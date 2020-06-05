PhD training: higher requirements set on students and instructors

The number of articles published in international publications by Vietnam’s higher education establishments has increased by three times compared with seven years ago.

The quality of research teams and PhD training has improved significantly.



According to Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc, the increase in number of international publications shows the universities’ high awareness of international integration and their research capability.





Phuc said PhD training establishments have to ensure the high quality of their ‘education products’. It is the responsibility of schools to heighten training quality and build up research teams in the schools, and, thereby, their reputations.



The Miistry of Education and Training (MOET) is compiling a regulation on doctoral training and draft decree on scientific and technological activities in higher education establishments.

MOET will propose tuition and scholarship mechanisms for domestic PhD students to be sure that PhD students do not have to worry about earning a living and can devote time to research.

Nguyen Thu Thuy, acting director of the University Education Department, reported that the number of registrations for training PhDs from schools has been increasing.



Though the number of training majors decreased in 2020, the number of learners registering to study for a doctorate was higher than 2019.



The ministry will continue to accelerate the implementation of the plan on improving the capacity of lecturers and managerial officers to meet the requirements on comprehensive radical innovation in education and training in 2019-2030.



According to Prof Dr Nguyen Dinh Duc from the Hanoi National University, the lecturers/PhD students joining research teams have the number of international publications higher by 4.6 times than the lecturers/PhD students who don’t join research teams.



The finding shows that the participation in research team can help PhD students articles in scientific publications. The members of research teams not only can receive support from instructors, but also from other members in terms of building ideas, writing articles and submitting their works.



The survey also found that ‘having research teams and academic environment’ is one of the two most important factors for PhD training. The other factor was the ‘quality of the instructors’.



Duc proposed amending the regulation on enrolling and training PhDs by setting high requirements on learners and instructors and setting up reasonable policies to encourage PhD students to carry out research.



Meanwhile, Tran Thi Thanh Tu from the University of Economics and Business put emphasis on two factors that she believes are the major factors to produce PhDs meeting international standards – attracting foreign professors and full-time PhD students, and building research teams.

