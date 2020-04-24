Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/04/2020 20:32:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Passenger transport services mostly resume operation in HCM City

 
 
25/04/2020    15:59 GMT+7

All taxis and ride-hailing vehicles with fewer than nine seats have been allowed to resume normal operations in HCM City after a three-week suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mien Tay (Western) Coach Stationin HCM City’s Bình Tan District. 

The city Department of transport on Thursday said other transport vehicles and inter-provincial private bus services could operate at 30 per cent capacity to localities classified as ‘medium risk’ and 50 per cent if classified as ‘low risk’.

All city bus services with subsidised fares remain suspended until May 3.

Non-subsidised and inter-provincial public buses are allowed to ply normally.

The Public Passenger Transport Management and Operation Centre will soon announce a schedule for inter-provincial public buses after discussions with neighbouring provinces.

The Cát Lái and Bình Khánh ferry services are operating normally, but vehicles weighing more than eight tonnes cannot use the former.

All inland ports and ferry services providing river transportation can resume operations.

Inter-provincial ferries are allowed to transport passengers one time a day.

The river bus in HCM City between District 1 and Thủ Đức District resumes only on May 4.

All vehicles and passengers must continue to comply with COVID-19 preventive measures like having disinfectants installed and wearing a face mask.

The traffic police and inspectors will continue to closely monitor and crack down on violations.

The three-week social distancing order was eased in the city from Thursday.

Many businesses like beauty salons, cosmetic surgery and physiotherapy clinics, massage parlours, theatres and cinemas, wedding venues, bars, karaoke clubs, internet cafes, and sports venues remain closed in HCM City.

 

While other services have been permitted to resume, they have to comply with all safety criteria set by authorities.    

But 62 sites where police and health officials had asked people to get their body temperature measured and fill health declaration forms were dismantled on Thursday.

They included at the Long Phước fee collection station in District 9, Miền Tây and Miền Đông bus stations, Tân Sơn Nhất airport, and Cát Lái Port.  

According to the city Department of Health, taking samples from passengers at the domestic airport for COVID-19 testing ceased on Thursday. But it continues at the international airport.

As of Wednesday, 25,741 samples have been taken at the airport, railway station and apartment buildings occupied by workers. All of them tested negative.

Safety criteria

The city has set safety criteria against COVID-19 for wholesale markets, traditional markets, supermarkets, and malls. Any site with an average or low score will be closed again.

The criteria include spraying disinfectants one to four times daily, ensuring staff, guards and parking lot attendants wear masks and other safety devices, checking the temperature of every visitor, and placing hand sanitizers at entry and exit points and toilets.

The city Steering Board for COVID-19 prevention and control has issued more safety criteria for kindergartens and schools and food establishments.

Others have also been issued for the tourism and transport sectors. — VNS

Transport mainstays in call for policy backing

Transport mainstays in call for policy backing

State-owned transport giants Airports Corporation of Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam Railways, and Vietnam Maritime Corporation suffered all-time biggest losses in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19

Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints

Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints

If enterprises are treated unequally, Vietnam will suffer immeasurable consequences, said lzwyer Truong Thanh Duc from Basico Law Firm.

 
 

Other News

.
Education ministry reveals detailed plan for 2020 high school exams
Education ministry reveals detailed plan for 2020 high school exams
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do talks about the detailed plan for the 2020 high school graduation examination after the education programme was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese postal workers remain devoted during COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese postal workers remain devoted during COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

It's business as usual for about 1,500 postal workers in the capital despite the dangers of COVID-19 and recommendations to stay at home to ensure social distancing.

Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again
Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours, remaining at 270, but five people who had previously been given the all-clear were positive again.

ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Labourer newspaper unveiled a free food ATM machine on TX52 in Thanh Xuan commune of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City which offers assistance to underprivileged people who have been affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus.

How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
PHOTOSicon  11 giờ trước 

Streets across Vietnam are gradually becoming more crowded with some restaurants choosing to re-open on April 23 as it starts to ease itself out of social distancing measures and attempts to adapt to the “new normal” of the reality of daily life.

Downpours likely to linger in northern mountains for two more days
Downpours likely to linger in northern mountains for two more days
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Heavy showers and hail have struck northern Vietnam and resulted in at least five fatalities and estimated economic losses of 63 billion VND (2.68 million USD).

Youth volunteers join community work
Youth volunteers join community work
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Youth volunteers in HCM City have been lending a hand to support vulnerable elders in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

Plenty of Hanoians headed to Tay Ho temple and Quan Su pagoda around midday on April 23 – the first day after social distancing measures have been relaxed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

People’s Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG case
People’s Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG case
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The People’s Procuracy determined that former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son played the leading role in a case involving MobiFone’s purchase of a 95 percent stake in AVG, an appeal trial in Hanoi on April 24 heard. ​

Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

In the days of social distancing, people are leading slow lives and spending time thinking about themselves and about their fragile fate before nature, which is close and gentle but also mysterious and violent.

Zero-priced supermarket helps struggling locals in HCM City
Zero-priced supermarket helps struggling locals in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

It’s not uncommon to see random acts of kindness in HCM City. Over the past three weeks of social distancing, when many people have lost their jobs, food and necessities have been seen placed outside houses

Two Vietnamese universities named in THE Impact Rankings 2020
Two Vietnamese universities named in THE Impact Rankings 2020
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Ton Duc Thang University have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2020, a measure of global universities’ success in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
FEATUREicon  24/04/2020 

Graham Buckley first came to Vietnam as a volunteer in 2006 and soon fell in love with the country. 

Lack of classrooms make social distancing at schools difficult
Lack of classrooms make social distancing at schools difficult
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

Schools in some provinces that have allowed students to go back to class said it was difficult to keep a safe distance in class due to lack of seats for students.

Vietnamese teachers, students frustrated with online teaching
Vietnamese teachers, students frustrated with online teaching
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

Students play truant to avoid learning, teachers are confused about teaching aids, and apps for online learning have security risks.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 24
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

More Vietnamese from Covid-19-hit countries repatriated

Vietnam earns int’l plaudits for successes in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam earns int’l plaudits for successes in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

As the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading rapidly and causing devastating impacts in the world, Vietnam has emerged as an example in the fight against the disease and earned praise from the international community for its efforts.

Domestic violence reports spike amid social distancing
Domestic violence reports spike amid social distancing
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

As Vietnam uses social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, champions of women’s rights fear the policy may be putting women in greater danger of domestic violence.

The uneven road to school for students in rural Kien Giang
The uneven road to school for students in rural Kien Giang
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

Every day, Tran Thi Van from Can Gao Village in the southern province of Kien Giang’s An Minh District gets up early to prepare food and then take her son to school by boat.

Vietnamese rescuers save unconscious Filipino sailor off coast
Vietnamese rescuers save unconscious Filipino sailor off coast
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

A Filipino sailor who lost consciousness while working on a Panamanian vessel was rescued early on April 23 by staff from the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of Region 3 based in Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 