Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/08/2020 08:54:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Plans for new school year set: Education Ministry

04/08/2020    07:42 GMT+7

Nguyen Xuan Thanh, Director General of the Secondary Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks about changes for term times in the 2020-21 school year.

Plans for new school year set: Education Ministry

A revision session at Tran Hung Dao High School in Hanoi. 

Do you think the Ministry of Education and Training’s decision to cut two weeks from the upcoming school year will make the curriculum become too compact?

The decision to cut two weeks from the 2020-21 school year has been calculated very carefully. The Ministry of Education and Training strongly believes that though students will have to learn for only 35 weeks instead of 37 as in the previous school years, there will be no difference in the knowledge they get in the upcoming school year. Under the new programme, all schools will have 35 weeks to accomplish their design school programmes, including extra-curricular activities.

Will the Ministry of Education and Training give instructions on how to develop the new curriculum to schools or will the schools develop their own?

The Ministry of Education and Training only gave guidelines on how to streamline the school curriculum for the second semester of the 2019-20 school year. For the 2020-21 school year on, the MOET will start drafting instructions for all schools nationwide. To do that we’ll have to review the school curriculum for all grades 1-12.

Will you please talk a bit more about the 2020-21 curriculum?

The MOET will give detailed instructions for the 2020-21 school year for all grades. The learning contents in the 2020-21 school year will include the knowledge the students of all grades have missed in the previous 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, in maths for 9th graders, the teachers will help the students review what they learned in the 8th grade and they will fill in any knowledge gaps the students have missed in the 2019-20 school year. We hope by doing that the students will have time to fill in the knowledge that they didn’t get in the previous school year.

How do you respond to the proposal submitted by many private schools in Hanoi to the MOET on letting schools start the 2020-21 academic year four weeks earlier than public schools?

 

Due to the impacts of the COVID-19, the school year 2020-21 ended a bit later than in previous years. It means that private schools could start their school year at any time they think it is suitable for them. However, what I want to say is the schools should let the students have time to compensate for their late summer holidays due to the pandemic.

However, in the long run, I think, private and public schools should have the same school curricula developed by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET). In other words, either a public school or a private school, in a school year, the students, in all grades, will have to attend classes for 35 weeks.

When will the 2020-21 school year start?

According to the plan, the 2020-21 school year will start on September 5 nationwide. The first term will start on September 5 and end on January 18.

The second term will then start the next day. The students will go to school for two weeks and then have one week of holiday for the Lunar New Year and ethnic minority students in some regions will have another week off for their new year festivals.

May 31 will be the last day of the school year and the students will have their three-month summer holiday.  VNS/Thanh Nien

HCM City expects more 54,000 new students in the next academic year

HCM City expects more 54,000 new students in the next academic year

HCM City schools will have 54,000 students entering primary, middle and secondary schools in the 2020-21 academic year.

Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City

Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City

The HCM City Department of Education and Training has directed all schools in the city to apply online enrollment for the next school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Kind-hearted schoolgirl helps unfortunate children
Kind-hearted schoolgirl helps unfortunate children
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

A schoolgirl inspired by Mother Teresa has formed a charity group to help unfortunate children.

Doctor’s diary in locked down Da Nang hospital
Doctor’s diary in locked down Da Nang hospital
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A doctor from Da Nang C Hospital, Dang Van Tri, was working in the lockdown zone in Da Nang City as the COVID-19 pandemic spread in the community.

Survivors of trafficking will receive health insurance cards free
Survivors of trafficking will receive health insurance cards free
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Victims of human trafficking who are uninsured will be granted health insurance cards free of charge.

Vehicle licence plate auction possibly to be included in law
Vehicle licence plate auction possibly to be included in law
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Personal registration plates could soon be seen on motorbikes and cars nationwide, as a new law is being drawn up to allow people to buy exclusive numbers.

