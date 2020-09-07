Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Passenger flights resumed in Danang as virus outbreaks under control

07/09/2020    10:10 GMT+7

The central city of Danang has fully resumed all passenger transport services including domestic passenger flights since the morning of September 7 as the Covid-19 outbreaks have been basically contained.

Passenger flights resumed in Danang as virus outbreaks under control

Passengers at Danang Airport.

According to instructions from the Ministry of Transport, to ensure virus prevention, passengers are requested to wear face masks, declare health status, and those having smart phones should download Bluezone-a domestically developed contact-tracing mobile app to alert people who have interacted with Covid-19 patients.

Danang has loosened social distancing regulations starting from September 5 and allowed restaurants and shops to receive orders online, sell and deliver food to clients and not serve on the spot.

Hotels have been allowed to resume room service while other services like spa, dining and bars are still banned.

Events with more than 20 people in public places, and non-essential services continue to be suspended.

 

The city authorities called on residents to avoid going out if unnecessary, wear masks in public places or on public transport vehicles, regularly wash hands and maintain a safe distance with others.

The new Covid-19 outbreak started in Danang on July 25 and has spread to dozens of other localities.

The country has successfully contained the virus spread in recent days and the patient tally remains unchanged over the past five days at 1,049 as of Monday morning. Of these, 551 cases linked to Danang have been confirmed since July 25.

Vietnam is going to resume international commercial flights from September 15 with six routes to South Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, Laos and Cambodia. A proposal by the Ministry of Transport to the government said that passengers will include diplomats, civil servants, Vietnamese citizens working and living there with needs to return as well as foreign experts working on projects in Vietnam. Dtinews

Da Nang wants to resume post COVID-19 transportation services

Da Nang wants to resume post COVID-19 transportation services

The administration of Da Nang city, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, has proposed kick-starting transport routes again following the containment of the disease in the locality.

 
 

