Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/03/2020 01:52:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Overseas students: stay put or return home

 
 
26/03/2020    19:49 GMT+7

"Go home please, people are rushing home and so should you!"

This call has been repeated time and again in recent days as mothers urge their children who are studying overseas to return home in the midst of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Nguyễn Thu Hương said in tears she was trying to convince her 22 year-old daughter who is stuck now in Melbourne to fly home, but she had refused.

Her daughter explained that she felt safe where she was and did not plan on moving.

Hương, 47, the owner of a hotel in Hà Nội, said: “What worries me the most is that my daughter has water on the lungs and sclerosis.”

COVID-19 is particularly dangerous for people with underlying diseases or chronic respiratory and lung problems.

The tearful phone calls between the mother and daughter have taken place many times over the past two weeks.

“One day, I called her a dozen times but my daughter was sleeping, so she did not pick up the phone. I had to call all her friends to ask them to tell her to come home.”

Hương’s daughter Hà An said she understood her mother's concerns but she had not thought about returning home to avoid the pandemic.

“I think that during the pandemic, airports and planes are the most dangerous places to be due to the number of people crowded into a small space,” Hà An told her mother via phone.

“No one can completely avoid the risk of infection. Even when the disease is diagnosed, it is impossible to determine who the source was.”

Last Sunday, Hương calmly accepted that her daughter would not return home. Every day, she and her husband spend an hour or two talking to their daughter to make sure she is ok.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia has issued a notice advising Vietnamese people living in Australia to remain calm, avoid panic and take the initiative to prevent the pandemic from spreading.

State governments in Australia have issued orders to close state borders, so Vietnamese people living in Australia should take preventive measures due to the high risk of infection if they moved back to Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Diệu Nương said she was confident that her daughter, a third year student in France, was staying safe.

 

"I believe in her. She told me that she knows how to take care of herself, and has fruit and ginger tea at home.

“I am not in favour of her returning home to avoid the pandemic. At this time, if you have no symptoms, staying indoors is the safest option.

“If you stay at home and avoid large gatherings, and wear a mask when you have to go out while maintaining social distancing, you should be fine, “ she said.

“The chance of contracting COVID-19 is very small (5 per cent).”

“If overseas students flock back to the country, the possibility of spreading the virus at airports and on flights is very high”

Agreeing with Nương, the mother of a 20-year-old girl studying in South Korea, said: “Staying in Seoul will be better for her studies later. I'm not sure if my girl would be able to return to South Korea, and a lot of the procedures would have to be redone.

“I think that people who don't return home at this time contribute to reducing the burden on the country, as well as showing their patriotism and responsibility at a time when the whole country is fighting the pandemic.”

In the debate about whether people should return home or stay put, all decisions should be respected because we don't know the underlying causes. Whoever chooses to return, we wish them a safe trip. Whoever chooses to stay, we should keep them updated about measures to fight the pandemic.

Hà Nội Mayor Nguyễn Đức Chung said his son was studying in the US in the most severely affected region.

“The school is closed to prevent the pandemic. Three weeks ago I phoned him and told him to rent a flat. I advised him to buy enough food to last until the end of June and stay at home for 90 days."

Chung believes the main source of infections is Vietnamese and foreigners arriving from overseas. VNS

Kieu Van

Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreak

Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreak

So-called humanitarian flights are bringing back overseas Vietnamese from Europe as the continent has become the new epicentre of the global health crisis.

Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry

Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recommended Vietnamese students abroad consider carefully before returning to Vietnam due to the risks of spreading COVID-19 and travel restrictions imposed by many countries.

 
 

Other News

.
VN Health Ministry urges people to stay at home to prevent COVID-19 spread
VN Health Ministry urges people to stay at home to prevent COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has urged people to stay at home and only leave their homes for a handful of special reasons.

Vietnamese overseas advised to stay calm amid COVID-19
Vietnamese overseas advised to stay calm amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnamese people living abroad have been advised to stay calm, practice social distancing and exercise preventive measures against the COVID-19, an official told the Vietnam News Agency on March 25.

