Pacific Airlines apologises passengers for ticket selling mistake

Pacific Airlines which was earlier known as Jetstar Pacific have apologised to passengers who have been affected by the change in its ticketing system.

The ticket numbers sold for the carrier’s flight code BL245 which travelled from Hanoi to Dalal City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on July 20 surpassed the regulated figure of 180, causing overbooking.

Following the case, Pacific Airlines, which is the joint venture between national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia, explained that after having the new name, the firm has switched its reservation system from Navitaire to Sabre, which is currently used by Vietnam Airlines.

The change process resulted in the disparity between the number of sold tickets and regulated seats.

Right after the incident happened, the firm suspended the ticket sale for the flight and attempted to address the issue.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has reminded the carrier to address the problem and asked them to apologise to the affected passengers.

Pacific Airlines has also considered increasing flights, but it is impossible because of the on-going upgrade for Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.

The affected passengers will be provided with seats on another flight. Dtinews