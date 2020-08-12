Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/08/2020 11:56:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims

23/08/2020    10:48 GMT+7

Labelling herself as "the psychic", Vu Thi Hoa says she can locate the remains of unknown martyrs from war. With well-prepared fraudulent tricks, she plays on emotional triggers to get gullible victims to provide her big bucks.

'Nhà ngoại cảm' đúc 27 tấn vàng giả để đi lừa đảo

Vu Thi Hoa at the investigation agency

From fake medical treatment, forging martyrs’ graves

From 2011 to 2014, Hoa together with her husband Chu Xuan Thu and others formed a group to locate the graves of martyrs with sophisticated tricks such as purchasing ancient military tools, or even burying buffalo bones and cow bones in the forest to fake the remains of martyrs, which helped them easily swindle martyrs’ relatives. This group has been ongoing with many typical cases done in the provinces of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Tay Ninh, Dak Nong and elsewhere.

Hoa even returned home in Yen Bai to set up an altar for regular gatherings to chant prayers. She also did unreliable fortune-telling, and offered medical treatments to sick people by giving them coconut water and some types of tubers and leaves of unknown origin. In peak times, 40 to 60 people from other localities joined Hoa's spiritual medical examinations and treatments.

In 2015, Military District 7, after detecting signs of deception, banned all operations by the couple within the area. When requested by authorities to authenticate their suspicious activities, Vu Thi Hoa, in a twinkling, fled the locality.

'Nhà ngoại cảm' đúc 27 tấn vàng giả để đi lừa đảo

Snake skin serves the psychic’s fraud

Hoa even returned home in Yen Bai to set up an altar for regular gatherings to chant prayers. She also did some unreliable fortune-telling, offered medical treatments to sick people by giving them coconut water and some types of tubers and leaves of unknown origin. In some peak times, there were 40 to 60 people from other localities joining Hoa's spiritual medical examination and treatment.

In 2015, Military District 7 after detecting signs of deception, banned all operations from the couple within the area. When requested by authorities to authenticate their suspicious activities, Vu Thi Hoa, in a twinkling, fled the locality.

Cunning scams

'Nhà ngoại cảm' đúc 27 tấn vàng giả để đi lừa đảo

Gilded metal blocks seized by the police

In 2016, Vu Thi Hoa established a non-business Forestry and Medicinal Trading One Member Limited Liability Company (headquartered in Ngoc Thanh commune, Phuc Yen city) specializing in fortune telling and spiritual medical cures. Tens of billions can be a pretty penny for such a scammer.

 

The woman had someone dig a tunnel of about 30m deep in the courtyard of her house, then placed in 27 tons of gilded metal block, with 1kg of authentic gold mixed in to fool villagers’ eyes. Thu provided great help to his wife's cheating by purchasing many species of snakes with teeth and venom removed, then stuffed their mouths with fake colored stones, which supported his wife’s tricks later.

The scammer contacted Mr. N.V.D for help and expressed her wish to hand over the gold blocks to the State with a multi-day ceremony as she explained this was spiritual gold. After the deal to transfer seven gilded metal blocks (251kg) to Mr. N.V.D, Hoa borrowed 4.5 billion Vietnamese dong from this man to hold the ceremony. During the process, two prepared snakes were released into the ceremony area. At the same time, Hoa caught them to free the fake pearls from their mouth as an act to gain trust from witnesses.

'Nhà ngoại cảm' đúc 27 tấn vàng giả để đi lừa đảo

The cellar dug for gold store in Hoa’s house

Hoa asked Mr. N.V.D to place VND10 billion on gold-plated metal blocks for a live release, as a mandatory part of the ceremony. With no doubts, the victim did. For a few days, the fraudster continued to ask for an additional VND70 billion, yet Mr. N.V.D was not able to provide that amount of money for the offerings, so Hoa left, leaving seven fake gold blocks.

Mr. N.V.D then decided to have the gold examined and found out most of it was counterfeit. Shortly after, the "psychic" swiftly filed an application to the Criminal Police Department - Ministry of Public Security to denounce Mr. N.V.D of appropriating her 251kg of gold.

'Nhà ngoại cảm' đúc 27 tấn vàng giả để đi lừa đảo

Police agency in investigation process

After an investigation and verification process, the Criminal Police Department of the Vinh Phuc Provincial Police Department did not prosecute the case according to Hoa's denunciation since they detected and clarified a series of her fraudulent acts to appropriate property. Expanding the case, the police determined that, with similar tricks, Hoa also cheated to usurp more than VND20 billion from Mr. N.H.S from the central province of Ha Tinh.

