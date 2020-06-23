Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/06/2020 12:05:21 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Pedal power is helping kids cycle into life

 
 
24/06/2020    12:02 GMT+7

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure, and for Tran Quyet Thang, that old proverb couldn’t be more accurate.

Over the past few years, the 36-year-old has been collecting items people have discarded and breathing new life into them, restoring, cleaning and fixing old desktop computers, laptops and thousands of textbooks to help those less fortunate.

Now he is on a new mission, and he wants bicycles.

“In many rural areas in Vietnam, like the area where I’m living in, poverty and hunger still exist,” Thang said.  

“Many students do not have bicycles to go to school, and their situations are often difficult: their parents might have passed away, their grandparents are old.”

Thang had no clue how to repair bicycles before he began the project and needed to learn from scratch.

The idea came to fruition during his many trips with his cycling club in Huong Son Commune of central Ha Tinh Province.

Pedal power is helping kids cycle into life
Tran Quyet Thang (front) and Pham Nguyen Soai (back) repair old bikes to give them to children in need. — VNS Photo Thu Van

While on the road, he saw the large number of children who couldn’t afford their own wheels and instead would walk, often long distances to get to school.

“Many students have to drop out of school because of their difficulties and low self-esteem because they don’t have a bicycle. I’ve always wanted to support and share with those in need, so I did this to help them," he said.

Back in April, he took to social media to ask for old bicycles and in just two months he was sent 60.

He spent the next week visiting local repair shops to brush up on his handyman skills, knowing in this instance, he had to ensure the bicycles not only looked good but would be safe.   

“An incorrectly assembled bicycle can be dangerous, so I needed to seek advice from a bicycle shop,” he said.

After starting out with next to zero-knowledge of spokes, gears, pedals and chains, Thang is now a dab hand at bicycle repairs.

“With quality used bicycles I don’t have to spend too much time, but with some of the old ones, it can take a whole day to fix,” he said.

The process includes fully disassembling the bike, removing the old paint, cleaning, degreasing, paint stripping other components, adding new parts if needed, fixing the chain, brakes and cables.

Stripping the bicycle can take a long time since corrosion can jam certain things, and removing the old paint using an angle grinder can be dangerous.

“I’ve had countless cuts on my hand and legs when doing the repair work,” he laughed.

“But of course I’ve never been discouraged – my difficulties are nothing compared to those of the students in need,” he said.

After his hard work, he has turned many a rusty old bicycle into a bright yellow, and a very cool new set of wheels for lots of children.

His attention to detail is second to none. Each bike has smart black letters, wheels and spokes are nickel-plated and the handlebars and mudguards gleam in the sun.

From trash to treasure, but the real precious sight for Thang is the look on the kids’ faces when he hands over the bicycles.

 

“It’s a wonderful feeling that can’t be described by words,” Thang said.

“When we gave the bikes to the students, they were very happy. We all felt that joy, and found this work to be more meaningful,” he said.

Pedal power is helping kids cycle into life
Tran Quyet Thang (first left) gives a bike to a child in his hometown in Huong Son Commune, Ha Tinh Province. Photo courtesy of Tran Quyet Thang

He recalled the story of an eight-year-old boy who came to his house on foot to ask Thang if he could get a new bicycle.

The little boy heard about Thang’s work and desperately wanted one of his own.

“His parents died and he and his older brother stayed with their grandparents, who are poor and sick,” said Thang.

“His brother had to drop out of school already, and the little boy was intending to quit as well.”

Thang and his friends gave two bicycles to the boys, along with some school supplies with the hope that they would continue their studies.

“I don’t want to be seen as charity and advertise with poor children who don’t have chances in life. 

“Instead of just simply handing out free fish, I want to give them the rod so they can go out and fish for themselves, or in this instance, go to school and have better opportunities.”

Spreading the good deeds

Thang’s good deeds have been an inspiration to many others.

Pham Nguyen Soai, a young artist in Hanoi, a friend of Thang, is following his lead.

“I had this idea two years ago but haven’t had the chance to do it yet. When I saw Thang’s post on Facebook I’m glad that my idea was finally realised,” Soai said.

Soai is now also receiving old bikes to repair them and give them to children in Hanoi. Another friend of Thang's in HCM City is doing the same thing.

“I’m glad that several people have contacted me to either offer help with the repair work, to donate their used bikes, or to set up a similar model in their areas,” Thang said.

“If every locality can do this, the number of bikes given to children in need would be significant, and that would really do something to change their future,” he said.

If you would like to help, contact him via his Facebook page: facebook.com/erasewhile. VNS

Thu Van

Teacher spends young days on supporting poor people

Teacher spends young days on supporting poor people

Poor residents in remote areas in western Quang Tri Province consider teacher Ly Chi Thanh as part of their families thanks to his volunteer work.

 
 

