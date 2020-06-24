Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Personalized therapeutic treatment emerges as a preferred approach in cardiovascular disease management

 
 
24/06/2020    11:00 GMT+7

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death worldwide. In Vietnam, it is reported that up to 25 percent of the national population are diagnosed with CVD and hypertension disease (1), beside many other undetected and/or untreated cases

Cardiology is a highly sophisticated medical specialty, therefore, CVD physicians are expected to stay current with medical knowledge. “From ACC to VNHA”, an annual scientific conference jointly held by the Vietnam National Heart Association (VNHA) and Sanofi Vietnam right following the annual American College of Cardiology (ACC) conference, is a reputable symposium with an abundance of world-level CVD treatment insights and academic knowledge imparted to domestic physicians and health care providers.

“From ACC to VNHA 2020” is the sixth time the conference has been organized and this year’s event, with the main theme ‘Roundtable discussion with experts: Updates on the outstanding treatment trend in the world and clinical practice perspective in Vietnam,’ has been held as a webinar featuring leading CVD experts’ insights and over 1,500 nationwide healthcare providers’ participation. Thanks to the online platform, the conference provided latest cardiology treatment trends and experts’ insights, most notably personalized treatment in cardiology to healthcare providers in Vietnam.

Personalized therapeutic treatment emerges as a preferred approach in cardiovascular disease management
To ensure safety during COVID-19 pandemic, ‘From ACC to VNHA Conference 2020’ was held as an online webinar instead of face-to-face meeting.

Personalized therapeutic treatment emerges as a preferred approach in cardiovascular disease management

 Professor Nguyen Quang Tuan MD, PhD - Director of Bach Mai Hospital, Chairperson of the Conference from Hanoi site - spoke about this year’s webinar approach as an alternative solution for the academic conference.

Associate Professor Ho Huynh Quang Tri, MD, PhD, Vice President of the HCM City Cardiovascular Association, opened the webinar by revealing some updates on the most recent clinical trials related to cardiovascular disease treatment released at ACC 2020 (American College of Cardiology) this year, most particularly some instructions and recommendations on how to treat patients properly during Covid-19 pandemic.

 
Personalized therapeutic treatment emerges as a preferred approach in cardiovascular disease management
Associate Professor Ho Huynh Quang Tri, MD, PhD, Vice President of the HCM City Cardiovascular Association presented at the conference. 

Personalized therapeutic treatment emerges as a preferred approach in cardiovascular disease management

Dr. Nguyen Quoc Thai, MD, PhD, Head of the C4 Department, Bach Mai Hospital’s Vietnam Heart Institute, shared about current antiplatelet therapies for patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes. 
Personalized therapeutic treatment emerges as a preferred approach in cardiovascular disease management
Associate Professor Ho Thuong Dung, MD, PhD, President of the Vietnamese Society of Interventional Cardiology, shared his insights about Individualized Therapeutic Treatment for Cardiovascular Disease.
Personalized therapeutic treatment emerges as a preferred approach in cardiovascular disease management
Professor Truong Quang Binh, MD, PhD, Honorary President of Vietnamese Society of Interventional Cardiology, shared his views at the conference.

PV

 
 

