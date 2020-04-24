Passenger transport services mostly resume operation in HCM City

All taxis and ride-hailing vehicles with fewer than nine seats have been allowed to resume normal operations in HCM City after a three-week suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mien Tay (Western) Coach Stationin HCM City’s Bình Tan District.

The city Department of transport on Thursday said other transport vehicles and inter-provincial private bus services could operate at 30 per cent capacity to localities classified as ‘medium risk’ and 50 per cent if classified as ‘low risk’.

All city bus services with subsidised fares remain suspended until May 3.

Non-subsidised and inter-provincial public buses are allowed to ply normally.

The Public Passenger Transport Management and Operation Centre will soon announce a schedule for inter-provincial public buses after discussions with neighbouring provinces.

The Cát Lái and Bình Khánh ferry services are operating normally, but vehicles weighing more than eight tonnes cannot use the former.

All inland ports and ferry services providing river transportation can resume operations.

Inter-provincial ferries are allowed to transport passengers one time a day.

The river bus in HCM City between District 1 and Thủ Đức District resumes only on May 4.

All vehicles and passengers must continue to comply with COVID-19 preventive measures like having disinfectants installed and wearing a face mask.

The traffic police and inspectors will continue to closely monitor and crack down on violations.

The three-week social distancing order was eased in the city from Thursday.

Many businesses like beauty salons, cosmetic surgery and physiotherapy clinics, massage parlours, theatres and cinemas, wedding venues, bars, karaoke clubs, internet cafes, and sports venues remain closed in HCM City.

While other services have been permitted to resume, they have to comply with all safety criteria set by authorities.

But 62 sites where police and health officials had asked people to get their body temperature measured and fill health declaration forms were dismantled on Thursday.

They included at the Long Phước fee collection station in District 9, Miền Tây and Miền Đông bus stations, Tân Sơn Nhất airport, and Cát Lái Port.

According to the city Department of Health, taking samples from passengers at the domestic airport for COVID-19 testing ceased on Thursday. But it continues at the international airport.

As of Wednesday, 25,741 samples have been taken at the airport, railway station and apartment buildings occupied by workers. All of them tested negative.

Safety criteria

The city has set safety criteria against COVID-19 for wholesale markets, traditional markets, supermarkets, and malls. Any site with an average or low score will be closed again.

The criteria include spraying disinfectants one to four times daily, ensuring staff, guards and parking lot attendants wear masks and other safety devices, checking the temperature of every visitor, and placing hand sanitizers at entry and exit points and toilets.

The city Steering Board for COVID-19 prevention and control has issued more safety criteria for kindergartens and schools and food establishments.

Others have also been issued for the tourism and transport sectors. — VNS