Nhi Tien

Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam

Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam

Police from the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have arrested 11 suspects, including seven Nigerians for cheating and illegally appropriating property, worth over VND120 billion (US$5.1 million), from Vietnamese citizens online.

Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam

Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam

The provincial People’s Procuracy in Dak Nong Province on Tuesday launched criminal proceedings against a commune official who allegedly killed his wife's nephew, then staged a vehicle fire to cover up the murder and claim insurance.

 
 

Other News

.
Border security - Vietnam’s holy grail to defeating COVID-19
Border security - Vietnam’s holy grail to defeating COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Since the first cases were reported back in February, Vietnam has done a tremendous job in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, evidenced by global lows in both case count and deaths, as well as a heightened sense of normalcy among the population.

Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Many foreigners who are living and working in Da Nang are positively contributing to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the central city. 

Passion and zeal a winning formula
Passion and zeal a winning formula
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

DamThi Minh Trang from the Le Hong Phong Gifted High School in the northern province of Nam Dinh was one of four Vietnamese contestants to win gold medals at the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad held online in Istanbul.

COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26
COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam has registered no new coronavirus cases, both imported cases and local transmissions, during the past 12 hours, therefore keeping its tally of infections unchanged at 1,014, while the death toll remains at 26.

Woman goes from garment novice to master
Woman goes from garment novice to master
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A woman in Phu Yen Province had spent several years training labourers to become skilled garment workers, helping them escape poverty.

HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The HCM City Women's Police Team, with 58 members, are practicing motorcycle driving and traffic guide skills in preparation for the launch on August 25.

Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19
Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

More than 2,000 foreigners living in Son Tra district of the central city of Da Nang have been taken samples for Covid-19 test.

Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?
Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Most people love being tall, but sometimes height is not everything. For Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Hoa, 25, from Tra Vinh, a smaller body would be a bonus. 

Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Located in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, Ma May street is continuing to face up to challenges brought about by the return of the COVID-19 epidemic, with many souvenir shops, restaurants, and travel agencies left deserted.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 22
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Health ministry orders halt to inpatient visiting in some medical facilities

Red River water level rises as Chinese dam opens floodgates
Red River water level rises as Chinese dam opens floodgates
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The water level in the Red River section in Lao Cai Province has risen significantly after a Chinese dam opened its floodgates on August 20.

Seven drug traffickers sentenced to death in Vietnam
Seven drug traffickers sentenced to death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The People’s Court of Dien Bien province, north-western Vietnam, on August 21 handed down a death sentence on seven local residents charged with smuggling and trafficking 51kg of heroin in 2019.

Hanoi closes pedestrian streets for COVID-19 prevention
Hanoi closes pedestrian streets for COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

The Hanoi authorities have decided to temporarily close its pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter as of midnight August 21 in an effort to minimize large gatherings on weekends to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 cases
Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam reported two new COVID-19 infections this evening, both in Da Nang city, bring the national tally to 1,009.

Northern Vietnam on alert as Chinese dam opens floodgates
Northern Vietnam on alert as Chinese dam opens floodgates
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Sections of the Red and Duong Rivers running through northern provinces of Vietnam have seen water levels rise after China’s Madushan Dam opened its floodgates for a period of eight hours on August 20.

VND0 supermarket for needy people in Da Nang
VND0 supermarket for needy people in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

A VND0 supermarket has opened in the central city of Da Nang, the epicenter of the country’s current COVID-19 outbreak, to help poor residents overcome difficulties caused by the disease.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian August 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 21
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam boosts testing capacity to tackle COVID-19 outbreaks

General director of Hanoi water drainage company detained
General director of Hanoi water drainage company detained
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Investigators from the Ministry of Public Security have prosecuted and detained Vo Tien Hung, general director of Hanoi Water Drainage Company, for his alleged violations over regulations in the management and use of State assets.

HCMC: Cameras prove effective to curb littering but more detailed regulations needed
HCMC: Cameras prove effective to curb littering but more detailed regulations needed
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Nearly 200 cameras were installed in Truong Tho Ward, HCM City’s Thu Duc District as it was considered a hotspot for littering, in the last few years.

Hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown
Hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Authorities lifted a lockdown on the Ministry of Health-run E hospital in Hanoi capital late August 20, just a day after an elderly patient re-tested negative for the virus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 