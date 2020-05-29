Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Phu Nu online newspaper in HCM City suspended

 
 
29/05/2020    15:28 GMT+7

The Ministry of Information and Communications on Thursday suspended the publication of the online edition of the Phu Nu TP HCM (HCM City Women) newspaper for one month for reporting stories with false information.

A story about Sun Group on Phu Nu TP HCM (HCM City Women) online newspaper. The news site has beensuspended for one monthfor reporting stories with false information. — Photo plo.vn

According to the decision issued by Nguyen Thanh Lam, director of the Authority of Press, the news site reported false information causing serious impacts in a series of stories about Sun Group, a big Vietnamese real estate and construction group, in September and October 2019.

 

The news site was asked to correct the false information and was issued with a fine of VNĐ55 million (US$2,358) for journalism and publishing violations.

The suspension took effect from May 28. — VNS

 
 

.
Nhan Dan 115 Hospital sets Asian records in applying AI technology
Nhan Dan 115 Hospital sets Asian records in applying AI technology
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Nhan Dan 115 Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City has set three Asian records in developing and applying new medical techniques.

Man arrested for acid attack
Man arrested for acid attack
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Police in Ho Chi Minh City announced on May 28 that they have detained a man for splashing acid onto and seriously burning three people.

River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months
River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, river traffic accidents dramatically surged in first five months of the year.

Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season
Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Depression has already occurred in many places in the coastal provinces of Ca Mau and Kien Giang in the Mekong Delta during the severe drought season this year, 

George Floyd: Protesters set Minneapolis police station ablaze
George Floyd: Protesters set Minneapolis police station ablaze
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The US city sees a third night of unrest sparked by the death of an unarmed black man in custody.

HCM City to build more public parks
HCM City to build more public parks
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to build more public parks with a total coverage of 650ha in the next 10 years, offering at least one square metre of public parks per resident.

Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery
Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A team of surgeons from private Da Nang-Hoan My Hospital have successfully operated on a three-year-old with congenital heart disease – the second surgery after the first emergency operation in 2018.

Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up adopted son
Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up adopted son
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Myka Stauffer says her son's behaviour became too difficult but critics accuse her of exploitation.

Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll
Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Officials now say 1,561 people died from the disease in April - not 639 as initially announced.

Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

For over two months, doctors at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases worked round-the-clock to treat a 43-year-old COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines, before he was transferred to the city's Cho Ray Hospital on May 22.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 28
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 28
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam goes 42nd straight days without community transmission

Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an official document to request 20 provinces and cities to take drastic and synchronous measures to prevent and control African swine fever (ASF).

Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Ba Voi Temple, in Dong Anh District, Hanoi City, one of the city's most ancient relics, is at danger of collapse due to serious subsidence impacted by a local river.

GAVI lauds Vietnam's ways to control COVID-19
GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

GAVI has published an article on its website gavi.org, highlighting the four ways Vietnam has managed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN motorbike drivers unaware of compulsory insurance
VN motorbike drivers unaware of compulsory insurance
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

A month-long campaign to inspect road users nationwide started on May 15, and many drivers have been rushing to buy compulsory motorbike insurance solely to avoid being fined rather than taking out cover for potential future accidents.

Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab
Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications, in collaboration with UNICEF, organised a conference to gather ideas on a project to protect and support children in cyberspace during the 2020-2025 period,

Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa, in co-ordination with HCM City police, have arrested a member of a loan shark ring in HCM City after being wanted for two years.

Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The south-central region is estimated to have 51,000 – 70,000ha of farmlands facing a water shortage and a temporary halt to cultivation until there is rain or farmers switch to drought-resistant crops, according to the Department of Irrigation.

HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling
HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The HCM City Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control has ordered city districts to take timely measures to deal with risks of falling trees during the rainy season, following the death of a student

HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Doctors at children’s hospitals in HCM City have reported a number of drowning deaths of kids and related injuries in recent days.

