Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on March 19 sent a letter of congratulations to a high school teacher in the northern province of Phu Tho who has been named in the 50 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020.

English teacher Ha Anh Phuong of the Huong Can High School in Phu Tho’s Thanh Son district (Photo: dantri.com.vn)

Ha Anh Phuong, the sole Vietnamese in the list, is an English teacher of the Huong Can High School in Phu Tho’s Thanh Son district.

The Global Teacher Prize, awarded annually by the Varkey Foundation, seeks to acknowledge the impacts of the very best teachers, not only on their students but on the communities around them.

Most students of the Huong Can High School are of ethnic minority groups. Phuong has helped her students to connect with other schools worldwide via information technology.

In his letter, Nha affirmed that the recognition brings joy and pride not only to Phuong and the education sector of Phu Tho province, but also the education sector of the whole country.

Teachers with great devotion, passion and active application of IT in the hope of turning Vietnamese students into “global citizens” like Phuong will serve as a huge source of encouragement for students and teachers nationwide, he added.

The minister also expressed his belief that Phuong will continue to make greater efforts to contribute to the success of the country’s education reform./.VNA

