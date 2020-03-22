Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration

The Ministry of Transport recently sent an urgent document to provincial departments in this field, guiding the prompt implementation of the compulsory medical declaration in the domestic flights and public means of transport.

Vietnam's health declaration form (Screenshot photo)

n the document, Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan ordered relevant authorities to inform all the transport companies, owners and operators of the means of transport of the application of the compulsory electronic medical declaration on all the passengers before performing the trips. This is applicable to the domestic flights, trains, cruisers and coaches, it added.

Crew members will have to download the form, guide and help passengers to fill it, and inform relevant authorities when they discover those with suspicious symptoms of the disease.

The ministry also asked the passengers to comply with the requirement on the declaration before starting their trips./.VNA