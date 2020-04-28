Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
29/04/2020 16:46:23 (GMT +7)
Over 82.6 million USD to support COVID-19 fight

 
 
29/04/2020    16:44 GMT+7

Organisations and individuals at home and abroad have donated and registered to donate $82.6 million since the campaign “All people join hands to fight COVID-19” was launched by Vietnam Fatherland Front.

Over 82.6 million USD to support COVID-19 fight hinh anh 1

At a hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The committee on April 28 received 5 billion VND as donation from Hong Kong’s Sunwah Group to help the Vietnamese Government with the fight against the raging pandemic.

Following the hand-over ceremony, President of the organisation Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception for Director of Sunwah Vietnam Jesse Choi.

Man thanked and hailed Sunwah for its effective contributions to Vietnam’s economic development over the past time, as well as its social activities in the country.

He said that with 50 years of operation in Vietnam, Sunwah should continue actively conducting projects in the country, thus further contributing to mutually-beneficial ties between Vietnam and Hong Kong in particular, as well as comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China in general.

Choi, for his part, expressed his belief that with the support of international community, Vietnam will soon win the fight, contributing to protecting public health.  

Following the reception, Choi paid a courtesy call to Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of thevState Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Dang Minh Khoi.

 

Last month, Sunwah Foundation presented 15,000 medical masks to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry and representative agencies abroad.

The same day, Man also received 1.7 billion VND in cash and kind from the Thai Embassy in Vietnam, which was raised by Thailand mission to Vietnam, Thailand Entrepreneurs’ Club (Northern region), and Thai businesses and community in Vietnam.

He said the sum will be directly distributed to the ministries of health, national defence and public security.

Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Tanee Sangrat hoped that both countries will soon overcome the epidemic.

Also on April 28, Vice Chairman of the VFF Central Committee Nguyen Huu Dung received 1 billion VND from SCG company and 100 million VND from war veterans./. VNA

15-20 percent of HCM City primary school students do not study online
15-20 percent of HCM City primary school students do not study online
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

In HCM City, 15-20 per cent of primary school students have not been able to learn online, according to a report by the Department of Education and Training.

Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear
Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The total number of people testing positive after previously been given the all-clear, now stands at nine.

Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  0 giờ trước 

The Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association on April 28 presented 10,000 medical face masks to help people in Azerbaijan fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Investigative Police Agency of Dak Lak Province has decided to launch legal proceedings against 10 people relating to violations in a bid package for generic drugs at the provincial health department.

VN developing guidelines on plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
VN developing guidelines on plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese health ministry confirmed that they would soon issue interim guidelines on the use of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a possible treatment for the disease.

Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has ordered more flights to be opened while easing road transport restrictions from April 29.

Ex-Chairman of OceanBank gets two more years in jail
Ex-Chairman of OceanBank gets two more years in jail
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People's Court on Tuesday handed down an additional 10-year jail term to Ha Van Tham, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ocean Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OceanBank), for “breaching accounting regulations

COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again
COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

There are no new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam overnight by April 29 morning, keeping the total at 270 and marking the 13th straight day without patients infected with the novel coronavirus in the community.

PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Vietnam has basically pushed back the COVID-19 pandemic as no new cases of community infection have been reported in the past 12 days, but people should still stay vigilant.

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Frontline medical experts working at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) have been working tirelessly as they strive to provide care and treatment for patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality
Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Universities are expected to set up their own methods to enroll students this year instead of using the results of the national high school finals.

Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

HCM City’s Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line 1 aims to start trial operations in June in order to meet the official start of services in 2021. 

Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Nguyen Dinh Hai's life in a small house on Hang Bac Street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District isn't easy at all.

Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

In the middle of Tri An Reservoir of southern Dong Nai Province, there is a floating classroom for poor children, taught by a 41-year-old monk from a nearby inland pagoda.

Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

A series of complications due to plastic surgery have raised concerns about safety, while doctors have warned women to be careful in undergoing such procedures.

Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

With the school year ravaged by COVID-19 induced school closures nationwide, the all-important high school examinations are set for a slight shake-up, but universities want to stand pat.

No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions
No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday morning, marking twelve days straight without any domestic infections in the community.

Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Chao Thi Yen, a young woman from the Dao Tuyen ethnic minority in northwest Vietnam has defied challenges to become the first woman from her community to earn a master’s degree abroad through a full-degree scholarship

Coronavirus lockdown: Asian cooks make bamboo shoots top trend
Coronavirus lockdown: Asian cooks make bamboo shoots top trend
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Dishes with bamboo shoots have seen the biggest rise for online recipe searches globally, says Google.

