Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:35:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists

 
 
19/03/2020    23:53 GMT+7

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on March 19 sent a letter of congratulations to a high school teacher in the northern province of Phu Tho who has been named in the 50 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020.

Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists hinh anh 1

English teacher Ha Anh Phuong of the Huong Can High School in Phu Tho’s Thanh Son district (Photo: dantri.com.vn)

Ha Anh Phuong, the sole Vietnamese in the list, is an English teacher of the Huong Can High School in Phu Tho’s Thanh Son district.

The Global Teacher Prize, awarded annually by the Varkey Foundation, seeks to acknowledge the impacts of the very best teachers, not only on their students but on the communities around them.

Most students of the Huong Can High School are of ethnic minority groups. Phuong has helped her students to connect with other schools worldwide via information technology.

In his letter, Nha affirmed that the recognition brings joy and pride not only to Phuong and the education sector of Phu Tho province, but also the education sector of the whole country.

 

Teachers with great devotion, passion and active application of IT in the hope of turning Vietnamese students into “global citizens” like Phuong will serve as a huge source of encouragement for students and teachers nationwide, he added.

The minister also expressed his belief that Phuong will continue to make greater efforts to contribute to the success of the country’s education reform./.VNA

Teacher with endless love for children

Teacher with endless love for children

At the foot of Ra Nhua Mountain in the central province of Quang Ngai’s Son Tay District, there is a school which is as clean, green and beautiful as those in the delta.  

Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids

Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids

Settling in a new country requires cultural adaptation and language skills, which are best obtained with help from locals. 

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam’s military has prepared facilities ready to accept an additional 20,000 people for quarantine if the need arises.

Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two babies who underwent surgery for serious liver diseases have recovered, said the National Paediatrics Hospital on Wednesday.

British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
VIDEOicon  19/03/2020 

A British expat stuck in quarantine on the outskirts of Hanoi says the UK should be taking a leaf out of Vietnam’s book.

Vietnamese woman claims she was attacked in Australia for wearing a mask
Vietnamese woman claims she was attacked in Australia for wearing a mask
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

A Vietnamese woman living in Australia has claimed her and her brother were attacked on a train because they were both wearing face masks.

First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US
First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two Vietnamese Americans have reportedly died of COVID-19 in Washington state, United States.

Hanoi releases mobile app to track Covid-19 cases
Hanoi releases mobile app to track Covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Covid-19 patients and suspected cases in Hanoi will be tracked via an application for public monitoring.

Vietnamese flock home from overseas
Vietnamese flock home from overseas
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

As more and more countries throughout Asia and Europe start to close borders with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, thousands of Vietnamese citizens are rushing home.

Coronavirus: Asian nations face second wave of imported cases
Coronavirus: Asian nations face second wave of imported cases
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

China reports no new domestic cases for the first time, but imported cases are growing in the region.

Hanoi: Schools remain closed until April 5
Hanoi: Schools remain closed until April 5
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Hanoi has extended school closures until April 5 to ensure safety for local students amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Australia and New Zealand ban non-residents from entry
Coronavirus: Australia and New Zealand ban non-residents from entry
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

The bans come into effect on Friday as both nations escalate their response to coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Trump puts US on war footing to combat outbreak
Coronavirus: Trump puts US on war footing to combat outbreak
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two US Navy hospital ships will also be sent to help relieve an expected shortage of sick beds.

Vietnam Airlines suspends flights to Russia, Taiwan
Vietnam Airlines suspends flights to Russia, Taiwan
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam Airlines announced on March 18 that it will suspend flights between Vietnam and Russia, Taiwan (China) from March 19 until further notice from authorities, amid the worsening COVID-19 epidemic.

14 imprisoned for subversive acts against people’s administration
14 imprisoned for subversive acts against people’s administration
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two men and their 12 accomplices on March 18 got prison terms ranging from two years to life for their roles in a case of acting for the subversion of the people’s administration and covering criminals in Dien Bien province.

COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry
COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has intensified the control over the entry of passengers as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Hanoi restaurant uses flycams to serve customers
Hanoi restaurant uses flycams to serve customers
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

A restaurant in Hanoi is using flycams to serve customers to mitigate Covid-19 infection risk.

Dong Nai suggests expanding HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway
Dong Nai suggests expanding HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

The People Committee of Dong Nai province has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc consider investment to expand the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway to ease traffic congestion.

Vietnam confirms 76th COVID-19 case
Vietnam confirms 76th COVID-19 case
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 18 evening confirmed another case tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total of the number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 76.

Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiled
Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiled
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism says it has received 103 posters from artists across the country for a contest to raise public awareness of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and measures to control it.

Two key elements in VN's fight against coronavirus
Two key elements in VN's fight against coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son speaks about Vietnam's efforts to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, with early detection and prompt quarantine to prevent the disease from spreading two key elements

Take advantage of e-learning to improve education
Take advantage of e-learning to improve education
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Duong Thang Long, deputy principal of the Hanoi Open University, talks about e-learning.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 