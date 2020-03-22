Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration

 
 
22/03/2020    23:01 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport recently sent an urgent document to provincial departments in this field, guiding the prompt implementation of the compulsory medical declaration in the domestic flights and public means of transport.

Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration hinh anh 1

Vietnam's health declaration form (Screenshot photo)

n the document, Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan ordered relevant authorities to inform all the transport companies, owners and operators of the means of transport of the application of the compulsory electronic medical declaration on all the passengers before performing the trips. This is applicable to the domestic flights, trains, cruisers and coaches, it added.

 

Crew members will have to download the form, guide and help passengers to fill it, and inform relevant authorities when they discover those with suspicious symptoms of the disease.

The ministry also asked the passengers to comply with the requirement on the declaration before starting their trips./.VNA

 
 

.
March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on Sunday night announced seven more SARS-CoV-2 infections, adding to the 12 announced earlier the same day.

Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The management board of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum has announced that the visits to the site in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square and the nearby monument dedicated to martyrs will be suspended starting from March 23.

Lotus dreams
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Lotus is the iconic flower of Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Food, drinks and various products made from lotus are popular among local residents.

Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
VIDEOicon  22/03/2020 

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta comes earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-16 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious

Vietnam develops skilled human resources
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Human resources are vital for any country and a measure of social progress, equality, and sustainable growth.

Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Border guards in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and near border crossings to receive people in quarantine in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country..

Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Farmers in Dong Nai Province are worried about their crops being destroyed by reoccurring elephant rampages.

Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Hundreds of retired doctors and nurses in Hanoi have decided to return to work amid the rising number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 18 welcomed a flight carrying a total of 43 Vietnamese nationals from Indonesia.

Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 from March 22
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 21 said that the Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend entry of all foreigners from March 22 due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 in the eyes of locals, expats
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Locals and expats talk about the measures and how they feel living in Vietnam during the covid-19 pandemic.

Two new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, totaling 94
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 21 evening announced two more cases who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam so far to 94.

Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

The quarantine imposed on Truc Bach Street in Hanoi has been removed after 14 days.

Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine time
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Two Polish tourists have sent a thank-you letter to doctors in Hoi An City after completing a quarantine time in the area.

HCM City busts large-scale drug trafficking ring, arrests 8
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City police, in collaboration with relevant agencies, have broken up a large-scale drug trafficking ring, arresting 8 people and seizing big amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.

14-day quarantine mandatory for everyone entering Vietnam from March 21
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

All of the passengers entering Vietnam will have to undergo a 14-day concentrated quarantine period as from 0:00 on March 21, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Hanoi plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Authorities in Hanoi have proposed buying an additional 200,000 COVID-19 test kits to conduct large-scale testing.

How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?
VIDEOicon  21/03/2020 

To date, 17 confirmed cases in Vietnam have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

