.

Hanoians speak on the first day of nationwide social distancing
Hanoians speak on the first day of nationwide social distancing
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

With new nationwide social distancing regulations to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic coming into force today, life as we know it has changed across the country.

Coronavirus: The unusual ways countries are managing lockdowns
Coronavirus: The unusual ways countries are managing lockdowns
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Countries are adopting movement restrictions ranging from the extreme to the relaxed to the creative.

VN education ministry agrees to cut back teaching programs due to school closure
VN education ministry agrees to cut back teaching programs due to school closure
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training has allowed education departments to cut curricula taught in primary, secondary and high schools due to the prolonged school closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official
Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnamese health authorities on Wednesday insisted that the standard, slower COVID-19 testing method remains the most reliable, while less accurate quick testing is more suitable if the case number gets drastically higher.

75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Vietnam
75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam
Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  02/04/2020 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported four new cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 222 as of 6am on April 2.

Vietnamese Facebookers fined for spreading fake coronavirus news
Vietnamese Facebookers fined for spreading fake coronavirus news
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A Facebook user has been fined VND12.5 million (US$530) for spreading fake news, incorrectly claiming a COVID-19 patient had died in Vietnam.

Coronavirus: US death toll exceeds 5,000
Coronavirus: US death toll exceeds 5,000
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the US has gone above 5,000, while confirmed cases worldwide are close to reaching one million.

Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing
Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing
SOCIETYicon  02/04/2020 

The Department of Immigration is shutting offices for the foreseeable future, but foreigners needing visa renewals should not be overly concerned.

HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
SOCIETYicon  02/04/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Da Nang have decided to suspend road passenger transport in a bid to curb travel and crowds and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response
Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response
SOCIETYicon  02/04/2020 

Japanese medical equipment firm Metran plans to make 15,000 ventilators for Vietnam to help the country combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is ravaging the globe, according to Founder and Chairman Tran Ngoc Phuc.

Latest news

