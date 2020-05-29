Phu Nu online newspaper in HCM City suspended

The Ministry of Information and Communications on Thursday suspended the publication of the online edition of the Phu Nu TP HCM (HCM City Women) newspaper for one month for reporting stories with false information.

A story about Sun Group on Phu Nu TP HCM (HCM City Women) online newspaper. The news site has beensuspended for one monthfor reporting stories with false information. — Photo plo.vn

According to the decision issued by Nguyen Thanh Lam, director of the Authority of Press, the news site reported false information causing serious impacts in a series of stories about Sun Group, a big Vietnamese real estate and construction group, in September and October 2019.

The news site was asked to correct the false information and was issued with a fine of VNĐ55 million (US$2,358) for journalism and publishing violations.

The suspension took effect from May 28. — VNS