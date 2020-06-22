Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny

 
 
23/06/2020    10:01 GMT+7

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Electricity of Vietnam to review recent hikes in household electricity bill, stressing that mistakes that affect people’s rights must be avoided and violations, if any, must be strictly handled.

PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs the regular Government meeting in Hanoi on June 22 

He made the order while presiding over a regular Government meeting in Hanoi on June 22 on the development mechanisms of power sources and networks.

All economic sectors could take part in electricity generation in association with environmental protection, the PM said, with priority being given to renewable energy.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the relevant agencies have been asked to join hands to ensure progress of power projects.

 

PM Phuc also requested the acceleration of wind, liquefied natural gas and solar power projects in a transparent manner.

The prices of renewable energy have significantly dropped in recent times, raising competitiveness compared to traditional energy sources, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. 

As temperatures rise, electricty bills rocket
Due to hot weather, families often use more electricity for cooling equipment, leading to a rise in electricity bills at the end of the month.

Recently, a man in the central province of Quang Binh was stunned to see his family’s electricity bill increase by 33 times from the previous month.

Tran Viet Dung, who resides in Dong Hoi City, said his household used more than 18,000kWh in June, meaning he had to pay VNĐ58.5 million (US$2,513). That’s a big jump from the previous month – only 248kWh or VNĐ489,000 ($21).

Dũng reported the incident to the Central Power Corporation under Vietnam Electricity (EVN) who asked Quang Binh Power Company to verify the electricity consumption of his family.

After checking the figures over the last 12 months, it was found the household usually consumes 210-300kWh a month and pays VNĐ460-700,000 a month.

The cause of the error was later revealed as, by the end of May, customers had their electric meter replaced periodically. A worker of EVN recorded the wrong number for Dung’s family electricity usage.

The Quang Binh Power Company acknowledged the error and apologised to Dung's family.

Statistics from EVN showed that more than 3.1 million customers nationwide saw their electricity consumption in May increase by 30 per cent compared to April. Notably, there were nearly 1 million customers with electricity consumption that was 50 per cent higher than the previous month and more than 215,000 customers with a hike by 300 per cent.

According to the EVN, electricity consumption of customers increased due to the prolonged hot weather in recent weeks, especially the heat waves with temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius in the north as well as the central region. VNA/VNS

 
 

