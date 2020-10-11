Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/10/2020 11:31:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Police arrest Vietnamese people trafficking ‘king pin’

11/10/2020    09:49 GMT+7

A Vietnamese man thought to be a major people trafficker has been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Officers from the National Crime Agency say the 30-year-old is alleged to have played a key role in the criminal enterprise.

Police arrest Vietnamese people trafficking ‘king pin’

He was arrested in the Croydon area of London on Thursday along with a 50-year-old British national.

Two other Vietnamese men in the car at the time it was stopped by police have also been detained on suspicion of illegally entering the UK.

NCA investigators believe they had recently been moved into the UK by the crime group. They will now be dealt with by the immigration authorities.

The gang under investigation are alleged to be involved in the smuggling of Vietnamese migrants into the UK in lorries and other vehicles.

The investigation is being led by the Project Invigor organised immigration crime taskforce.

NCA Regional Head of Investigations Andrea Wilson said: “These arrests are a very significant moment in what has been a long-running investigation into the illegal transportation of migrants to the UK.

“Working with our partners in the Invigor taskforce we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle criminal groups involved in people smuggling.

 

“We have seen the callous nature of how these groups operate. They don’t care about putting people in extremely dangerous situations to cross the Channel, whether that be in the backs of lorries or in small boats. In their minds migrants are a commodity to be profited from.

“Our investigation into this network continues.”

Project Invigor is led by the NCA but also comprises Immigration Enforcement, Border Force, the CPS and the Home Office.

Last year, the bodies of 39 Vietnamese citizens were found dead in the back of a container unit in Essex, UK.

A number of people are currently on trial in connection with the deaths.

VNS

Vietnamese, Lao localities jointly bust cross-border drug trafficking ring

Vietnamese, Lao localities jointly bust cross-border drug trafficking ring

The Border Guard in the central province of Quang Tri worked with security forces in Laos’ Savannakhet province to arrest five Lao suspects as a result of an expanded investigation into a ring trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam.  

 
 

Other News

.
Infrastructure development gives Hanoi a new appearance
Infrastructure development gives Hanoi a new appearance
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Those who have travelled far and long and then returned to Hanoi have been amazed by the rapid changes in the capital’s appearance over recent years. 

Flood submerges central Vietnam
Flood submerges central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Flooding caused by torrential downpours in central Vietnam has taken five lives, injured four people while eight have gone missing.

Vietnam’s skill contests gradually approach world quality
Vietnam’s skill contests gradually approach world quality
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

With adjustments and changes, the national skills contest is coming closer to regional and world quality standards.

The first images of HCM City's metro train and Long Binh depot
The first images of HCM City's metro train and Long Binh depot
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The first carriages of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train, transported from Kasado port (Japan), arrived in HCM City's Khanh Hoi Port on October 8. They were then transported to Long Binh depot in District 9 on October 10.

Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107
Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both imported, between 6am and 6pm on October 10, raising the national tally to 1,107, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

International flights to Vietnam suspended, waiting for quarantine standards
International flights to Vietnam suspended, waiting for quarantine standards
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Air carriers have temporarily suspended international flights to Vietnam to wait for specific instructions on quarantine standards.

Vietnam does well on inequality reduction commitment
Vietnam does well on inequality reduction commitment
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has done well on the Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRII), coming second within ASEAN, and ranking 77 out of 158 countries this year, according to a new analysis from Oxfam and the Development Finance International.

Bringing a measure of happiness to Yen Bai
Bringing a measure of happiness to Yen Bai
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

For the first time ever in Vietnam, a happiness index has been included in a provincial plan for socio-economic development as a key indicator besides conventional metrics such as GDP, poverty rate, employment and social investment.

Helpful boy passes tough competition to medical university
Helpful boy passes tough competition to medical university
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

A medical university has offered free training to a student in Thanh Hoa Province after his moving story of helping a disabled friend at school was shared.

UPM to foster local and regional higher education upgrades
UPM to foster local and regional higher education upgrades
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

Vietnam has introduced university performance metrics, or UPM, to rate national and regional establishments, as well as provide valuable evaluation information of the universities. 

PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately
PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to accelerate the application of automated non-stop toll collection services nationwide.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
Precious images of heroic Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
Precious images of heroic Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.

Flags and flowers spotted throughout Hanoi to celebrate major events
Flags and flowers spotted throughout Hanoi to celebrate major events
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Many streets in the capital have been decorated with national flags along with colourful flowers and banners as part of celebrations to mark 1,010 years of Thang Long-Hanoi and the upcoming 17th municipal Party Congress.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia October 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia October 9
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 9 morning

Flood-hit areas evacuated in Hoi An
Flood-hit areas evacuated in Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Houses and restaurants along the Hoai River in Hoi An were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after floodwater breached many buildings following three days of uninterrupted rain.

Chief author of textbook for first graders says new standards are higher
Chief author of textbook for first graders says new standards are higher
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Bui Manh Hung, textbook author, says the current teaching and learning conditions and the environment for children to develop language is better than that of 20 years ago.

Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university
Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

After hearing that Thang Long University would enroll more students, prioritizing students who applied early, parents and students hurried to catch buses to Hanoi at night to line up for application the next morning.

Five dead, six missing due to severe floods
Five dead, six missing due to severe floods
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Severe floods, caused by torrential rains in recent days, made five people dead and six others missing as of October 8 morning.

Natural disasters cause economic losses of over 215 million USD this year
Natural disasters cause economic losses of over 215 million USD this year
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Economic losses caused by natural disasters in Vietnam this year to September 27 had amounted to VND5 trillion (over $215 million), it was reported at a meeting held in the central province of Quang Binh on October 8.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 