PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of officers and soldiers, who were buried by a landslide, on their way to Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on a rescue mission in Thua Thien-Hue.

Major General Nguyen Van Man (second, right), deputy commander of Military Zone 4 visits flood-hit areas in Phong Dien District, Thua Thien-Hue Province last Sunday. Photo courtesy of Military Zone 4

The condolences were included in a message sent to the Ministry of National Defence, the provincial People’s Committee and relevant agencies on Thursday.

Following the message, Phúc told the ministry and the committee to visit and support the families and relatives of the officers and soldiers, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The ministry and committee were also ordered to prepare the funeral ceremony for the officers and soldiers.

He also tasked the ministries of national defence and transport to co-operate with the committee and relevant agencies to mobilise all forces to find 16 missing workers of Rào Trăng 3 Hydro-power Plant.

The ministries and agencies were ordered to ensure safety for the soldiers on rescue missions.

The message also warned that currently, a new tropical low-pressure system was forming in the East Sea.

It has begun to cause torrential rain in the central region, including the areas where the soldiers are.

Therefore, PM Phúc required all agencies to closely watch the developments of the tropical low-pressure system and prepare plans to cope with it, ensuring safety for local people and property.

In response to the Prime Minister’s order, the rescue forces on Friday morning dispatched more soldiers and vehicles to clean up soil and rocks to reach Rào Trăng 3 Hydro-power Plant and look for the 16 missing workers.

13 victims’ identities confirmed

The identities of the 13 officers and soldiers, most of them high-ranking officers, were confirmed on Thursday evening.

Major General Nguyễn Văn Man, deputy commander of Military Zone 4.

Colonel Nguyễn Hữu Hùng, deputy head of the Search and Rescue Department, Ministry of National Defence

Lieutenant Colonel Bùi Phi Công, deputy manager of Military Zone 4’s Logistics Department

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Tiến Dũng, deputy head of the Military Zone 4’s Operation Office

Lieutenant Colonel Hoàng Mai Vui, deputy head of Motorcycle Office, Technical Department, the Military Zone 4

Lieutenant Colonel Lê Tất Thắng, deputy brigade commander, chief of staff of the 80th Information Brigade, Military Zone 4

Lieutenant Colonel Trần Minh Hải, deputy chief of staff, Military Command of Thừa Thiên Huế Province

Captain Tôn Thất Bảo Phúc, head of engineering force division, Military Command of Thừa Thiên Huế Province

Captain Nguyễn Cảnh Cường, company commander, the 80th Information Brigade, Military Zone 4

Lieutenant Đinh Văn Trung, the 80th Information Brigade, Military Zone 4

Lieutenant Trương Anh Quốc, Military Command of Thừa Thiên Huế Province

Nguyễn Văn Bình, chairman of the People’s Committee of Phong Điền District

Phạm Văn Hưởng, head of Information and Communication Department of Thừa Thiên Huế Portals - thuathienhue.gov.vn

The bodies of the victims were taken to 268 Military Hospital in Thừa Thiên Huế Province. — VNS