Health condition of 13 COVID-19 patients getting worse
Health condition of 13 COVID-19 patients getting worse
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

The health of 13 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has started to deteriorate, with 10 individuals being put on a ventilator, according to health authorities.

Nigerian drug trafficker arrested in Tay Ninh
Nigerian drug trafficker arrested in Tay Ninh
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Border guards operating in Tay Ninh province announced on August 2 they have apprehended a Nigerian national attempting to illegally transport drugs into Vietnam from Cambodia.

Da Nang field hospital rushes to completion
Da Nang field hospital rushes to completion
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A 300-bed field hospital in Da Nang is being completed to serve the rising number of Covid-19 patients.

Buon Ma Thuot City under lockdown after two new COVID-19 cases confirmed
Buon Ma Thuot City under lockdown after two new COVID-19 cases confirmed
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have applied social distancing measures in Buon Ma Thuot City which is home to three Covid-19 cases.

VN religious organisations cancel gatherings over COVID-19 outbreak
VN religious organisations cancel gatherings over COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Given the complicated developments following the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the central city of Da Nang, religious organisations nationwide have issued guidance on disease prevention and control, including the temporary halt of gatherings.

Footsteps on a well-worn path
Footsteps on a well-worn path
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Visitors to the Ho Chi Minh Museum on Ngoc Ha Street in Hanoi are able to take home a special, very Vietnamese souvenir -- rubber sandals made from old car tyres.

Government social protection policy falls short: survey
Government social protection policy falls short: survey
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Government's social protection support policy has struggled to prevent vulnerable people from falling into poverty and to protect those already poor from descending deeper into poverty due to COVID-19 pandemic, a survey has found.

HCM City to build plant variety, animal breeding centres
HCM City to build plant variety, animal breeding centres
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Farmers and experts have asked HCM City authorities to remove hindrances and create favourable conditions for residents to build greenhouses and breeding centres on agricultural land used to build nursery gardens.

Quang Ninh’s largest freshwater lake dries up
Quang Ninh’s largest freshwater lake dries up
SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

The largest freshwater lake in the northern province of Quang Ninh has seen the lowest water level for nearly 40 years.

Third death in a day related to COVID-19
Third death in a day related to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  02/08/2020 

Another person has died with COVID-19-related complications, Vietnam's third death due to the disease in a day.

Hanoi tests more than 50,000 people who returned from Da Nang
Hanoi tests more than 50,000 people who returned from Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  02/08/2020 

Hanoi authorities have traced more than 72,000 people who returned to the capital from Da Nang since July 8.

More suspects arrested in cross-border drug trafficking ring
More suspects arrested in cross-border drug trafficking ring
SOCIETYicon  02/08/2020 

Over 100kg of drugs were seized and 15 more suspects were arrested as a result of expanded investigation into a drug trafficking ring that transported drugs by sea from HCM City to the Republic of Korea.

HCM City monitors public transport hubs, vehicles for COVID-19 safety measures
HCM City monitors public transport hubs, vehicles for COVID-19 safety measures
SOCIETYicon  02/08/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport has set up response teams to supervise the implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures by road and water transport operators.

Son La records 20 earthquakes over six-day period
Son La records 20 earthquakes over six-day period
SOCIETYicon  02/08/2020 

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale rocked Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La at 5.31am on August 1, according to data collected by the Institute of Geophysics.

Hanoi braces for heavy rains until August 5
Hanoi braces for heavy rains until August 5
SOCIETYicon  02/08/2020 

The tropical storm is set to make landfall on Vietnam’s Red river delta and Thanh Hoa province tomorrow evening.

Checkpoints rolled out across Da Nang to halt spread of COVID-19
Checkpoints rolled out across Da Nang to halt spread of COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  02/08/2020 

Functional agencies operating throughout Da Nang have deployed seven additional checkpoints located at entrances to the city on July 31 in an effort to control all vehicles travelling in and out the central coastal city.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 