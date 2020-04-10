Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/04/2020 14:25:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese PM approves $2.66-billion bailout package for COVID-19 victims

 
 
10/04/2020    14:23 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a bailout package worth VNĐ62 trillion (US$2.66 billion) to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Employeeswho are forced to take unpaid leave and those who have theirlabour contracts suspended forat least one month due to COVID-19 will receiveVNĐ1.8 million ($77) each month. 

    The social security package is part of a resolution signed by PM Phuc on Thursday night to help people affected during the pandemic.

    Under the resolution, employees who take unpaid leave and those who have their labour contracts suspended for at least one month will receive VNĐ1.8 million ($77) each month.

    The duration of support will depend on how long they are out of work starting from April 1, and will not run beyond three months.

    Employers in financial troubles who have continued to pay staff at least 50 per cent of the salaries will be allowed to borrow money from the Việt Nam Bank for Social Policies with zero interest for three months to pay the outstanding money to their staff.

    Individual business households with taxable revenue of less than VNĐ100 million ($4,288) per year that have closed since Aprill 1 will receive VNĐ1 million ($43) per month for a maximum of three months.

     

    People who contributed to the national revolutionary cause will receive an allowance of VNĐ500,000 ($22) each month from April to June. Poor and near-poor households will receive VNĐ250,000 ($11) per month from April to June. All of the payments will be made in a lump sum.

    The resolution also said that employers affected by the pandemic that had been forced to lay off more than 50 per cent of staff would be allowed to suspend payments to the retirement and death fund for 12 months.

    The State will prioritise spending from the State budget to implement the resolution.

    The Government has assigned the Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs to guide localities in implementing the resolution. — VNS

    Government considers $2.6 billion support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19

    Government considers $2.6 billion support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19

    Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung submitted a relief package worth US$2.6 billion to help those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at the meeting of permanent Government members on April 1.

    Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms

    Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms

    The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has announced a 30 trillion VND (over $1.28 billion) credit package to support its customers to overcome difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Who can access low-interest credit packages?

    Who can access low-interest credit packages?

    Experts warn that businesses suffering the most may not be able to access the VND285 trillion aid package because they cannot prove solvency.

     
     

    Other News

    .
    Institute faces severe shortage of blood type O, A
    Institute faces severe shortage of blood type O, A
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    An urgent announcement has been released by the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), calling for blood donations for group O and A.

    Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
    Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
    SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

    Many streets in Hanoi have become crowded again despite Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions on social distancing for Covid-19 prevention.

    On the world stage
    On the world stage
    VIDEOicon  0 giờ trước 

    We all know the amazing work Vietnam is doing to keep COVID-19 at bay, but now many media outlets around the world are catching on, and reporting about the great strides we are making.

    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
    SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

    Sixteen COVID-19 patients recover across country, total at 144

    Vietnam Social Security warns over social insurance scammers
    Vietnam Social Security warns over social insurance scammers
    SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

    Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has issued a warning over scammers using fake social media accounts for profiteering related to the purchase of social insurance books in recent days.

    Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country
    Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    Photos emerge of workers in hazmat outfits stacking coffins in a mass grave in New York City.

    Coronavirus in Suifenhe: Remote border town locks down as China opens up
    Coronavirus in Suifenhe: Remote border town locks down as China opens up
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    As cases rise in Suifenhe - 1,000 miles from Beijing - people have been ordered to stay indoors.

    Coronavirus: Should the world worry about Singapore's virus surge?
    Coronavirus: Should the world worry about Singapore's virus surge?
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    With cases increasing in tightly-packed dormitories, experts say Singapore offers a salutary lesson.

    HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
    HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
    PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

    The Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home and the crowds off the streets, HCM City has reverted an extremely quiet atmosphere.

    Blood donation in Vietnam still unstable
    Blood donation in Vietnam still unstable
    SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

    Director of the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) Bach Quoc Khanh spoke about the voluntary blood donation movement, during the COVID-19 pandemic which has deterred many from going to blood drive.

    Parents fear long stay at home will cause adverse effects on students
    Parents fear long stay at home will cause adverse effects on students
    SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

    Parents fear that first graders may lose literacy skills and that students in higher grades may suffer from depression.

    A man builds houses to help migrant workers
    A man builds houses to help migrant workers
    SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

    Tran Quang Duy always wanted to do something to help poor and migrant labourers in his hometown in the central highlands province of Kon Tum.

    Coronavirus: Christians face lockdown for Easter
    Coronavirus: Christians face lockdown for Easter
    SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

    Europe's Easter celebrations are extraordinarily constrained by the pandemic.

    Bach Mai Hospital COVID-19 outbreak under control: official
    Bach Mai Hospital COVID-19 outbreak under control: official
    SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

    About 9,000 people connected to Bach Mai Hospital, a COVID-19 hotspot in Hanoi, will be tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by Monday, adding to the more than 17,200 people that have been tested in the last 10 days.

    Quarantined woman gives birth to twins in Quang Ninh
    Quarantined woman gives birth to twins in Quang Ninh
    SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

    A woman gave birth to twins in a quarantined room in Quang Ninh Hospital for Obstetrics and Pediatrics, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on Wednesday.

    Ex-officials of PVOil put into temporary detention
    Ex-officials of PVOil put into temporary detention
    SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

    The Ministry of Public Security has officially launched an investigation into the alleged abuse of position and power to appropriate assets at the State-run PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOil) and OceanBank, along with two former PVOil officials.

    VN universities implement different solutions to ensure timely graduation
    VN universities implement different solutions to ensure timely graduation
    SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

    Vietnamese universities have devised flexible plans to ensure final-year students can graduate despite the extended school closure due to COVID-19.

    Winter-spring rice crop at high risk of disease: Agriculture minister
    Winter-spring rice crop at high risk of disease: Agriculture minister
    SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

    The changing seasons' weather brings a high risk of disease outbreaks to the winter-spring rice crop in the northern provinces, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 9
    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 9
    SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

    Hanoi's suburban village sterilised after COVID-19 cases reported

    Social distancing may be extended if more Covid-19 cases found
    Social distancing may be extended if more Covid-19 cases found
    SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

    Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said on April 8 that social distancing would be reviewed after April 15 and it may be continued if new cases found.

    More News
    . Latest news

    © Copyright of VietNamNet Global

    Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

     
     
     
    Leave your comment on an article

    OR QUICK LOGIN

    Have you account ? Register  now.
     
     
     