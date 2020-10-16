Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/10/2020 15:08:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers

16/10/2020    15:06 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of officers and soldiers, who were buried by a landslide, on their way to Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on a rescue mission in Thua Thien-Hue.

Major General Nguyen Van Man (second, right), deputy commander of Military Zone 4 visits flood-hit areas in Phong Dien District, Thua Thien-Hue Province last Sunday. Photo courtesy of Military Zone 4

The condolences were included in a message sent to the Ministry of National Defence, the provincial People’s Committee and relevant agencies on Thursday.

Following the message, Phúc told the ministry and the committee to visit and support the families and relatives of the officers and soldiers, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The ministry and committee were also ordered to prepare the funeral ceremony for the officers and soldiers.

He also tasked the ministries of national defence and transport to co-operate with the committee and relevant agencies to mobilise all forces to find 16 missing workers of Rào Trăng 3 Hydro-power Plant.

The ministries and agencies were ordered to ensure safety for the soldiers on rescue missions.

The message also warned that currently, a new tropical low-pressure system was forming in the East Sea.

It has begun to cause torrential rain in the central region, including the areas where the soldiers are.

Therefore, PM Phúc required all agencies to closely watch the developments of the tropical low-pressure system and prepare plans to cope with it, ensuring safety for local people and property.

In response to the Prime Minister’s order, the rescue forces on Friday morning dispatched more soldiers and vehicles to clean up soil and rocks to reach Rào Trăng 3 Hydro-power Plant and look for the 16 missing workers.

13 victims’ identities confirmed

The identities of the 13 officers and soldiers, most of them high-ranking officers, were confirmed on Thursday evening.

Major General Nguyễn Văn Man, deputy commander of Military Zone 4.

Colonel Nguyễn Hữu Hùng, deputy head of the Search and Rescue Department, Ministry of National Defence

 

Lieutenant Colonel Bùi Phi Công, deputy manager of Military Zone 4’s Logistics Department

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Tiến Dũng, deputy head of the Military Zone 4’s Operation Office

Lieutenant Colonel Hoàng Mai Vui, deputy head of Motorcycle Office, Technical Department, the Military Zone 4

Lieutenant Colonel Lê Tất Thắng, deputy brigade commander, chief of staff of the 80th Information Brigade, Military Zone 4

Lieutenant Colonel Trần Minh Hải, deputy chief of staff, Military Command of Thừa Thiên Huế Province

Captain Tôn Thất Bảo Phúc, head of engineering force division, Military Command of Thừa Thiên Huế Province

Captain Nguyễn Cảnh Cường, company commander, the 80th Information Brigade, Military Zone 4

Lieutenant Đinh Văn Trung, the 80th Information Brigade, Military Zone 4

Lieutenant Trương Anh Quốc, Military Command of Thừa Thiên Huế Province

Nguyễn Văn Bình, chairman of the People’s Committee of Phong Điền District

Phạm Văn Hưởng, head of Information and Communication Department of Thừa Thiên Huế Portals - thuathienhue.gov.vn

The bodies of the victims were taken to 268 Military Hospital in Thừa Thiên Huế Province. — VNS

Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble

Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble

As of 7:30pm on October 15, the bodies of all 13 members of a rescue team buried by a landslide in central Thua Thien Hue province’s Phong Dien district had been retrieved.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

As Vietnam is listed among three countries with the highest rate of sex ratio imbalance at birth, local authorities are making efforts to raise public awareness and tighten regulations to shorten the gap.

COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on October 15 demanded serious compliance with rules on the management of people entering Vietnam so as to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

While serving as director of Khanh Hoa Province's Foreign Affairs Department, Nguyen Quoc Tram directed his subordinates to issue a fake diplomatic note and a fake invitation letter invite Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao and himself to visit the US.

Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

As of 7:30pm on October 15, the bodies of all 13 members of a rescue team buried by a landslide in central Thua Thien Hue province’s Phong Dien district had been retrieved.

Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Phan Thi Thuy Trang, wants to go back to school as soon as she gets out of quarantine camp.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Two killed and 20 wounded after truck collides with coach

Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam
Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the 17 missing victims of the landslide that has hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien district, Thua Thien Hue province, central Vietnam.

First-grade textbooks cause furore
First-grade textbooks cause furore
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training recently asked a national textbook assessment council to review the first-grade Vietnamese language textbook over concerns its content is inappropriate for first-graders.

More textbooks for first graders face criticism
More textbooks for first graders face criticism
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Some reading practice texts in the Canh Dieu (Kite) textbook on the Vietnamese language have been described as ‘fabricated’ and ‘teaching children laziness and playing tricks’.

Investigation launched over vaccine shots after two deaths
Investigation launched over vaccine shots after two deaths
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The National Expanded Programme on Immunisation Office will work with local authorities to investigate the causes of the deaths of two infants following vaccine shots in Vinh Phuc and Son La provinces.

Scientist with many citations excluded from list of candidates for professorship
Scientist with many citations excluded from list of candidates for professorship
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The news that Associate Prof Nguyen Thoi Trung from Ton Duc Thang University, who is among the scientists with the highest number of citations, has been excluded from the list of candidates for a professorship title has surprised many observers.

VIETNAM NEWS 14/10
VIETNAM NEWS 14/10
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Nine imported cases bring Vietnam’s COVID-19 count to 1,122

19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised
19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Rescuers managed to bring 19 victims, including one fatality, from the Rao Trang 4 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue to hospital on the afternoon of October 14, while rescue efforts continue at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant.

Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant
Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Rescue forces made up of military personnel, medics, and members of the police have urgently joined rescue efforts to look for the missing victims of a landslide which hit Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Hue hit by prolonged period of heavy rain
Hue hit by prolonged period of heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Heavy downpours lasting for several days have inundated many areas throughout the city of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, leaving many places submerged and thousands of homes flooded, with four people dead and one missing.

Hanoi-based hospital performs 1,000th kidney transplant
Hanoi-based hospital performs 1,000th kidney transplant
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Doctors at Viet Duc (Vietnam - Germany) Friendship Hospital have reached a new milestone as they performed the 1,000th successful kidney transplant at the hospital, an official from the hospital has confirmed.

Nine more Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam
Nine more Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Nine more Indian experts who recently landed in Vietnam have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

HCM City receives first train for Metro Line No 1
HCM City receives first train for Metro Line No 1
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on October 13 to receive the first train for the city’s Metro Line No 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien).

Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka
Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Vietnamese airlines have announced adjustments to their flight schedules on October 14 as the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam directed the closure of Vinh and Tho Xuan airports from 12:00-21:00 on the day due to Storm Nangka.

1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescue
1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescue
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Up to 1,000 people have been sent to search people missing in connection with the landslides at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 