People’s Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG case

The People’s Procuracy determined that former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son played the leading role in a case involving MobiFone’s purchase of a 95 percent stake in AVG, an appeal trial in Hanoi on April 24 heard. ​

The Procuracy said Son received 3 million USD in bribes from Pham Nhat Vu, former Chairman of AVG’s Board of Directors, so recommended that Son’s sentence of life imprisonment for “taking bribes” and 16 years for “violating regulations on the management and use of public investment capital, causing serious consequences” be upheld.



The sentence of seven years imposed on Le Nam Tra, former Chairman of MobiFone’s Member Council, for “violating regulations on the management and use of public investment capital, causing serious consequences” should be reduced by one or two years, while the 16-year sentence on the charge of “receiving bribes” of 2.5 million USD is to be upheld, the Procuracy said.

Regarding four former MobiFone Deputy General Directors - Pham Thi Hoa Mai, Ho Tuan, Pham Thi Phuong Anh, and Nguyen Manh Hung - the Procuracy said there are no grounds to consider their appeals.

As for former Deputy General Director Nguyen Bao Long, the Procuracy assessed that he had a lesser role and was suffering from several illnesses, so proposed his prison sentence be reduced by six months.

Former Deputy General Director Nguyen Dang Nguyen was determined to have had the least involvement, so the Procuracy proposed his two-year prison sentence be changed to a suspended one.

The Procuracy also called for upholding the sentence for Hoang Duy Quang, an employee of AMAX company.

