Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/11/2020 06:33:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO

02/11/2020    06:29 GMT+7

Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030. The country has been praised internationally for taking the lead in digital transformation in the education sector, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Pham The Truong, general manager of Microsoft Vietnam, talks about the importance of digital education.

Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
Pham The Truong, general manager of Microsoft Vietnam, said online teaching would not replace traditional methods completely but is a decisive factor in the success of digital education. VNS Photo Bo Xuan Hiep

Why does digital transformation in the education sector matter in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic?

The Vietnamese government has shown strong commitment to promoting national digital transformation, especially in the wake of the pandemic which has posed huge challenges to all sectors, including education. 

On the other hand, the outbreak is one of the factors to accelerate the digital process.  

In recent years the use of IT in teaching and knowledge sharing has been developing in Vietnam. 

Vietnam is expected to become a leading digital country by 2030 after PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently approved a national digital transformation programme, which has a target of the country becoming a digital society by then.

Education is among the sectors to benefit significantly from the process as it needs a huge number of high-quality workers. Education has the highest number of people, including students, teachers and lecturers, of any sector, accounting for more than 20 per cent of the total population. 

Therefore, digital transformation in education will play a key role in the country’s socio-economic development. 

What do you think about the digital transformation of education in Vietnam? 

Vietnam has achieved significant progress in digital transformation in many fields, not just education.

Today a number of tech giants have joined hands with the Government to accelerate the digital transformation process, especially in the education sector. 

I am particularly impressed by the great efforts made by the ministry to organise e-learning activities during the outbreak to avoid interruptions during the social distancing period.

A majority of Vietnamese students can now study online. Nearly half of the universities across the country have organised online classes.

In remote and disadvantaged areas, teachers even make videos of lessons and post on various online platforms, especially the Microsoft Teams, a platform complete with document sharing, online meetings, and other useful features for business communications.

In the long run I still believe online teaching will never replace traditional teaching completely, but it is a decisive factor for digital transformation in education.

What are the challenges of digital transformation in education? What are the solutions to the problems? 

The biggest problem is a lack of consistent policies and guidance from the central to local levels with regard to accelerating digital transformation.

 

The process also faces major issues because of the differences in infrastructure levels between various regions. To undertake the digital conversion process in rural and mountainous areas is far more challenging than in big cities. Infrastructure, platforms and the environment for digital transformation are not yet ready there.

Vietnam also needs to develop a safe network security eco-system for better digital transformation in the sector.

I really appreciated the initiatives taken by Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam including one calling for mobilising old Ipads and tablets to distribute to teachers and students in remote areas to have better access to technology.

The main task in digital transformation of education is that teachers and students can have easier access to information technology to take full advantage of humanity’s knowledge.

The education system should be integrated with both e-learning and traditional methods as well as new social skills to ensure that all children can study while they can interact face-to-face with teachers and friends. 

Could you tell us about your recent partnership with the Ministry of Education and Training for digital transformation of education?

E-learning models are expected to continue booming amid the outbreak which has forced educational establishments to close face-to-face education and send students home. 

From early February Microsoft has partnered with itrithuc, Ministry of Education and Training and other technology companies to equip teachers and students across more than 50 out of Vietnam’s 63 provinces with remote learning capabilities, including 6,000 teachers trained by Microsoft and almost four million free Office 365 accounts. 

This is a modest number but it’s a good foundation for us to expand the e-learning model in the future.

In the northern port city of Hai Phong, more than 200 schools were provided with Microsoft Teams, with more than 200,000 students in 4,000 classes continuing their lessons from the safety of their homes in just over a day.

Microsoft Teams is a solution that empowers teachers to closely replicate the traditional classroom experience in a virtual environment. 

Students can enjoy two-way interaction and learn effectively with minimal disruption from the safety of their homes during the school closure.

For schools that are more familiar with online learning, the use of Microsoft Teams is an even more seamless process. 

Nguyen Tat Thanh Secondary and High School in Hanoi was early to deploy Microsoft Teams as the default mode for learning for all students when the Government first announced school closures.

Across Southeast Asia, we have worked closely with governments to help digital transformation in the education sector by giving students and educators free access to our technology ecosystem.

The switch to remote learning enabled by Microsoft Teams and Office 365 in Vietnam is a major step forward for the education system and is in line with the Government’s national project called itrithuc, which aims to build an open knowledge database that is accessible to all organisations and individuals.  VNS 

Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’

Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’

If teachers don’t undergo transformation, or do this by half, the digital transformation process will be stagnant.

Education system urged to speed up digital transformation

Education system urged to speed up digital transformation

Educational establishments should explore new ways of teaching, including online and through TV, radio and others, since the Government is seeking to speed up digital transformation in the sector,

 
 

Other News

.
Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Storm Molave left 50 people dead and four missing in Quang Tri province. Total damage caused by the storm was calculated at more than 2 trillion VND (86.32 million USD).

Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Many streets in districts 2, 7, 8, 9, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, Go Vap and Binh Chanh were submerged in water after a torrential downpour prolonged during an hour last night.

Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The dormitory has two special students: Tat Minh, who was carried to school by a friend for 10 years, and Duc Quan, who suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and was carried to school by his parents over the last 12 years.

Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Super Typhoon Goni is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm before it strikes Vietnam early next week, according to the National Centre of Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

 Surgeons cut off 4kg tumor from woman’s womb

University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Having started open training and distance education in 1994, Hanoi Open University (HOU) are pioneers in using IT in teaching and learning.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on November 1 morning, keeping the total number of infections at 1,180, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Residents in the No 4 quarter in Linh Trung Ward in HCM City’s Thu Duc District take pride in their community by cleaning up the local environment and recycling products as part of a successful community-based model.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Three foreign experts rescued in HCM City hotel fire

New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

All people entering Vietnam by commercial flights will be put under quarantine according to three different groups, with each group subject to different COVID-19 testing regulations, according to a draft regulation from the Ministry of Health.

Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Japan will lift its entry ban on foreign travelers from China, South Korea, six other countries and Taiwan (China) from Nov 1, government officials said Friday.

Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted the plan on national 2021 holidays for the Prime Minister’s consideration and approval.

Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Super typhoon Goni packing winds of more than 200kph is entering the East Sea and is forecast to head toward Vietnam, which has been ravaged by recent storms, in a couple of days.

Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Thousands of houses in the northern central province of Nghe An have been flooded as the water on the Lam River rose to alarm level 2 on the evening of October 30.

Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

The Immigration Department will extend its visa waiver programme for another month, officials have announced.

153 dead and missing, $112.5million lost due to floods
153 dead and missing, $112.5million lost due to floods
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Storms, heavy rains, landslides and tornadoes in October caused 153 deaths and missing persons, and injured 222, reported the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces
Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Storm Molave, which has killed at least 24 people in central coastal provinces in recent days according to disaster agencies, flooded many localities in Nghe An Province on Friday.

Children must be taught online safety skills: experts
Children must be taught online safety skills: experts
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Internet users in Vietnam, especially children, face many risks online, according to experts.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Three Binh Dinh fishermen adrift at sea saved

Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccine trials on monkeys
Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccine trials on monkeys
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Do Tuan Dat, director of developer Vaccine and Biological Production No. 1 (Vabiotech), said on October 30 that Vietnamese researchers have begun performing trials for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 