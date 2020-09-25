Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/09/2020 18:09:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Parents worried about fifth graders use of foul language

28/09/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Thu Trang, a parent in Ba Dinh district in Hanoi, yesterday evening scolded her son after discovering that he had used foul language when talking with his friends.

He had used her laptop to chat with his friends for one hour, and Trang discovered that the boy had used bad language.

Parents worried about fifth graders use of foul language

Illustrative photo

“I registered a Facebook account for my son, but used my personal information and email, so I could log into the account,” she explained.

“I lost my temper when reading the content of the chat,” she said.

“I could not imagine that my son would speak profanity and swear with words like that,” she said, adding that she had never heard such words before from the boy when he was at home.

The mother believed that her son and friends were always courteous.

“His friends whom I have met all were very obedient and they always spoke very politely. If I had not seen with my own eyes what he wrote in the chat, I would not have believed that my son was so naughty," she said.

Hoang Nam, a parent in district 3 in HCM City, and his wife were petrified when their 10-year-old daughter replied with a dirty word when the parents told her to eat fish.

Realizing that her word had stunned the parents, the girl immediately looked down.

 

“When I asked her why she was using such a word, she said the word was used regularly by her classmates,” Nam said.

A male student at a high school in Hanoi complained on his Facebook page that a beautiful schoolgirl cursed at him because he accidentally bumped into her.

“My female classmates are all very beautiful, but they swear all the time,” he complained.

It appears that social networks are ideal environments for students to swear. Parents were shocked when reading chats of a group of fifth graders.

“I know that students nowadays usually talk with foul words, but I could not imagine that a primary school student would use such words,” a parent in Hanoi said.

“Foul language is found everywhere, in classes, on social networks, on forums. Even when writing on their page, they also use dirty words,” he said.

They curse for may reasons -- because they get bad marks, they dislike someone, they have been scolded by parents, or they cannot go out and have to do homework exercises. 

Ngan An

Hanoi students win special prize at international invention contest

Hanoi students win special prize at international invention contest

Two eleventh graders of the Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, have won the special prize of the fifth International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada (ICAN)  for their product Intelligent Rubbish Can At School (IRAS).

What if Vietnamese streamers use foul language, talk nonsense?

What if Vietnamese streamers use foul language, talk nonsense?

Many YouTubers and streamers have been criticized for their bad language, which harms young viewers.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 cases within the past 12 hours as of 6 a.m on September 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

All six members of the Vietnamese team participating in the virtual 61st International Mathematical Olympiad 2020 brought home medals and certificate of merit, including two golds, finishing 17th out of 105 participating countries and territories.

Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta region should take proactive measures to protect fruit orchards in the 2020 – 21 dry season as severe saltwater intrusion in rivers is forecast in the coming months, experts have said.

Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Digital transformation provides a challenge and opportunity for sustainable agricultural and rural development and narrowing gaps between rural and urban areas, experts have said.

Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Five new imported cases of COVID-19 were detected on September 27, raising the national count to 1,074, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Authorities of several localities in the Mekong Delta have proposed three route options for building the 150-km long Can Tho – Ca Mau expressway.

HCM City proposes new urban administration model
HCM City proposes new urban administration model
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

HCM City is proposing a new urban administration model that aims to streamline the state governance system and ensure people’s rights and obligations.

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia
Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Russia on a repatriation flight of Bamboo Airways on September 26 as a joint effort of competent authorities of both nations.

Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes
Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

A bustling street in the northern city of Haiphong is home to many traditional mooncake shops which is attracting lots of customers over recent days.

Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections
Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making the tally stay unchanged at 1,069 as of 6am on September 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus
Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

A year ago, farmers in Hanh Phuoc Commune, Nghia Hanh District in central Quang Ngai Province started growing asparagus in hopes of improving their income by selling the expensive vegetable.

Residents plant moss roses along rural roads to tackle littering
Residents plant moss roses along rural roads to tackle littering
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Many roads in the outlying district of Binh Chanh district in Ho Chi Minh City are now blanketed by moss roses and attracting crowds of visitors. The sight is the result of a joint effort by local authorities and residents to tackle littering.

Enforcement of gender equality law should be enhanced: experts
Enforcement of gender equality law should be enhanced: experts
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam has won international acclaim for its efforts to enhance gender quality, experts have said.

HCM City to build Metro Line 5 in 2023
HCM City to build Metro Line 5 in 2023
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

HCM City People's Committee has proposed a plan for the first phase of Metro Line 5 which will kick off in 2023.

Babies head home on repatriation flights without parents
Babies head home on repatriation flights without parents
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Late an afternoon of August at Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea (RoK), a repatriation flight operated by Vietjet Air took off, carrying Vietnamese citizens home.

HCM City seeks to build more parks, expand greenery
HCM City seeks to build more parks, expand greenery
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to come up with a comprehensive programme for building public parks and increasing the green cover over the next decade.

The truth about COVID-19 Patient 17 in Vietnam
The truth about COVID-19 Patient 17 in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

While the international community recognises and highly values the COVID-19 prevention and control outcomes in Vietnam, 

No new COVID-19 cases reported
No new COVID-19 cases reported
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 infections overnight, making the tally unchanged at 1,069, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on September 26 morning.

Vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1,000 telehealth facilities
Vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1,000 telehealth facilities
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the launch of 1,000 healthcare facilities equipped with telehealth centres, marking another milestone in the sector’s digital transformation.

Traffic accidents claim over 4,870 lives in Vietnam so far this year
Traffic accidents claim over 4,870 lives in Vietnam so far this year
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

A total of 4,876 people were killed and 7,609 others injured in 10,354 traffic accidents nationwide in the first nine months of 2020, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 