People returning from Danang to face health monitoring

Many localities have started monitoring people coming or returning from Danang after several new Covid-19 infection cases were reported in the central city.





Health workers take samples for viral testing at the Can Tho International Airport on July 26.

Authorities in the northern provinces of Hai Phong and Bac Giang, the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak, and the southern provinces of Dong Nai and Hau Giang have decided to apply a 14-day quarantine period on all people coming or returning from Danang City since July 13.

Meanwhile, passengers from Danang City to Can Tho and Tan Son Nhat airports will be required to fill in health declarations. Passengers will also have body temperature checks and samples taken for viral testing.



In the neighbouring Hue City, people from Danang will have to seek permission from local authorities before arrival and declare health status upon arrival.



In the central province of Quang Ngai where a young man was infected with the virus after visiting Danang, all residents that have visited some virus-hit areas in Danang have been required to contact healthcare centres for health monitoring.



Director of Quang Ngai Provincial Centre of Disease Control, Ho Minh Nen informed on July 26 that all people need health monitoring if they visited Hoa Khanh Bac Ward in Lien Chieu District, came to healthcare facilities in Ngu Hanh Son District, Danang Hospital, Danang C Hospital between July 13-25, or came to For You Palace in Hai Chau District on July 18.



'These are the places that the Patient 416 stayed or visited before being found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 on July 25, becoming the first community transmitted case after 99 days in Vietnam' Nen said. Dtinews