Over 82.6 million USD to support COVID-19 fight

Organisations and individuals at home and abroad have donated and registered to donate $82.6 million since the campaign “All people join hands to fight COVID-19” was launched by Vietnam Fatherland Front.

At a hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The committee on April 28 received 5 billion VND as donation from Hong Kong’s Sunwah Group to help the Vietnamese Government with the fight against the raging pandemic.

Following the hand-over ceremony, President of the organisation Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception for Director of Sunwah Vietnam Jesse Choi.

Man thanked and hailed Sunwah for its effective contributions to Vietnam’s economic development over the past time, as well as its social activities in the country.

He said that with 50 years of operation in Vietnam, Sunwah should continue actively conducting projects in the country, thus further contributing to mutually-beneficial ties between Vietnam and Hong Kong in particular, as well as comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China in general.

Choi, for his part, expressed his belief that with the support of international community, Vietnam will soon win the fight, contributing to protecting public health.

Following the reception, Choi paid a courtesy call to Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of thevState Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Dang Minh Khoi.

Last month, Sunwah Foundation presented 15,000 medical masks to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry and representative agencies abroad.

The same day, Man also received 1.7 billion VND in cash and kind from the Thai Embassy in Vietnam, which was raised by Thailand mission to Vietnam, Thailand Entrepreneurs’ Club (Northern region), and Thai businesses and community in Vietnam.

He said the sum will be directly distributed to the ministries of health, national defence and public security.

Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Tanee Sangrat hoped that both countries will soon overcome the epidemic.

Also on April 28, Vice Chairman of the VFF Central Committee Nguyen Huu Dung received 1 billion VND from SCG company and 100 million VND from war veterans./. VNA