HCM City strives to keep number of COVID-19 cases within 300
HCM City strives to keep number of COVID-19 cases within 300
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has asked relevant agencies to further strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures so that the number of cases in the city is contained within 300.

Health ministry calls for testing kit donation and imports
Health ministry calls for testing kit donation and imports
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has called on units to import or look for sponsorship and donation of internationally-made medical equipment and SARS-CoV-2 testing kits.

VN Education Ministry plans to streamline curriculum amid long school closure
VN Education Ministry plans to streamline curriculum amid long school closure
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The curriculum will be streamlined in the second semester of the 2019-20 school year but will ensure students received fundamental knowledge.

Coronavirus: Why some countries wear face masks and others don't
Coronavirus: Why some countries wear face masks and others don't
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Step outside without a face mask in Hong Kong and you'll get looks. That's not true elsewhere. Why?

Pick yourself up with a Coronaburger
Pick yourself up with a Coronaburger
VIDEOicon  14 giờ trước 

A Hanoi takeaway is making burgers with a twist. The burder buns are crafted to look like the coronavirus.

Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  10 giờ trước 

A memorial and reburial service for remains of 10 martyrs, who laid down their lives during the struggle to defence the northern border, was held at Vi Xuyen National Martyr Cemetery in the northern border province of Ha Giang.

Bamboo Airways carries European citizens home
Bamboo Airways carries European citizens home
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The first direct flight between Vietnam and the Czech Republic carried 204 Czech and 82 other European passengers home and tens of tonnes of medical equipment and materials to support COVID-19 prevention and control in the European country.

Seven new patients add up to 148 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam
Seven new patients add up to 148 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has reached 148 after the Ministry of Health confirmed seven more cases, including five Vietnamese, one South African and one French, on March 26 morning.

Outstanding and potential young faces in 2019 honoured
Outstanding and potential young faces in 2019 honoured
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A ceremony was held in Hanoi on March 25 to honour 10 Outstanding Young Faces and 10 Potential Young Faces in 2019.

Noi Bai airport suspends receiving flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from abroad
Noi Bai airport suspends receiving flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from abroad
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport sent an urgent dispatch to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on the suspension of international flights carrying Vietnamese citizens to the Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport starting from 0:00am on March 26.

Hanoi orders closure of bars to stop COVID-19
Hanoi orders closure of bars to stop COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  25/03/2020 

Authorities in Hanoi have ordered the temporary closure of bars, massage parlours, karaoke clubs and cinemas to avoid large crowds.

IT proves effective in handling transport violations
IT proves effective in handling transport violations
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Deputy chief inspector of Hanoi's Department of Transport Le Xuan Tien talks about the efficiency of applying information technology in handling transport violations.

Vietnamese children in the fight against Covid-19
Vietnamese children in the fight against Covid-19
VIDEOicon  25/03/2020 

Vietnamese children convey a message ‘No matter who you are, regardless of age, everyone could be a fighter in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign teachers at language schools lose jobs amid COVID-19 crisis
Foreign teachers at language schools lose jobs amid COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Because of the epidemic, many international examinations have been postponed, and all foreign language centers have closed.

Unemployment benefit recipients up 9.11 percent in Q1
Unemployment benefit recipients up 9.11 percent in Q1
SOCIETYicon  25/03/2020 

The number of recipients of unemployment benefits nationwide rose by 9.11 percent to 378,000 people during the first quarter of 2020 as a large amount of businesses have been forced to suspend operation or go bankrupt by COVID-19.

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi
Food delivery by drones in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  25/03/2020 

Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people
FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people
PHOTOSicon  25/03/2020 

Dormitories of FPT High school and FPT University in Hoa Lac, Hanoi are ready to house 2,000 quarantined people

Cho Ju-bin: South Korea chatroom sex abuse suspect named after outcry
Cho Ju-bin: South Korea chatroom sex abuse suspect named after outcry
SOCIETYicon  25/03/2020 

At least 10,000 people used the chatrooms, with some paying up to $1,200 (£1,000) for access.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 